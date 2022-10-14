ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Tom Felton Gets Candid About ‘Unspoken’ Love For Emma Watson In New Harry Potter Book

By Carly Levy
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mrp0S_0iZIcUVi00
(Image credit: HBO Max)

Tom Felton and Emma Watson’s Draco Malfoy and Hermione Granger may have had an antagonist relationship in the Harry Potter series, but they had a very amicable relationship with each other in real life. The question of how amicable came when it was first revealed that during Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Watson had a crush on Felton. In his new memoir about his time in the Harry Potter movies, Tom Felton wrote about his “unspoken” love for Emma Watson.

The memorable moments from HBO Max’s Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts are proof that co-stars who worked together for ten years develop a bond with each other that can never go away no matter how long they’ve seen each other. According to Daily Mail, Tom Felton wrote in his memoir Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard about how he felt about his former Harry Potter co-star Emma Watson. One excerpt reads:

I’ve always had a secret love for Emma, though not perhaps in the way that people might want to hear. That isn’t to say that there’s never been a spark between us. There most definitely has, only at different times.

There’s always the one who got away, isn’t there? At the time that Emma Watson had a crush on Tom Felton, she was 12 years old and he was 15 with a girlfriend. She’s previously said that Felton was her first crush and that it’s a subject the two of them still laugh about. In one of the adorable moments the two of them shared during the reunion, Watson said she first fell for Felton when during a tutoring session, they had the assignment to draw what they thought God looked like and he drew a girl wearing a backward skateboarding cap. That clearly made her swoon! But when they first met, their relationship was about as antagonistic as their characters. Our favorite Slytherin actor was dumbfounded that Watson didn’t know what a boom mic was during their audition and Felton would hang out with his clique of other Slytherin actors on his own. Looks like life imitating fiction.

Even though these two Harry Potter stars have never been romantically involved, they still keep giving us all of these reasons to ship them. A few years ago, Tom Felton posted a photo on Instagram of him teaching the Beauty and the Beast star how to play the guitar which caused a social media sensation. He added in his book addressing the rumors of him being romantically interested in Emma Watson.

Rumors started to abound that there was more to our relationship than we were letting on. I denied that I liked her in that way, but the truth was different. My girlfriend at the time knew straight away that there was something unspoken between us. I remember using the familiar old line, ‘I love her like a sister.’ But there was more to it than that.

It seems as if there was a little spark that Tom Felton noticed between himself and Watson. But, there were always other relationships occurring at the time. The Belle actor was in a relationship with stunt assistant Jade Olivia Gordon who you saw playing his wife in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 epilogue from 2008 until 2016. Emma Watson was in a relationship with American businessman Leo Robinton from 2019 until 2021. She’s currently dating Brandon Green who’s the son of billionaire Sir Philip Green. So with Emma Watson being taken, we should probably hold off shipping her with Felton.

While Tom Felton seems to have a lot of love for Emma Watson, he doesn’t describe it as romantic love despite how much she means to him.

I don’t think I was ever in love with Emma, but I loved and admired her as a person in a way that I could never explain to anybody else… we were kindred spirits. I know for certain I’ll always have Emma’s back and she’ll always have mine too.

The Bling Ring actress has described Tom Felton as her “soulmate” before when she wrote the foreword of his new book. She’s spoken about the connection the two of them have and all of his admirable qualities. In fact, we can thank the Hermione Granger actress for encouraging Felton to tell his story exactly the way it is and not to skip any parts or sugarcoat anything. This is great advice for anyone writing a memoir to not be afraid to tell your truth as you give readers a glimpse into your experiences.

Even if Tom Felton and Emma Watson do not have romantic feelings for each other right now, they still have a strong budding love for each other they will always stay with them. You can watch these two in the Harry Potter reunion special on your HBO Max subscription and the entire Harry Potter series on your Peacock subscription. Be sure to read Tom Felton's memoir Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard hitting the shelves on October 18th.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘Harry Potter’ stars who have died

Robbie Coltrane's passing is the latest notable Harry Potter deaths Harry (Daniel Radcliffe, center) faces the Sorting Hat in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." The "Harry Potter" books and movies captivated audiences of all ages thanks to the longevity of the series. Many of those who featured in roles on the big screen will live on forever in the memories of wizarding fans. Still, real-life deaths have happened to some of the stars of the films and have been met with great sadness over the years. Here's a look at some of the "Harry Potter" actors we've lost over the years:Robbie Coltrane...
The Independent

Harry Potter star Tom Felton recalls Alan Rickman’s terse words after he repeatedly stepped on his cloak

Tom Felton remembered provoking the famous ire of Alan Rickman on the set of the Harry Potter movies.The Draco Malfoy actor gave the anecdote in a new promotional video posted on social media ahead of the release of his upcoming memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard.“Eventually, I was told in no uncertain terms by Alan Rickman: ‘Don’t step on my f***ing cloak’,” Felton recalled of the late actor who played Professor Severus Snape across the film saga.“[I] sort of giggled, death eaters and I looked at each other and thought, ‘Is he...
TheDailyBeast

J.K. Rowling Takes a Potshot at Emma Watson Over Trans Youth Charity Fiasco

Renowned author and current anti-trans activist J.K. Rowling took a swipe at trans youth charity Mermaids—and her Harry Potter actress Emma Watson—after a trustee for the organization stepped down amid controversy. The former trustee, Dr. Jacob Breslow, attended a conference in 2011 for another organization that called for reforming how society understands pedophiles. Mermaids disavowed that organization, saying it was “completely at odds” with their values, according to the BBC. But Rowling took to Twitter to admonish Mermaids, a group she’s regularly criticized for its gender-affirming treatment of trans youth, saying the charity had “achieved unprecedented influence in the UK” despite hiring a “paedophilia apologist.” That influence wouldn’t be possible “without the money and public support of certain corporations and celebrities, who eagerly boosted them,” she added, in a likely swipe toward Watson, who has publicly backed Mermaids. Rowling called supporters of the charity “part of an authoritarian, misogynist, homophobic movement.”
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
EW.com

Brendan Fraser thinks Tom Cruise's Mummy reboot flopped because it wasn't fun: 'It's hard to make that movie'

Brendan Fraser has shared his thoughts on the 2017 reboot of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise, which flopped at the domestic box office with a $32.2 million debut. "It is hard to make that movie," Fraser told Variety in a new joint cover interview with The Whale director Darren Aronofsky. "The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn't see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie."
The Independent

Tom Felton appears alongside ‘uncanny’ lookalike Em Wallbank in long-awaited TikTok

Tom Felton has appeared in a surprise TikTok with his doppelgänger.The Harry Potter star, 35, made a surprise cameo in a clip alongside Em Wallbank, a social media star who bears a strong resemblance to the Draco Malfoy actor.“When Malfoy met… Malfoy!” Wallbank captioned the post.“Honestly, wait till my father hears about this. There’s another Malfoy… I think he’s an imposter! Hello Felton…” she says to the camera, riffing on the infamous line of dialogue spoken by the character in 2001’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.Felton then appears on camera and repeats the line before telling Wallbank “bravo”...
Deadline

‘Dahmer’ Dethroned As Netflix #1 By Another Ryan Murphy Series

After 21 consecutive days atop Netflix’s daily chart of most watched TV series, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story slipped to #2 on Friday, Oct. 14. It was overtaken by The Watcher. Both true-crime limited series come from Ryan Murphy under his big overall deal at Netflix. After the quick turnaround for Hollywood and Halston early into Murphy’s Netflix deal (Ratched and The Politician were pre-existing and not pact of that pact), the prolific producer took some time to prep the second batch of shows. As Deadline has reported, executives at the streamer had touted for over a year that the new projects, Dahmer and The Watcher — both co-created...
Variety

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and More ‘Harry Potter’ Stars Pay Tribute to Hagrid Actor Robbie Coltrane: ‘One of the Funniest People I’ve Met’

Daniel Radcliffe has issued a statement after the death of his “Harry Potter” co-star Robbie Coltrane, calling the late actor “one of the funniest people I’ve met.” Coltrane, who died at the age of 72, starred as Rubeus Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” film franchise and shared dozens of scenes with Radcliffe across the films. The two actors starred together in all eight “Harry Potter” movies, from “Sorcerer’s Stone” in 2001 to “Death Hallows – Part 2” in 2011.
People

Emma Watson on Friendship with 'Soulmate' Tom Felton: 'We've Loved Each Other in a Special Way'

"I've lost count of the times that people have said to me, 'You must have drunkenly made out, just once!' " Emma Watson writes of Tom Felton in his new memoir Emma Watson showers her former Harry Potter costar Tom Felton with love in his new book. In a foreword for Felton's memoir Beyond the Wand, out now, Watson, 32, praises 35-year-old Felton and their lasting friendship, touching on how she "always struggle(s) to explain to people the nature of our connection and relationship." "For more than 20 years...
Deadline

Noel Duggan Dies: Founding Member of Irish Folk Group Clannad Was 73

Noel Duggan, who helped bridge traditional Celtic music and pop as one of the founding members of Clannad, has died. A tweet from the group said he was 73 and “died suddenly in Donegal” on Saturday evening. The group said it was “heartbroken” by the news, which it shared on its Twitter account. Clannad was formed in 1970 in Gweedore, County Donegal by siblings Ciarán, Pól, and Moya Brennan and their uncles Noel and Padraig. “Noel will be forever remembered for his outstanding guitar solos, his love of music and his dedication to the band,” said the statement from Clannad. Clannad came to...
hypebeast.com

First 'The Little Mermaid' Poster Shares Full Look of Halle Bailey as Ariel

Following the release of a teaser trailer at the recent D23 Expo, Disney has now delivered the first poster for the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. The new poster offers the first full look at Halle Bailey as Ariel, perched on a rock formation staring up at the surface of the water.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
158K+
Followers
38K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy