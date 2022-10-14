ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Murder, Attempted Murder Charges For 23-Year-Old Trenton Man In Double Shooting: Prosecutor

By Valerie Musson
 4 days ago
Kahiree Peterson, 23, of Trenton Photo Credit: Mercer County Prosecutor's Office

A 23-year-old Trenton man has been charged with murder and attempted murder in a May double shooting, authorities announced on Friday, Oct. 14.

Kahiree Peterson, 23, was charged with murder, attempted murder, and several weapons offenses in the May shooting that took the life of Ali Abdullah and seriously hurt another man, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.

Officers responding to three Shot Spotter activations on the 100 block of West Hanover Street found Abdullah, 25, lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound around 1 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, DailyVoice.com reported.

He was rushed to Capital Health Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead a short time later.

Meanwhile, a second victim — a 30-year-old man — arrived at Capital Health Regional Medical Center in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, Onofri said.

Detectives allegedly found several shell casings on the sidewalk next to the crime scene near 142 West Hanover St.

Two vehicles had been parked in the lot, and one of them had been shot multiple times.

Investigators used a ballistics alert to link shell casings from Abdullah’s shooting to a shooting that occurred on Tioga Street in Trenton three days earlier on Thursday, May 19.

A search warrant carried out at Peterson’s home turned up a .45 caliber Kimber handgun and ammo matching evidence collected during the homicide investigation.

Peterson was served complaints at the Mercer County Correction Center, where he is being held on unrelated charges, authorities said.

A motion has been filed to detain Peterson pending trial.

