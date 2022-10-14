ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

SFGate

Union head: Vegas officer killing should bring death penalty

LAS VEGAS (AP) — With police officers filling the courtroom gallery, a man accused of killing a veteran patrol officer stood silently before a judge Tuesday in a case that the top prosecutor in Las Vegas has said might bring the death penalty. Tyson Shawn Jordan Hampton stood shackled...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Police: High-powered handgun used in Vegas officer killing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man accused of killing a veteran Las Vegas patrol officer fired 18 shots with a high-powered handgun that an official described as an “AK-47 pistol,” including one that penetrated the officer’s ballistic vest and one that wounded the man’s mother-in-law in the leg, a top police official said Monday. “You know, this is a tough punch for our police department to take,” Assistant Clark County Sheriff Andrew Walsh told reporters, becoming emotional as he provided additional details of the Oct. 13 shooting that fatally wounded Officer Truong Thai. “He’s one of those guys that touched everybody.” The alleged shooter, Tyson Shawn Jordan Hampton, 24, of Las Vegas, used a Century Arms RAS47 pistol, firing 7.62-caliber ammunition including the one that fatally struck Thai in the side and one that wounded Hampton’s wife’s mother in the leg, Walsh said. Clips of body-worn camera video showed Thai fired five shots and Police Officer Ryan Gillihan fired seven times as Hampton reached out the driver’s window of a blue sedan back at the scene of a 1 a.m. street side domestic argument that had prompted Hampton’s wife and her mother to each call 911.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WGAU

Bodycam footage shows shooting that killed Las Vegas police officer

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas police released body camera footage on Monday showing the moment a man allegedly fired 18 shots at two officers, killing one of them. Despite being mortally wounded, Officer Truong Thai returned fire as he laid on the ground. The suspect -- Tyson Hampton, 24, of Las Vegas -- was arrested several blocks away after the pre-dawn shooting on Oct. 13, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Newborn baby safely surrendered at Henderson fire station Monday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department has confirmed that a newborn baby was safely surrendered at a fire station on Monday. According to HPD, officers responded to a fire station in Henderson at about 2 p.m. on Monday in response to the surrender of a newborn baby. The surrender was consistent with the Safe Haven Law (NRS 432B.630), Henderson police note.
HENDERSON, NV
foxwilmington.com

Nevada Woman Kicked Off Plane Over Dog Admits She Lost Her Cool

A Las Vegas woman who was kicked off a plane is speaking exclusively to Inside Edition. The incident happened on a Delta flight leaving Atlanta for New York. It started when Anna Dugan was told to put her dog in a carrying case. The 32-year-old woman says she complied but called the flight attendant “petty.” That’s when she was allegedly told to grab her things and get off the plane. Dugan began to become angry at the flight attendant and threw a bottle at another passenger.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Police: Juvenile on skateboard hit, injured

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police investigated a crash involving a juvenile on a skateboard in the west valley. It happened near Charleston Avenue and Durango Drive just before 9 p.m. on Friday. Police said the juvenile was crossing the street on a skateboard when struck by a single vehicle. The victim was taken to a […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

