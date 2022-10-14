Reports of numerous duck and goose carcasses piled up on a county road outside Saratoga town limits drew attention from Wyoming Game and Fish this week. Just west of Saratoga along County Road 500, around two dozen dead ducks and geese were found on BLM land. Platte Valley’s new Game Warden Levi Wood was called to the scene. After examining the remains, Wood concluded the meat was legally harvested. He said it appears that no major crime was committed.

