Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTAR.com
1-year-old girl in Phoenix dead after bathtub drowning
PHOENIX — A 1-year-old girl was announced dead on Tuesday after drowning in her bathtub, authorities said. Phoenix firefighters responded to a call near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road for reports of an infant found the bathtub. The patient was pulled from the water by her family and...
AZFamily
Police arrest woman who allegedly hit Circle K employee with brick, robbed store
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The woman who reportedly hit a Circle K employee with a brick before robbing the store with another woman in August was arrested Tuesday. Phoenix police said that on Aug. 4, around 2 a.m., Misses Evans and 24-year-old Alize Endonejha Jenkins went into a Circle K convenience store near 32nd Street and Broadway Road and approached a clerk. Evans then hit the clerk in the face with a brick, knocking him to the ground. She then grabbed him by the back of the head and started hitting him in the face until he told her the PIN code to open the cash register, investigators said.
KTAR.com
Stabbing suspect arrested after hourslong standoff at Phoenix business
PHOENIX – A man accused of stabbing his boss at work Monday was arrested after an hourslong standoff in Phoenix, authorities said. Kendis Randles, 28, was booked into Maricopa County Jail on one count of attempted first-degree homicide, the Phoenix Police Department said. Police said they were called to...
AZFamily
Family looking for answers after father is killed installing traffic pole
Herd of horses shot and killed, reward offered for tips that lead to suspect. Horse advocate organizations are offering a $35,000 reward for any tips that lead to the suspect who shot and killed wild alpine horses. Tempe high school band loses thousands of dollars after fundraising event is rained...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona father saves 12-year-old girl after she was struck by lightning
PHOENIX - A 12-year-old Arizona girl who survived a lightning strike is expected to be released from the hospital on Monday. Dr. Kevin Foster, a surgeon at Valleywise Health, said the girl was playing outside on Oct. 15 in the West Valley when she was either hit by lightning or a strike occurred right next to her.
KTAR.com
3 teenagers hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix park
PHOENIX — Three teenagers were hospitalized Sunday morning after a shooting broke out in a Phoenix neighborhood park, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:20 a.m. near 95th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. The investigation revealed...
KTAR.com
Suspect arrested after allegedly stabbing, killing a man in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested over the weekend for fatally stabbing a man in Phoenix, authorities said. Officers responded to a stabbing emergency near 36th Street and Thomas Road around 2 p.m. Saturday and made contact with the victim and a suspect, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Shooting in Estrella Village leaves 3 teens injured, police say
PHOENIX - An investigation is underway after three teenage boys were hurt in a shooting near 95th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on Sunday, Phoenix police said. Police say the shooting happened sometime before 11:30 a.m. after witnesses reported seeing the teens having some kind of dispute. "Two of the...
KTAR.com
Tempe police shoot suspect who rammed patrol units in attempted escape
PHOENIX – Police in Tempe said they shot one suspect and are searching for another after a parking lot confrontation late Sunday. The Tempe Police Department said Monday officers on alert for a stolen vehicle stopped the vehicle with two people inside near Baseline Road and Priest Drive around 10:30 p.m.
AZFamily
Woman shot by police in Tempe after allegedly ramming patrol car; suspect on the loose
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A woman was shot, and a suspect is on the loose after a stolen vehicle pursuit ended in an officer-involved shooting late Sunday night. According to Tempe police, around 10:30 p.m., Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were pursuing a stolen vehicle when the driver exited the freeway near Priest and Baseline. Tempe police were then notified there was a stolen vehicle in the area. They were able to locate the car and tried stopping it in the parking lot of the Mission Springs apartment complex.
Family intends to sue Phoenix for $10 million after woman's death near Perry Park
PHOENIX — Beatrice X. Johnson somehow brings herself to visit the intersection that changed her life. "It's been really hard for my family," Beatrice told 12News in mid-October. She's been to Phoenix from her home in California a handful of times since April 2022, when her older sister Dorothy...
19 years ago, a Scottsdale couple was murdered during a camping trip. Police still looking for the killer
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Monday marks the 19th anniversary when a young couple left their home in Scottsdale to go on a camping trip that neither of them would survive. Brandon Rumbaugh, 20, and Lisa Gurrieri, 19, were found dead in the back of a pickup truck after they failed to return from an overnight camping trip near Bumble Bee, a small town near the Bradshaw Mountains in Yavapai County.
KTAR.com
Suspect in assault of MCSO deputy arrested after standoff
PHOENIX – A suspect accused of injuring a Maricopa County sheriff’s deputy was taken into custody Sunday evening after a standoff at a southwest Phoenix residence, authorities said. Deputies responded at 5:15 p.m. to reports of a man acting erratically and pointing a gun at people in the...
Arrests made in connection to wallet stolen from Valley disabled man
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous broadcast. A disabled man's wallet was stolen last month while he worked at a Scottsdale grocery store. Today, police announced two women have been arrested in connection to the crime. Scottsdale police announced 18-year-olds Paradise Adams and...
Two construction workers hospitalized after 60-foot fall in Phoenix
Two male construction workers are in the hospital after a 60-foot fall from a tilt slab while working Tuesday morning.
Woman Died In A Motorcycle Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
According to the Phoenix Police Department, a motorcycle accident was reported on Friday night. The officials stated that a man and a woman were traveling in a motorcycle on State Route 51 at the Interstate 10 interchange.
Arizona man accused of trespassing at hospital
A man was arrested Thursday and booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of improperly entering a hospital, where police say he has a history of trespassing, and also trespassing at a residence.
2 women accused of scamming special needs worker at Scottsdale Fry’s
PHOENIX – Two women have been arrested for allegedly scamming a Scottsdale grocery store worker with special needs out of his wallet and then using his debit card to spend hundreds of dollars, authorities said Monday. Paradise Adams and Pearl Mitchell were each booked on three counts — theft...
KTAR.com
2 workers injured in 60-foot fall at Phoenix construction site
PHOENIX – Two construction workers were seriously injured in a long fall Tuesday at a job site in Phoenix, first responders said. The Phoenix Fire Department said two men in their 20s fell about 60 feet during work on a tilt slab construction near 59th Avenue and Roosevelt Street around 8 a.m.
KTAR.com
2 people shot, 1 left dead after alleged house party shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX — One man died and one woman was injured on Saturday after dozens of gunshots were fired at what was believed to be a house party in Phoenix, authorities said. Authorities responded to reports of a shooting in the early morning near Camelback Road and 27th Avenue, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
Comments / 4