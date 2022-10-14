ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival Seeking Artists

Attention artists, the 2023 Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival will be held April 27-30, 2023 at Dead Horse Ranch State Park in Cottonwood, Arizona. Friends of the Verde River is sending out a call to artists for submissions of artwork for the 2023 festival. The 2023 Festival Theme is “Riverside Residents.” The featured bird for the 2023 festival is the Vermillion Flycatcher.
October 17th Mondays with the Prescott Valley Mayor

Mayor Kell Palguta provides a weekly update on the happenings in Prescott Valley, in a video series titled: “Mondays with the Mayor.”. Watch the “Mondays with the Mayor” video, posted on the Town of Prescott Valley Facebook page:. In this segment, Mayor Palguta covered a few topics...
Yavapai County Information on Upcoming Election

Early voting for the November 8, 2022, General Election has started! The Yavapai County Recorder, County Administration, and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office jointly provide the following information to voters to help ensure a smooth, secure, and fair election season. Yavapai County has multiple ways in which voters may...
19 years ago, a Scottsdale couple was murdered during a camping trip. Police still looking for the killer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Monday marks the 19th anniversary when a young couple left their home in Scottsdale to go on a camping trip that neither of them would survive. Brandon Rumbaugh, 20, and Lisa Gurrieri, 19, were found dead in the back of a pickup truck after they failed to return from an overnight camping trip near Bumble Bee, a small town near the Bradshaw Mountains in Yavapai County.
Arizona couple's murder remains unsolved nearly two decades later

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. - The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a cold case double homicide from nearly two decades ago. It's been 18 years since Brandon Rumbaugh and his girlfriend Lisa Gurrieri left Scottsdale for a camping trip and never returned. Their bodies were found shot and lying in the bed of their 2000 white Ford F-150 in a parking lot off Bumble Bee Road just off I-17.
Triple shooting at party in Rimrock leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

LAKE MONTEZUMA, Ariz. — The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a party in Rimrock that left two people dead and a third injured late Saturday night. Police have identified the suspected shooter as Edgar Arreola of Rimrock. Deputies responded to a shooting call on the...
Juvenile accused of fatally shooting child at Arizona cemetery

CAMP VERDE, Ariz. — A girl has been taken into custody for allegedly firing weapons in a Camp Verde cemetery and fatally shooting another juvenile. On the night of Oct. 12, a juvenile allegedly took two rifles and ammunition from their family's home without permission, according to the Camp Verde Marshal's Office.
UPDATE TO FATAL SHOOTING IN RIMROCK

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is offering further details on the fatal shooting in Rimrock last Saturday evening that left two men dead and one in custody on murder charges. Eyewitnesses reported that after an altercation at a party attended by the three men, Rafael Zapata of Camp Verde...
Boy critically injured after being shot at cemetery in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A young boy is listed in critical condition at a Phoenix hospital after he was shot at a Camp Verde cemetery Wednesday morning. Responding to a 911 call, officers discovered a young boy suffering from a single gunshot to his upper body at the Yavapai Apache Cemetery. He was taken by helicopter to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
