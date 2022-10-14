Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SignalsAZ
Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival Seeking Artists
Attention artists, the 2023 Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival will be held April 27-30, 2023 at Dead Horse Ranch State Park in Cottonwood, Arizona. Friends of the Verde River is sending out a call to artists for submissions of artwork for the 2023 festival. The 2023 Festival Theme is “Riverside Residents.” The featured bird for the 2023 festival is the Vermillion Flycatcher.
SignalsAZ
October 17th Mondays with the Prescott Valley Mayor
Mayor Kell Palguta provides a weekly update on the happenings in Prescott Valley, in a video series titled: “Mondays with the Mayor.”. Watch the “Mondays with the Mayor” video, posted on the Town of Prescott Valley Facebook page:. In this segment, Mayor Palguta covered a few topics...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Information on Upcoming Election
Early voting for the November 8, 2022, General Election has started! The Yavapai County Recorder, County Administration, and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office jointly provide the following information to voters to help ensure a smooth, secure, and fair election season. Yavapai County has multiple ways in which voters may...
19 years ago, a Scottsdale couple was murdered during a camping trip. Police still looking for the killer
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Monday marks the 19th anniversary when a young couple left their home in Scottsdale to go on a camping trip that neither of them would survive. Brandon Rumbaugh, 20, and Lisa Gurrieri, 19, were found dead in the back of a pickup truck after they failed to return from an overnight camping trip near Bumble Bee, a small town near the Bradshaw Mountains in Yavapai County.
SignalsAZ
Chino Valley Road Closure Notice Between North Road 1 East and Peppertree Place
East Road 2 North Chino Valley between North Road 1 East and Peppertree Place will be closed for utility work between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. beginning Monday, October 17th, and ending Wednesday, October 19th. Drivers are asked to obey traffic control devices, signage, and flaggers. Use...
'It's been a lot of restless nights': Family of missing Yavapai County hiker begging for answers
PHOENIX — It has been two weeks since 63-year-old Jeffrey Stambaugh was last seen at the Granite Basin Campground in Yavapai County on the morning of Sept. 30. His sister Pam Chambers says that time has felt like an eternity. "It's been a lot of restless nights and it's...
fox29.com
Arizona couple's murder remains unsolved nearly two decades later
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. - The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a cold case double homicide from nearly two decades ago. It's been 18 years since Brandon Rumbaugh and his girlfriend Lisa Gurrieri left Scottsdale for a camping trip and never returned. Their bodies were found shot and lying in the bed of their 2000 white Ford F-150 in a parking lot off Bumble Bee Road just off I-17.
12news.com
Triple shooting at party in Rimrock leaves 2 dead, 1 injured
LAKE MONTEZUMA, Ariz. — The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a party in Rimrock that left two people dead and a third injured late Saturday night. Police have identified the suspected shooter as Edgar Arreola of Rimrock. Deputies responded to a shooting call on the...
ABC 15 News
Two dead, 1 hurt in shooting at party in Rimrock in Yavapai County
RIMROCK, AZ — Two people were killed and another was hurt during a shooting at a party in Rimrock Saturday night, officials say. Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to investigate reports of a shooting around 11 p.m. A large group was partying at the location of...
AZFamily
2 dead, 1 injured after party shooting near Lake Montezuma, deputies say
RIMROCK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people are dead, and one person is injured after a shooting at a party late Saturday night in Rimrock, just a short distance from Lake Montezuma. According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, deputies showed up around 11 p.m. after reports of a shooting...
Juvenile accused of fatally shooting child at Arizona cemetery
CAMP VERDE, Ariz. — A girl has been taken into custody for allegedly firing weapons in a Camp Verde cemetery and fatally shooting another juvenile. On the night of Oct. 12, a juvenile allegedly took two rifles and ammunition from their family's home without permission, according to the Camp Verde Marshal's Office.
theprescotttimes.com
UPDATE TO FATAL SHOOTING IN RIMROCK
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is offering further details on the fatal shooting in Rimrock last Saturday evening that left two men dead and one in custody on murder charges. Eyewitnesses reported that after an altercation at a party attended by the three men, Rafael Zapata of Camp Verde...
AZFamily
Boy critically injured after being shot at cemetery in Camp Verde
CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A young boy is listed in critical condition at a Phoenix hospital after he was shot at a Camp Verde cemetery Wednesday morning. Responding to a 911 call, officers discovered a young boy suffering from a single gunshot to his upper body at the Yavapai Apache Cemetery. He was taken by helicopter to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
AZFamily
Groups in Yavapai County facing potential legal punishment for plans to monitor ballot boxes
Officially opening on October 7 and continuing through Halloween, Scarizona features two haunted attractions and is recommended for those ages 12 and up. Phoenix doctor warns on dangers of the spicy "one chip challenge" for kids. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A Valley pediatrician is warning parents after seeing multiple...
One Arizona Town Has Already Gotten Snow This Season
The state has had some wild weather already in October.
Comments / 0