Kansas State

Salina Post

KANcycle: Free rides for Kansas Mobility Week

Kansas is celebrating the second annual Mobility Week Nov. 6-12. KANcycle is offering the promo code “MobWeek22” for free rides on KANcycle bicycles during Mobility Week. This promo code is good for all locations in the KANcycle service area. “We’re excited about partnering with transit agencies across the...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Kan. teachers: Survey ban putting classroom lessons on hold

WICHITA — A new law requiring Kansas schools to get parental permission before surveying students’ personal attitudes or beliefs has put lessons on hold in many schools. The law doesn’t go as far as a proposed Parents’ Bill of Rights that Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed last spring. But it’s raising similar questions and fears among teachers that routine classroom discussions might now be illegal.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

UPDATE: Frost advisories, freeze warnings issued for our area

UPDATE 4 p.m. Sunday: Freeze warnings are now in place for our entire area. Additionally, there are some frost advisories for tonight. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Today is deadline to register to vote in Nov. 8 general election

Are you wanting to vote in Kansas' Nov. 8 general election but aren't yet registered? You'd better hurry! Today is the deadline to register to be eligible to vote Nov. 8. Register in person at your local County Clerk's Office. In Saline County, the County Clerk's Office is located in Room ??? of the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash Street.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Republicans hope for a 'new' Kris Kobach in Kansas AG race

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kris Kobach, the Kansan with a national reputation as a hardline provocateur on immigration and voter ID laws, is trying to rebrand himself as a calmer, steadier voice in his comeback bid for elective office. Republicans hope the candidate for Kansas attorney general is a...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

GOP hopefuls turn to Pence to broaden appeal before election

NEW YORK (AP) — In Donald Trump's assessment, Mike Pence “committed political suicide" on Jan. 6, 2021. By refusing to go along with the then-president's unconstitutional push to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Pence became a leading target of Trump's wrath and a pariah in many Republican circles.
ARIZONA STATE
