Scottsdale-based RETSY surpasses $1B in sales in 18 months
RETSY, one of the fastest-growing tech-based luxury brokerages in the Valley, announced that it has surpassed $1 billion in sales just 18 months after its launch. This impressive milestone earned the firm recognition and honors from Forbes Global Properties, a curated consumer marketplace that connects discerning buyers directly to the world’s finest homes and the best-in-class agents that represent them. RETSY was only one of a handful of the Valley’s many brokerages to hit this mark, and to do so in less than two years of operation sets it apart from the pack.
ViaWest Group buys 82 acres in Glendale for $12 million
CBRE, on behalf of ViaWest Group, arranged the $12 million sale of the initial 82 acres (Phase I) of a 144-acre site in Glendale, Arizona. ViaWest plans to commence construction on this multi-phased industrial development known as The Base in early 2023. This industrial park will consist of 15 buildings totaling 1,963,477-sq.-ft. In addition to five acres already purchased in 2021, the remaining 57 acres (Phase II) is scheduled to close in January 2023.
Phoenix ranks No. 4 for lowest close-to-list price ratio
Typical for this time of year, September home sales declined 9.7% from August across the report’s 53 metro areas, according to the RE/MAX National Housing Report. That led to inventory climbing to two months’ supply for the first time in nearly two years – an encouraging sign of a more balanced market to come. Of note to Valley residents, Phoenix ranked No. 4 for the lowest close-to-list price ratio — calculated by the average value of the sales price divided by the list price for each transaction.
AZ Big Spotlight: Burch & Cracchiolo, JSH, Mesa, Quarles & Brady
Wendi A. Sorensen of Burch & Cracchiolo elected to board. Burch & Cracchiolo today announced that Firm partner Wendi A. Sorensen has been elected to the board of directors of Arizona Foundation for Women. She will serve a three-year term that commenced October 1, 2022. “We are delighted to welcome...
WaFd Bank debuts new branch in Surprise
WaFd Bank, a national bank with more than 200 branches in eight western states, continues its growth throughout Arizona with the grand opening of its new branch in Surprise. The new banking center, located at 13641 N. Prasada Pkwy. Suite #140, will service the needs of the Surprise community by offering checking, savings and money market accounts for both personal and business purposes, as well as home equity lines of credit, residential mortgages, lot loans, new constructions financing, commercial lending, treasury management, merchant and payroll services and other financial resources.
Graycor completes massive Metro East Valley Commerce Center
On behalf of Metro Commercial Properties, leading national design-build contractor Graycor Construction Company has delivered the final industrial buildings at Metro East Valley Commerce Center in Mesa, Arizona. Designated as Phases III and IV, the delivery totals five buildings and marks the completion of the 11-building, 1.1 million-square-foot Class A industrial project – one of the largest master planned commerce parks in Phoenix’s Southeast Valley.
How Sinema says CHIPS and Science Act will impact Arizona
On Oct. 17, U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema toured Arizona State University’s (ASU) MacroTechnology Works facility to see how her bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act will support semiconductor manufacturing and research in Arizona. Sinema notes that Arizona’s roots in microelectronics are deep — with Motorola coming to Arizona in 1949 — and growing, as evidenced by significant investments from companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Intel.
Here’s how data shows Phoenix housing market is ‘normalizing’
The Phoenix housing market is normalizing. That is the message shared by Phoenix REALTORS, one of the foremost industry experts serving more than 11,000 real estate sales professionals Valley-wide, as the organization released the latest market data from Sept. 2022. Based on the most recent ARMLS data, which includes Maricopa...
5 best solleges in Arizona
With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1, and tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 – $52,000 per year, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its 2023’s Best College & University Rankings report, as well as accompanying videos, in addition to separate rankings for colleges and for universities.
ASU’s Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering hits 30,000 enrollment
The Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering has reached an impressive milestone — student enrollment hit a high of 30,000 students this fall. That’s up 12% from last year and 27% from 2017, making it the largest engineering school in the nation. Kyle Squires, dean of Arizona State...
