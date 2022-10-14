ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rawlins, WY

Winter resigning as Saratoga public works director

The Saratoga public works director is retiring later this month. Effective October 28th, Jon Winter will step down as the public works director for the Town of Saratoga. He submitted his letter of resignation last week. When asked why he chose now to retire, Winter said he was ready for a change.
Construction on North Platte Valley Medical Center slated to wrap up this month

Construction at the North Platte Valley Medical Center in Saratoga will wrap up by the end of the month. In a news release Sunday, hospital officials report that the latest construction schedule calls for work to be complete the last week of October with government inspections set to begin early in November. CEO Jeff Mincy told Bigfoot 99 that the inspection process could result in unexpected delays.
WGFD investigates numerous game bird carcasses left outside of Saratoga

Reports of numerous duck and goose carcasses piled up on a county road outside Saratoga town limits drew attention from Wyoming Game and Fish this week. Just west of Saratoga along County Road 500, around two dozen dead ducks and geese were found on BLM land. Platte Valley’s new Game Warden Levi Wood was called to the scene. After examining the remains, Wood concluded the meat was legally harvested. He said it appears that no major crime was committed.
