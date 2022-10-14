Read full article on original website
bigfoot99.com
Rawlins City Council accepts Metcalf’s resignation, appoints Sarvey as interim city manager
In Rawlins, Sean Metcalf is out as city manager and Tom Sarvey will be the interim replacement beginning Wednesday. After meeting in executive session for about 30 minutes Friday night, city council emerged and voted to accept Metcalf’s resignation. Councilwoman Linda Smith made the motion, with Debari Martinez offering the second.
Winter resigning as Saratoga public works director
The Saratoga public works director is retiring later this month. Effective October 28th, Jon Winter will step down as the public works director for the Town of Saratoga. He submitted his letter of resignation last week. When asked why he chose now to retire, Winter said he was ready for a change.
Carbon County’s lone absentee ballot drop box is under 24/7 surveillance
Carbon County has one drop box where voters can submit their ballots prior to Election Day. The box is located at the County Court House. Three, high-resolution, motion activated cameras watch it day and night to safeguard against tampering or ballot-box stuffing. Interim Secretary of State Karl Allred wants the...
Construction on North Platte Valley Medical Center slated to wrap up this month
Construction at the North Platte Valley Medical Center in Saratoga will wrap up by the end of the month. In a news release Sunday, hospital officials report that the latest construction schedule calls for work to be complete the last week of October with government inspections set to begin early in November. CEO Jeff Mincy told Bigfoot 99 that the inspection process could result in unexpected delays.
WGFD investigates numerous game bird carcasses left outside of Saratoga
Reports of numerous duck and goose carcasses piled up on a county road outside Saratoga town limits drew attention from Wyoming Game and Fish this week. Just west of Saratoga along County Road 500, around two dozen dead ducks and geese were found on BLM land. Platte Valley’s new Game Warden Levi Wood was called to the scene. After examining the remains, Wood concluded the meat was legally harvested. He said it appears that no major crime was committed.
