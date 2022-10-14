Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Ex-UK pilots lured to help Chinese military, MoD says
Former British military pilots are being lured to China with large sums of money to pass on their expertise to the Chinese military, it is claimed. Up to 30 former UK military pilots are thought to have gone to train members of China's People's Liberation Army. The UK is issuing...
BBC
Train strikes: Workers vote on further six months of walkouts
Rail workers in the RMT union are voting on whether to continue strike action for a further six months. The ballot closes on 15 November and is part of an ongoing dispute over pay, job security and working conditions. RMT members at 15 train companies and Network Rail have taken...
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: A drone attack and a fire engine delivery
A week after Russia's mass missile strikes on Ukraine in retaliation for the attack on the Crimea bridge, the Russians struck Kyiv from the air again, but this time using "kamikaze" drones. At least four people, including a pregnant woman, were killed in the capital despite the attempts of security...
Comments / 0