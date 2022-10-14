Read full article on original website
No fondness between GOP, Dem candidates for Nevada governor
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Joe Lombardo worked together five years ago after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history on the Las Vegas Strip. Sisolak at the time was Democratic chairman of the Clark County Commission. He praised Lombardo, the elected Clark County sheriff and head of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Nowadays, there are no fond words, with the Nov. 8 Election Day approaching and polls generally showing a close race as Sisolak seeks a second term as governor. Sharp and shrill ads funded by the parties, political action committees and campaigns blame each candidate for a range of ills.
EXPLAINER: How Georgia’s midterm runoff elections work
Control of the U.S. Senate could again come down to Georgia — and that means it could further come down to the state's runoff election rules. Polls suggest that incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican nominee Herschel Walker are headed to a tight contest Nov. 8. There's also a Libertarian on the ballot. Warnock and Walker will meet again in a Dec. 6 runoff if neither gets more than 50% of votes cast. Two years ago, control of the U.S. Senate came down to Georgia's Senate contests, both of which went into runoffs and were ultimately won by Democrats.
Wisconsin Republican Michels: 'I will never arrest a doctor'
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor is suggesting he would not enforce the state’s near-total ban on abortions, adding he would never arrest a doctor. Tim Michels is locked in a tight race with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, with abortion a major issue. Michels' position on abortion has been changing. He used to back the state's near total ban, but now he supports rape and incest exceptions. And at a Tuesday campaign apeparance, he suggested he would not enforce the 1849 Wisconsin law that makes it a felony to perform an abortion.
Lawsuit filed against Wisconsin senator in fatal car crash
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The father of a 5-year-old girl who died in a car crash involving Democratic Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the lawmaker. The lawsuit was filed Friday in Ashland County Circuit Court by Brandon Fink, father of Khaleesi Fink, who died with her mother Alyssa Ortman in July. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday that the lawsuit names Bewley and three insurance companies as defendants. Ashland County District Attorney David Meany says his office is reviewing the case but he had no timeline for when he will make a decision on whether to file charges.
Admitted pedophile on trial for kidnapping dies in custody
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A self-proclaimed pedophilia advocate and accused kidnapper who was on trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old California girl has died in custody in Arizona. Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl he had persuaded to run away from home in Fresno, California. The Sacramento Bee reported Monday that Larson died Sept. 18 and an order of dismissal in his case was filed Oct. 11. The U.S. Attorney’s Office had no further details on the death.
Former prosecutor sentenced for bribery, extortion, fraud
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former state attorney in north Florida has been sentenced to three years and four months in federal prison for participating in a bribery and extortion scheme. Court records show 54-year-old Jeffrey Siegmeister was sentenced Monday in Jacksonville federal court. He previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to use a facility of commerce for bribery and extortion and three other charges. Siegmeister was the elected state attorney for the 3rd Judicial Circuit of Florida from 2013 through 2019. According to court documents, Siegmeister conspired with one defense attorney over several years by soliciting bribes in exchange for the favorable disposition of charges. In a separate case, officials say Siegmeister dismissed two DUI charges in exchange for a $20,000 discount on a tractor.
11 more crash deaths are linked to automated-tech vehicles
DETROIT (AP) — Eleven additional people were killed in crashes involving vehicles using automated driving systems during a four-month period earlier this year, according to newly released government data, part of an alarming pattern of incidents linked to the technology. Ten of the deaths involved vehicles made by Tesla, though it is unclear from the data whether the technology itself was at fault or whether driver error might have been responsible. The 11th death involved a Ford pickup truck. The deaths included four crashes involving motorcycles that occurred during the spring and summer: Two in Florida and one each in California and Utah.
Man charged with abusing body of woman last seen in Florida
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A man is charged with abusing the corpse of a former girlfriend whose body was found in a shallow grave in an Alabama barn days after the two had met in the Florida Panhandle to exchange custody of their daughter. Authorities in St. Clair County, Alabama, say 35-year-old Marcus Spanevelo is accused of mistreating the remains of Cassie Carli. But news outlets report he isn't charged in her death. Carli was last seen in March after meeting Spanevelo in the parking lot of a restaurant in Navarre, Florida, where she went to pick up their preschool-age daughter after a visit with the man. Her body was found in Alabama following Spanevelo's arrest.
Puerto Rico struggles to recover after hurricane razed crops
YABUCOA, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico's agriculture minister says Hurricane Fiona destroyed $159 million worth of crops in Puerto Rico when it hit a month ago, decimating fields of plantains, bananas and other crops. The U.S. territory’s fragile agricultural sector is barely starting to recover from the Category 1 storm, which hit the island’s southwest region on Sept. 18 and unleashed what officials described as “historic” flooding and dozens of landslides. It also destroyed more than 90% of crops across Puerto Rico. Heavy rains smothered hundreds of acres’ worth of crops and fierce winds flattened young banana and plantain trees. Also hard hit were vegetable and coffee plantations.
