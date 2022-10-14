Read full article on original website
Debbie Kerr
4d ago
u pray that she can take care of herself till an angel comes to rescue her Dear God who art in HEAVEN I Pray thT you send an Angel to her and rescue her please don't let it be to late for her God I ask that you keep her safe in your Loving hands and your Mercy. God.
3
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help finding missing 30-year-old man
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 30-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. Victor Williamson was last seen on Friday (Oct. 7) at 12 a.m. in the 16900 block of Telegraph Road in Detroit. Williamson was last seen wearing a black jogging suit that also had red...
Tv20detroit.com
Police identify woman found dead on EB I-94 near 8 Mile Friday as 17-year-old girl from Detroit
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police have identified the woman found dead on eastbound I-94 near 8 Mile in St. Clair Shores Friday morning as a 17-year-old girl from Detroit. Police say they received the call around 7:45 a.m.. On Friday, the freeway was closed down at Vernier for hours...
fox2detroit.com
Mystery surrounds murder of 17-year-old found shot in the head on I-94 in St. Clair Shores
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 17-year-old girl was found murdered Friday morning after she was shot in the head on I-94. But who killed her and why are still two unknowns that Michigan State Police need help solving. All lanes of I-94 in Macomb County were closed...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police want help finding missing 17-year-old from Monroe County
LONDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police want help locating a missing 17-year-old girl from London Township, Michigan. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is sharing details about the missing teen and hoping someone will come forward with information. Hailey Denoewer was last seen on Sept. 27. She left her home...
Teen shot at while walking home, police say
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A 16-year-old boy was shot at while walking home Sunday evening in an Ypsilanti Township neighborhood. Police were called at 6:47 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, to the 1000 block of Nash Avenue in Ypsilanti Township for a reported shooting that had just occurred, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
20-year-old man attacked, dragged while walking dog in Grosse Pointe Woods
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Grosse Pointe Woods police are investigating an attempted abduction of a 20-year-old man who says he was attacked and dragged while walking his dog. It happened on October 12 around 11:30 p.m. on the 2100 block of Lennon Street. Police say the 20-year-old man was walking his dog when he was physically assaulted by a man in his early 40s. The man in his early 40s then attempted to drag the 20-year-old into a white work van, but the victim was able to get away after hitting the suspect. Police describe the suspect as a 40 to 45-year-old white male, approximately 6 feet tall, medium build, and clean shaven. He was wearing a black jacket, black pants, and black winter hat.Police say the van he was driving was a white work van, possibly a Ford Econoline van, with "whited out" out windows. Anyone who has any information or notices suspicious activity should contact Grosse Pointe Woods Police at 313-343-2410.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man accused of beating roommate to death, leaving body inside home for days
DETROIT – A Detroit man is accused of beating his roommate to death and leaving the body inside the home for police to find days later, officials said. Police were called around 1:40 p.m. Oct. 10 to a home in the 5040 block of Fairview Street on Detroit’s east side.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police surround home of barricaded gunman on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Detroit police have surrounded the home of a barricaded gunman on the city’s west side. The incident is taking place on Evergreen Road south of I-96. The barricaded gunman came out on his porch and was tased by police twice. He shrugged them off and went back inside the home.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man found dead on Detroit sidewalk still unidentified 40 years later
DETROIT – A man found dead in Detroit has remained unidentified for 40 years. According to officials, the man was found dead on a sidewalk in Detroit on October 24, 1982. He is believed to have been between 45 to 65 years old. $9 and a comb were found near his body.
ClickOnDetroit.com
36 years ago: Unidentified man found disoriented in Hamtramck before he collapses, dies at hospital
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – A man was found in a disoriented state in Hamtramck before he collapsed and was pronounced dead. It’s been 36 years and he was never identified. He was found walking in the area of Joseph Campau Avenue and Yemans Street in Hamtramck. Police arrived and put him into a police cruiser, where he collapsed and became unresponsive. He later died at Detroit Receiving Hospital.
Grosse Pointe Woods man walking his dog attacked, dragged in attempted abduction
A 20-year-old out for an evening stroll with his dog was in Grosse Pointe Woods was attacked and dragged to a van during an attempted abduction, police warned residents on Monday.
fox2detroit.com
Grosse Pointe Woods man dragged to white van while walking dog during attempted abduction, police say
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Grosse Pointe Woods man was walking his dog Sunday when someone allegedly tried to abduct him, police said. According to police, the 20-year-old man was walking in the 2100 block of Lennon Street around 11:30 p.m. when he was assaulted and dragged to a white work van. Police say the victim was able to hit the suspect and get away.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver turns herself in after 33-year-old man killed in Oakland County hit-and-run
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A driver has turned herself in after a 33-year-old man was struck by a car and killed this weekend in Oakland County. The crash happened around 7:55 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 15) on 12 Mile Road near Balmoral Way in Farmington Hills. When officers got to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family looking for answers after home, vehicle shot up on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A Detroit family is on edge Monday night after they say they were targeted by gunfire that hit their home and parked vehicles. The incident occurred Saturday (Oct. 15) night in a home on Birwood Street on the city’s west side. “We couldn’t figure out where...
fox2detroit.com
Fire destroys 81-year-old Detroit woman's home while she was gone for surgery
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit family is thankful their loved one wasn't home when a fire destroyed her house early Monday. Catherine Allen, 81, would have been at her home on Strathmoor when the fire started just before 5 a.m., but she was away for surgery. "I get a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man still unidentified 36 years after body found in wooded area in Monroe County
IDA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The remains of an unidentified man were discovered in a wooded area in Ida Township 36 years ago. The man is believed to have been between the ages of 25 to 45 and white. His body was discovered on October 17, 1986, and officials estimate that he head been dead for around three months.
Police searching for suspect after pursuit ends in crash in Detroit
Michigan State Police say they are searching for a suspect after they escaped following a pursuit and crash in Detroit over the weekend.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family pleads for help after father of four is hit by car and left for dead in Farmington Hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A family is In mourning Tuesday night after a father of four is the victim in a deadly hit-and-run in Farmington Hills. Timothy Evans, Jr., 33, was killed when he was hit Saturday morning on 12 Mile Road. Evans’s loved ones are hurting because someone...
nbc25news.com
POLICE: Teen found dead on E I-94 near 8 Mile
DETROIT, Mich. — Police are investigating the death of the 17-year-old female's body found on eastbound I-94 Friday morning. Police were notified on October 14 that the teen's body was on the freeway. Police said the teen suffered a gunshot wound to the head and declared her death as...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman stuck on train tracks rescued by good Samaritan moments before crash in Port Huron
PORT HURON, Mich. – An extraordinary rescue occurred in Port Huron when a good Samaritan helped a woman trapped on the train tracks to safety. All Patty James wanted to do Monday night was take her daughter’s car to the gas station to fill it up for her.
