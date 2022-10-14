Read full article on original website
Debates continue among political parties over Illinois’ new SAFE-T Act
The bill could be reviewed when lawmakers go into session next month.
Indiana governor says he can’t consider blanket marijuana pardons
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb stated he could not “in good conscience” follow suit on President Joe Biden’s pardoning of thousands of Americans for “simple possession” of marijuana. Hoosier offenders of low-level marijuana offenses will instead be left waiting as Holcomb chose to...
Pritzker, Bailey square off in final debate before election
CHICAGO — Illinois governor JB Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey squared off Tuesday in the final televised debate ahead of next month’s election. The debate, which was moderated by WGN News anchors Micah Materre and Tahman Bradley, focused on the economy, crime and more. It followed a contentious first debate earlier this month at […]
What time is Pritzker-Bailey debate?
CHICAGO – With only three weeks to go before Illinois voters head to the polls to cast their ballots in the 2022 General Election, Governor J.B. Pritzer (D) and Republican State Senator Darren Bailey will square off for their second and final debate. The two are set to meet...
Video of Wisconsin supermarket’s massive frozen pizza section goes viral: ‘What’s going on down there?’
(NEXSTAR) – What in DiGiorno is going on in Wisconsin?. Hundreds of Twitter users are stone-cold mystified by a viral video of the frozen pizza selection at a Wisconsin supermarket, which appears to show a seemingly endless freezer section filled with thousands upon thousands of pizzas. It all started...
Postal worker holdup leads to muscle car theft ring arrests
DETROIT (AP) — Thieves are using cloned key fobs to steal Dodge muscle cars and other high-powered vehicles directly from dealerships and even automakers in Michigan, then selling them for tens of thousands of dollars less than their value, according to authorities and court records. For one Ohio-based theft...
Did you know these horror movies take place in Illinois?
(WTVO) — People might be watching more horror movies as it gets closer to Halloween, but they may be looking for some frights a little closer to home. Thankfully for those scary seekers, there are a bunch of horror movies that take place in Illinois, with some considered to be among the best horror movies of all time, according to Rotten Tomatoes. Find a list of some of the scariest horror movies set in Illinois below.
Why is gas sometimes cheaper across the street?
Experts say it comes down to a few key factors: taxes, wholesale prices and profit margins.
Current 3-month temperature and precipitation outlooks
With temps lowering and parts of the metro area having received their first snowflakes of the season, questions regarding the outlook for the upcoming winter have become increasingly numerous. The official Winter Outlook for 2022-23 has not been released by the Climate Prediction Center (CPC), but current projections covering December-February are posted.
Markedly warmer pattern moves in Friday
The temperature reversal pattern kicks-in with warm air riding SW winds, streaming into Illinois/Chicago.
