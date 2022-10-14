PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The woman who reportedly hit a Circle K employee with a brick before robbing the store with another woman in August was arrested Tuesday. Phoenix police said that on Aug. 4, around 2 a.m., Misses Evans and 24-year-old Alize Endonejha Jenkins went into a Circle K convenience store near 32nd Street and Broadway Road and approached a clerk. Evans then hit the clerk in the face with a brick, knocking him to the ground. She then grabbed him by the back of the head and started hitting him in the face until he told her the PIN code to open the cash register, investigators said.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 11 HOURS AGO