A woman from Virginia Beach won the jackpot while playing one of Virginia Lottery's online games.
Virginia is rich in history and natural beauty. There are plenty of free attractions to explore.
$1 million ticket from Mega Millions drawing purchased in NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone won $1 million in Friday's Mega Millions drawing from a ticket purchased in Wayne County. Officials said the lucky ticket was bought at the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, NC.
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 7,047 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 50,831 PCR tests processed over the past week.
Halloween events happening soon in Southwest, Central Virginia
Looking for something to do to get ready for Halloween?. From the Highlands all the way down to Southside, these are some events you can mark down on your calendars:. Hull-o-ween at Hull’s Drive-In in Lexington, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. - It’ll be a classic Halloween night at the drive-in. There will be a costume competition, trunk-or-treat, and a car decorating competition. Hull’s will be playing Hotel Transylvania and Ghostbusters starting at 7:30 p.m.
'100 and fabulous' Virginia woman celebrates 'monumental' birthday
A Virginia woman who turned 100 on Saturday was celebrated by her friends, family and community in Ashland this weekend.
Full of hot air? Virginia balloon festival faces criticism over crowds, long wait times
MANASSAS, Va. — For thousands of people, the Prince William County Balloon Festival sounded like a spectacular event in this weekend's glorious weather. But now scores of them are complaining online that the fair was a disaster. Peggy Sparks was so excited about hot air balloons firing off just...
CDC Map: 7 Central Virginia localities are now medium; much of state remains low
While COVID Community Levels remain low for much of Central Virginia, seven localities have returned to medium this week, according to updated data from the CDC.
Millionaire’s tax? New brackets? Virginia set to weigh proposals for fairer taxes
Tax Brackets in Virginia haven't been substantially updated since the 1990's, but a new report to the General Assembly suggests legislators tackle the issue head on in their next session.
Help save the bees: Virginia offering free beehives to residents
Applications will open soon for a Virginia program that's generating a lot of buzz: the annual state beehive distribution.
Tax rebate 2022: Virginia residents have until next month to claim rebate worth up to $500
Virginia residents who received a tax liability last year have until next month to file their 2021 taxes for a rebate of up to $500. Those who had a tax liability last year will receive up to $250 if filing individually and up to $500 if filing jointly, according to the Virginia Tax Commission. Approximately 3.2 million taxpayers will be eligible for the rebates.
Large police presence to be expected in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is having a training exercise today between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Central Virginia Community College (3506 Wards Road). According to LPD, the following entities will be included in the exercise:. LPD Tactical Unit. LPD Crisis Negotiation Team. LPD Drone...
Youngkin announces $10M proposal to make Virginia the world’s leading nuclear innovation hub
The governor's office announced half of the money would go towards furthering progress on growing Virginia's nuclear energy industry with the creation of a Virginia Nuclear Innovation Hub. In his 2022 Energy Plan, Youngkin reportedly has the goal of making Virginia the world's leading nuclear innovation hub.
Virginians Asked Not to Move Firewood
As the days turn cooler and shorter, many Virginians are using firewood to keep warm and spend quality time with friends and family. While seemingly harmless, moving firewood can enable the easy movement of destructive forest and agricultural pests. When firewood is moved from one area to another, the invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, […]
River District Association Opens Registration for Dream Launch Bootcamp
Danville’s River District Association announced yesterday that registration for the 2023 Dream Launch Bootcamp is now open. The bootcamp is a free intensive workshop that will meet for six weeks beginning in January to teach participants a full slate of skills and information that business owners need. Participants who...
Freeze watch in effect for counties across Central Virginia
The freeze watch will be in effect from late Tuesday night, Oct. 18, until Wednesday morning, Oct. 19, and it is expected that sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 degrees could be possible.
Low Covid numbers in most of Virginia
Virginia is making progress in the fight against COVID-19. New data released by the CDC reveals that nearly 75-percent of Virginia counties have low COVID-19 community levels. Every county in the WSVA listening area falls into the “low” category. Campbell, Craig, Carroll and Grayson counties are the only ones in the state with high COVID-19 community levels.
Virginians: Register to vote before Monday’s deadline
Those wishing to vote in elections on Nov. 8 must register by 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17.
2 more people had water in gas tank after fueling at Va. 7-Eleven, state confirms reports
STERLING, Va. (WJLA) — Just days after WJLA reported a man had water instead of gas in his car's fuel system after filling up at a Virginia 7-Eleven, two more people provided documentation revealing almost identical issues after fueling at the same gas station. The state agency that regulates all gas pumps in the state confirms they have received a complaint on this very issue.
$1 million scratch-off ticket sold at central Pa. Sheetz
One very lucky person who bought a scratch-off lottery ticket at an Adams County Sheetz is $1 million richer. The winning “Cash King” ticket was sold at the Littlestown store at 35 East King Street, the Pennsylvania Lottery said Friday. “Cash King” is a $20 game with prizes of up to $1 million.
