Severe drought triggers assistance in nearly all of Kansas, half of Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Almost all of Kansas and nearly half of Missouri are in severe enough drought to activate a federal program meant to help ranchers who have lost grazing acres for their herds, triggering millions of dollars in assistance. Eighty-five of Kansas’ 105 counties have been eligible...
KANcycle: Free rides for Kansas Mobility Week
Kansas is celebrating the second annual Mobility Week Nov. 6-12. KANcycle is offering the promo code “MobWeek22” for free rides on KANcycle bicycles during Mobility Week. This promo code is good for all locations in the KANcycle service area. “We’re excited about partnering with transit agencies across the...
Kan. teachers: Survey ban putting classroom lessons on hold
WICHITA — A new law requiring Kansas schools to get parental permission before surveying students’ personal attitudes or beliefs has put lessons on hold in many schools. The law doesn’t go as far as a proposed Parents’ Bill of Rights that Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed last spring. But it’s raising similar questions and fears among teachers that routine classroom discussions might now be illegal.
Nextlink to pour $50M into Kansas, Nebraska rural broadband access
On Aug. 31, a little-known but fast-growing broadband company received nearly half a billion dollars from the federal government to expand rural access, including in Kansas and Nebraska. Texas-based Nextlink Internet plans to deploy a mix of fiber and fixed wireless services across 11 states with funding from the Federal...
UPDATE: Frost advisories, freeze warnings issued for our area
UPDATE 4 p.m. Sunday: Freeze warnings are now in place for our entire area. Additionally, there are some frost advisories for tonight. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Today is deadline to register to vote in Nov. 8 general election
Are you wanting to vote in Kansas' Nov. 8 general election but aren't yet registered? You'd better hurry! Today is the deadline to register to be eligible to vote Nov. 8. Register in person at your local County Clerk's Office. In Saline County, the County Clerk's Office is located in Room ??? of the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash Street.
NWS: Drought conditions expected to worsen across Kansas
Extreme and exceptional drought levels continue to expand across Kansas. Little to no rainfall is expected over the next seven days, which will lead to worsening drought conditions.
Republicans hope for a 'new' Kris Kobach in Kansas AG race
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kris Kobach, the Kansan with a national reputation as a hardline provocateur on immigration and voter ID laws, is trying to rebrand himself as a calmer, steadier voice in his comeback bid for elective office. Republicans hope the candidate for Kansas attorney general is a...
GOP hopefuls turn to Pence to broaden appeal before election
NEW YORK (AP) — In Donald Trump's assessment, Mike Pence “committed political suicide" on Jan. 6, 2021. By refusing to go along with the then-president's unconstitutional push to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Pence became a leading target of Trump's wrath and a pariah in many Republican circles.
