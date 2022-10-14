ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help finding missing 30-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 30-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. Victor Williamson was last seen on Friday (Oct. 7) at 12 a.m. in the 16900 block of Telegraph Road in Detroit. Williamson was last seen wearing a black jogging suit that also had red...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police want help finding missing 17-year-old from Monroe County

LONDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police want help locating a missing 17-year-old girl from London Township, Michigan. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is sharing details about the missing teen and hoping someone will come forward with information. Hailey Denoewer was last seen on Sept. 27. She left her home...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Teen shot at while walking home, police say

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A 16-year-old boy was shot at while walking home Sunday evening in an Ypsilanti Township neighborhood. Police were called at 6:47 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, to the 1000 block of Nash Avenue in Ypsilanti Township for a reported shooting that had just occurred, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
YPSILANTI, MI
CBS Detroit

20-year-old man attacked, dragged while walking dog in Grosse Pointe Woods

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Grosse Pointe Woods police are investigating an attempted abduction of a 20-year-old man who says he was attacked and dragged while walking his dog. It happened on October 12 around 11:30 p.m. on the 2100 block of Lennon Street. Police say the 20-year-old man was walking his dog when he was physically assaulted by a man in his early 40s. The man in his early 40s then attempted to drag the 20-year-old into a white work van, but the victim was able to get away after hitting the suspect. Police describe the suspect as a 40 to 45-year-old white male, approximately 6 feet tall, medium build, and clean shaven. He was wearing a black jacket, black pants, and black winter hat.Police say the van he was driving was a white work van, possibly a Ford Econoline van, with "whited out" out windows. Anyone who has any information or notices suspicious activity should contact Grosse Pointe Woods Police at 313-343-2410.
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police surround home of barricaded gunman on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Detroit police have surrounded the home of a barricaded gunman on the city’s west side. The incident is taking place on Evergreen Road south of I-96. The barricaded gunman came out on his porch and was tased by police twice. He shrugged them off and went back inside the home.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

36 years ago: Unidentified man found disoriented in Hamtramck before he collapses, dies at hospital

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – A man was found in a disoriented state in Hamtramck before he collapsed and was pronounced dead. It’s been 36 years and he was never identified. He was found walking in the area of Joseph Campau Avenue and Yemans Street in Hamtramck. Police arrived and put him into a police cruiser, where he collapsed and became unresponsive. He later died at Detroit Receiving Hospital.
HAMTRAMCK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Grosse Pointe Woods man dragged to white van while walking dog during attempted abduction, police say

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Grosse Pointe Woods man was walking his dog Sunday when someone allegedly tried to abduct him, police said. According to police, the 20-year-old man was walking in the 2100 block of Lennon Street around 11:30 p.m. when he was assaulted and dragged to a white work van. Police say the victim was able to hit the suspect and get away.
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, MI
nbc25news.com

POLICE: Teen found dead on E I-94 near 8 Mile

DETROIT, Mich. — Police are investigating the death of the 17-year-old female's body found on eastbound I-94 Friday morning. Police were notified on October 14 that the teen's body was on the freeway. Police said the teen suffered a gunshot wound to the head and declared her death as...
DETROIT, MI

