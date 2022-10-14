Lee Schools to reopen more schools next week; Sanibel School, FMB Elementary students will attend new campus

An additional 32 Lee County schools were approved for reopening next week, according to the district Friday afternoon.

That brings the total number of schools reopening next week to 60. That's over 62% of the district's 98 traditional schools.

Students and families of Fort Myers Beach Elementary and the Sanibel School will attend the San Carlos Park Elementary campus, but will continue to be enrolled in their current school, according to the district.

Parents will receive additional information from their school's principal.

Here are all of the schools able to reopen next week.

Schools opening Wednesday, Oct. 19

Cape Coral High

Cape Coral Technical College

Cape Elementary

Dunbar High

East Lee County High

Edgewood Elementary

Estero High

Fort Myers Beach Elementary

G. Weaver Hipps Elementary

Gateway Elementary

Harns Marsh Elementary

Harns Marsh Middle

Island Coast High

Lehigh Elementary

Lehigh Senior High

Mariner High

Mirror Lakes Elementary

Oak Hammock Middle

Patriot Elementary

Pelican Elementary

Ray V. Pottorf Elementary

Rayma C. Page Elementary

River Hall Elementary

Riverdale High

San Carlos Park Elementary

South Fort Myers High

Spring Creek Elementary

Sunshine Elementary

The Sanibel School

Tortuga Preserve Elementary

Varsity Lakes Middle

Veteran's Park

Schools opening Tuesday, Oct. 18

Allen Park Elementary

Buckingham Exceptional Center

Cypress Lake High

Edison Park Elementary

Hancock Creek Elementary

Ida Baker High

J. Colin English Elementary

James Stephens Elementary

Littleton Elementary

Manatee Elementary

Pinewoods Elementary

Royal Palm Exceptional Center

Tanglewood Elementary

Three Oaks Middle

Villas Elementary

Schools opening Monday, Oct. 17

Bonita Springs Elementary

Bonita Springs Middle

Colonial Elementary

Diplomat Elementary

Franklin Park Elementary

Gulf Elementary

Fort Myers Middle

Orange River Elementary

Orangewood Elementary

Three Oaks Elementary

Tice Elementary

Trafalgar Elementary

Tropic Isles Elementary

