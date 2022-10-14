ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Clippers Waive Xavier Moon, Nate Darling and Malik Fitts

By Brett Siegel
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M73dJ_0iZIZpJS00

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Clippers waived Xavier Moon, Nate Darling and Malik Fitts, three players who had signed training camp deals with the team.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Finalizing their roster ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season on Tuesday, October 18, the Los Angeles Clippers have decided to waive Xavier Moon, Nate Darling and Malik Fitts, three players who had signed training camp deals with the team.

Moon, 27, signed a deal last October with the Agua Caliente Clippers, now the Ontario Clippers, who are the Los Angeles Clippers G League affiliates, and he ended up signing three 10-day contracts with Los Angeles during the 2021-22 season. He has remained with the Clippers throughout the offseason and will very likely be retained by Ontario.

Darling, 24, recently signed a training camp deal with Los Angeles on October 5 after spending the past season in the G League with the Clippers. After going undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft, Darling signed a two-way deal with the Charlotte Hornets and split time between the Hornets and Greensboro Swarm in the G League.

Fitts, 25, signed a training camp deal with the Clippers at the same time as Darling after most recently playing for the Boston Celtics during the 2021-22 season. This offseason, he was traded to the Indiana Pacers in a deal that allowed the Celtics to acquire former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. Malik Fitts was waived by Indiana shortly after.

The Los Angeles Clippers now have 16 total players under contract with 14 players having guaranteed contracts for the 2022-23 season. 2022 second-round pick Moussa Diabate has already signed a two-way deal with the team and many are expecting Moses Brown, who is currently on an Exhibit-10 training camp deal with the team, to fill the second two-way spot on this roster.

The Clippers will begin the 2022-23 season as the road team in their home arena, as they will take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on October 20.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
FanSided

Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse

The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
41K+
Followers
6K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy