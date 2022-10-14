Lee Schools to reopen more schools next week; Sanibel School, FMB Elementary students will attend new campus
An additional 32 Lee County schools were approved for reopening next week, according to the district Friday afternoon.
That brings the total number of schools reopening next week to 60. That's over 62% of the district's 98 traditional schools.
Students and families of Fort Myers Beach Elementary and the Sanibel School will attend the San Carlos Park Elementary campus, but will continue to be enrolled in their current school, according to the district.
Parents will receive additional information from their school's principal.
Here are all of the schools able to reopen next week.
Schools opening Wednesday, Oct. 19
- Cape Coral High
- Cape Coral Technical College
- Cape Elementary
- Dunbar High
- East Lee County High
- Edgewood Elementary
- Estero High
- Fort Myers Beach Elementary
- G. Weaver Hipps Elementary
- Gateway Elementary
- Harns Marsh Elementary
- Harns Marsh Middle
- Island Coast High
- Lehigh Elementary
- Lehigh Senior High
- Mariner High
- Mirror Lakes Elementary
- Oak Hammock Middle
- Patriot Elementary
- Pelican Elementary
- Ray V. Pottorf Elementary
- Rayma C. Page Elementary
- River Hall Elementary
- Riverdale High
- San Carlos Park Elementary
- South Fort Myers High
- Spring Creek Elementary
- Sunshine Elementary
- The Sanibel School
- Tortuga Preserve Elementary
- Varsity Lakes Middle
- Veteran's Park
Schools opening Tuesday, Oct. 18
- Allen Park Elementary
- Buckingham Exceptional Center
- Cypress Lake High
- Edison Park Elementary
- Hancock Creek Elementary
- Ida Baker High
- J. Colin English Elementary
- James Stephens Elementary
- Littleton Elementary
- Manatee Elementary
- Pinewoods Elementary
- Royal Palm Exceptional Center
- Tanglewood Elementary
- Three Oaks Middle
- Villas Elementary
Schools opening Monday, Oct. 17
- Bonita Springs Elementary
- Bonita Springs Middle
- Colonial Elementary
- Diplomat Elementary
- Franklin Park Elementary
- Gulf Elementary
- Fort Myers Middle
- Orange River Elementary
- Orangewood Elementary
- Three Oaks Elementary
- Tice Elementary
- Trafalgar Elementary
- Tropic Isles Elementary
Nikki Ross covers education for the Fort Myers News-Press and Naples Daily News. She can be reached at NRoss@gannett.com, follow her on Twitter @nikkiinreallife, Instagram @reporternikkiinreallife or TikTok @nikki.inreallife.
This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Lee Schools to reopen more schools next week; Sanibel School, FMB Elementary students will attend new campus
