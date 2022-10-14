ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Pritzker, Bailey square off in final debate before election

CHICAGO — Illinois governor JB Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey squared off Tuesday in the final televised debate ahead of next month’s election. The debate, which was moderated by WGN News anchors Micah Materre and Tahman Bradley, focused on the economy, crime and more. It followed a contentious first debate earlier this month at […]
What time is Pritzker-Bailey debate?

CHICAGO – With only three weeks to go before Illinois voters head to the polls to cast their ballots in the 2022 General Election, Governor J.B. Pritzer (D) and Republican State Senator Darren Bailey will square off for their second and final debate. The two are set to meet...
Postal worker holdup leads to muscle car theft ring arrests

DETROIT (AP) — Thieves are using cloned key fobs to steal Dodge muscle cars and other high-powered vehicles directly from dealerships and even automakers in Michigan, then selling them for tens of thousands of dollars less than their value, according to authorities and court records. For one Ohio-based theft...
Did you know these horror movies take place in Illinois?

(WTVO) — People might be watching more horror movies as it gets closer to Halloween, but they may be looking for some frights a little closer to home. Thankfully for those scary seekers, there are a bunch of horror movies that take place in Illinois, with some considered to be among the best horror movies of all time, according to Rotten Tomatoes. Find a list of some of the scariest horror movies set in Illinois below.
Current 3-month temperature and precipitation outlooks

With temps lowering and parts of the metro area having received their first snowflakes of the season, questions regarding the outlook for the upcoming winter have become increasingly numerous. The official Winter Outlook for 2022-23 has not been released by the Climate Prediction Center (CPC), but current projections covering December-February are posted.
