New Jersey State

Swatting Calls Prompt Lockdown At Half-Dozen NJ Schools

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
 7 days ago

At least a half dozen high schools were locked down in New Jersey due to "swatting" calls, authorities said.

The Hardyston Township Police Department responded to Wallkill Valley Regional High School after receiving several 911 calls of a potential active shooter situation around 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, the department said. Reports of an active shooter prompted a lockdown and a swift police response at the Sussex County high school.

Police in Toms River, Ocean County, said on Facebook that they got a call about a possible shooting at High School North around 11 a.m. Friday.

Other affected schools included Hamilton High West in Mercer County, East Brunswick High School in Middlesex, Barnegat High School in Ocean, Weequihaic in Newark and Lower Township schools in Cape May County.

Hamilton police's announcement about a swatting incident at Hamilton High West.

Hamilton PD

"The call was deemed unfounded and is being investigated as a swatting incident. We are requesting no one respond to the school as there is no active threat," Toms River police said.

New Jersey State Police likewise called the threats unfounded in this advisory.

