First Stream Latin: New Music From Piso 21, Silvestre Dangond, Paty Cantú & More

By Billboard Staff
 4 days ago

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Piso 21, 777 (Warner Music Mexico)

Piso 21 has gifted fans their fourth studio album, 777 , home to 16 tracks that continue to consolidate their title as Latin music’s most prolific pop group right now. The set kicks off with the Manuel Turizo-assisted “Los Cachos,” which can be considered the sequel to their 2018 banger “Dejala Que Vuelva.” Unlike “Dejala,” which is about a guy convinced his ex will come back, “Los Cachos” is about a girl who has officially moved on from her cheating boyfriend, with no plans of taking him back. From there, the group navigates to “TDQ,” in collaboration with the Puerto Rican duo Gigolo y La Exce. In this hard-hitting reggaetón track, the group talks about a rebellious soul who’s breaking the quarantine rule because she’s single and ready to mingle. That same type of energy is heard in “Nadie La Controla,” a reggaetón-turned-merengue ripiao’ about a girl who’s the center of attention and that can’t be controlled.

In 777 , we get Piso 21 in all its creative splendor, where they deliver chill, Afrobeat vibes as heard on “Apaga El Celular,” innovative ranchera as heard on “Que Triste” with Carin Leon, soulful hip-hop as heard in the Santa Fe Klan-assisted “Equivocado,” and even punk rock alternatives as heard in “Elevarte” and “Mató Mi Corazón.” The lyricism throughout the album is as ever witty, heartfelt and relatable, Produced in Miami, Medellin and Mexico, the Colombian group reeled in producers Federico Vindver, Mr. NaisGai, Súbelo NEO and Sky Rompiendo; Piso member Dim also demonstrates his producer skills on the set. Other collaborators include Ñejo, Marc Segui, Totoy El Frio, Khea and Danny Ocean on the focus track “Felices Perdidos.” — JESSICA ROIZ

Farruko, “Viaje” (Sony Music)

Following last year’s wildly successful club tropical banger “Pepas” — which scored four trophies at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, including Hot Latin Song of the Year and Streaming Song of the Year — is “Viaje,” where Farruko continues his spiritual journey towards enlightenment via his music. At times interpolating Héctor Lavoe’s timeless salsa hit “El Cantante,” the Puerto Rican hitmaker reflects on his past, present and future against an insatiable guaracha rhythm and larger than life choruses. “Love, for life is short and unforgiving,” he soulfully croons in Spanish. “Enjoy, live life because it’s beautiful.” — ISABELA RAYGOZA

Joss Favela, Aclarando la Mente (Sony Music Latin)

A year after releasing Llegando al Rancho , Joss Favela is back with his fourth studio album, Aclarando la Mente . A prolific singer-songwriter and a storyteller at heart, Favela sticks to his signature romantic lyrics with which he narrates heartbreak, lust and love stories. As expected, the Sinaloan artist opts to go solo and doesn’t feature a single artist on the 12-track set. He also wrote the entire album — his most personal one yet, which thrives on direct and raw lyrics. While Favela has dabbled in multiple regional Mexican sub-genres (such as banda and mariachi), Aclarando leans more norteño, with his dad’s accordion heard throughout the LP. — GRISELDA FLORES

Pablo Alborán & Carin Leon, “Viaje a Ningún Lado” (Warner Music Spain)

Pablo Alborán recruits Carin Leon to dip his toes into regional Mexican for this magical collaboration, “Viaje a Ningún Lado,” which will be part of Alborán’s next album La Cuarta Hoja . Accompanied by a beautiful fusion of acoustic guitars, mariachi and flamenco melodies — and the deep power of interpretation of both singer-songwriters — the lyrics wrap around a story of a love that may have already left, and it’s time to let go. “I rather you leave now before I start feeling alone with you, before I learn more about you from the things you don’t say, before doubts raise another wall between us,” they sing in the chorus. — INGRID FAJARDO

Silvestre Dangond, Intruso (Sony Music Latin)

On his new studio album, the 16th of his career, Silvestre Dangond went full experimental, even dubbing the set Intruso — perhaps because he feels like an intruder in the urban realm? On the contrary, Dangond keeps his vallenato and tropical essence alive even while tapping into other rhythms, and in true fashion, all 13 tracks were penned by him. In “Pa Que,” Dangond laces sultry trap beats with his signature accordion sound, while on “No Tenemos La Culpa,” his first collaborative effort with his son MONACO, he opts for an infectious pop-urban melody. And for “Manzana Prohibida,” he reeled in Dominican newcomer La Ross Maria for a heartfelt tropical-reggaetón.

Intruso is also home to previously released bangers such as the Natti Natasha-assisted “Justicia,” “Vivir Bailando” with Maluma, and the ultimate wedding proposal song “Cásate Conmigo” with Nicky Jam. The set’s focus track, “Se Que Estas Con El,” a collaboration with Reik and Boza, kicks off the album. Other collaborators include Zion y Lennox and Ñengo Flow. “I feel very happy with the result of this new album, I had a lot of fun and I admire each of the artists who collaborated with me, including my son who makes me extremely proud.  I hope you enjoy it and enjoy all the songs,” Dangond explained in a press release. — J.R.

Rosa Pistola & Los Xxxulos, “Ella Me Dijo” feat. Young Miky (La Checkera REC)

Mexico-by-way-of-Colombia DJ Rosa Pistola has been helping spearhead the neoperreo explosion since the mid-2010s, offering a freakier, more digitized take on reggaetón. This round, the tatted alchemist teams up with perreo pesado purveyors Los Xxxulos and producer BrunOG on “Ella Me Dijo,” featuring Mexican rapper Young Miky. The song already sounds like a banger, with incendiary beats and a hyper-tropical transition that collides with maniacal merengue and EDM. It’s the epitome of Mexican reggaetón. — I.R.

Paty Cantú, “Mi Película” (OCESA Seitrack)

Mexican singer-songwriter Paty Cantú is placing all bets on a bubbly and romantic pop song to stand out in a crowded field of release this Friday. Cantú’s sweet vocals take center stage as she sings about finally getting her fairytale ending. “My movie is next to you, you know my movie is next to you, from beginning to end,” she sings. But you’ll have to watch the music video for a plot twist, because it might just really be all in her head? — G.F.

Nino Augustine, “Noche” (SOON COME Entertainment)

Atlanta-based artist Nino Augustine makes music with Panama in his heart — his native country and the home of reggae en español. After releasing a string of delectable singles of an Afropop and reggaetón persuasion, the artist returns with “Noche.” Produced by Capo Musica, the sultry new song bathes in nighttime radiance while bouncing along to a reggae-en-español bop and Augustine’s seductive lilt. The track is from the singer’s upcoming album Champion Nins , out in November; the visual, which takes place in Medellín, is directed by Jimmy Usma and Alejandro Gutierrez. — I.R.

Billboard

Taylor Swift Reveals ‘Midnights’ Music Videos Release Schedule

After weeks and months of drip feeds, easter eggs, and product launches, we’ve officially reached Midnights week. For Swifties, the finishing line is in sight. Taylor Swift’s tenth studio album, Midnights, is due to arrive this Friday (Oct. 21). Release day, however, isn’t where the action ends. Related Everything We Know About Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' So Far 10/17/2022 In a brief new video posted to her social channels, Swift gives us a glimpse at her busy diary, which includes TV stints on both sides of the Atlantic, music video drops, teasers and more. “Mark your calendars! Meet the Midnights Manifest,” reads Taylor’s latest post, which walks...
Billboard

