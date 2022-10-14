Read full article on original website
Tuesday Tails: Moby and Bob
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — This big guy is Moby, an approximately four year old pup coming in over 80 pounds but is a gentle giant. Though he is large he is not intimidating and fancy's himself a lap dog and loves back scratches, who doesn't?. He is a fan...
Initiative for hidden disabilities to launch at Columbia Airport, a first in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An initiative that discreetly helps passengers with hidden disabilities is set to launch at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) October 24, becoming the first in the state with it. The program, the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program, is a new in-terminal initiative that allows those with...
Fairfield County woman catches thieves breaking into her home on camera
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Fairfield County resident says she’s now living in fear, after several people broke into her home, stealing thousands of dollars in valuables. All of it was caught on camera. “Middle of the day. Broad daylight. I’m literally out in the middle of...
Physics Day at the State Fair: A decades long tradition
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Whether a physics fan or not, Tuesday was a day of fun at the South Carolina State Fair. It's a tradition starting back in 1996, partnering with the University of South Carolina (USC). "I love the fair, I love physics. Just combining the two, it's...
Gamecocks seek program's first win over Texas A&M
COLUMBIA, SC. (WACH) — A slightly chilly October breeze greeted the Gamecocks as they took to the podium Tuesday ahead of a Saturday night matchup hosting Texas A&M. Though for South Carolina football, things feel like they're heating up. The Gamecocks are fresh off an upset win over Kentucky...
Spooky Season: Haunted Houses in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It is officially Halloween season in the Midlands. Here are a few Haunted Houses you can visit for those who celebrate. Hall of Horrors Haunted is an annual attraction that returned during the month of October. The theme of the hall this year is an all-new Vampire themed haunt: Blood Reign. Officials with the Hall of Horrors say the attraction is the hottest haunted attraction in the Midlands.
skyWACH Weather visit with Midway Elementary School 3rd graders
Cassatt, SC — The 3rd graders at Midway Elementary School in Cassatt, SC had a special morning with a visit from Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight. The three classes met with Josh in the gym eager to learn more about weather. They were able to build a cloud in a...
USC commemorates first three Black students with sculpture
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — Nearly 60 years after the University of South Carolina desegregated, they are recognizing the role of the school's first three black students admitted since reconstruction. USC hired an acclaimed sculptor to create a monument in their honor. "I want people to feel the equals of...
A plan to revamp a long-neglected mall is moving forward
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — After years of talks to redevelop Richland Mall in Forest Acres, a plan to revamp the area is one step closer to becoming a reality. Richland County council approved tax incentives on the project during a final vote at a meeting on Oct. 18.
Man hospitalized after Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department reports a man is suffering life-threatening injuries after a shooting. Officials said the shooting occurred around 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, on the 5000 block of Burke Avenue. Officers originally arrived in the area for a spot shooter alert. Details...
South Carolina school report cards released with ratings
PROSPERITY, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Education Oversight Committee (EOC) and the SC Department of Education (SCDE) held a joint news conference Monday at Prosperity-Rikard Elementary School to announce the release of the 2022 School Report Card, reflecting the results of the 2020-2021 school year. Officials say the release...
Clemson, DHEC expand food pantry, resource map to help families facing food insecurity
CLEMSON, S.C. (WACH) — Clemson University College of Behavioral, Social and Health Sciences, in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Environmental Affairs, have created a statewide map showing food pantries in every county to aid families facing food insecurity. Nearly 490,000 people face...
South Carolina women's basketball named unanimous preseason No. 1
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina women's basketball team is picking up right where they left off. On Tuesday, the Gamecocks were named the unanimous No. 1 team in the country in the AP Top 25 preseason poll. The Gamecocks, who received all 30 first-place votes and are...
Columbia Police find missing 74-year-old with a medical condition
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: Columbia Police says Bullock was found safe and checked on by medical professionals as a precaution. ORIGINAL: The Columbia Police Department is searching for a missing 74-year-old woman with a medical condition. Police say a relative reported Zelda Bullock missing Monday night after she...
Richland County deputies searching for missing 17-year-old
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies are looking for a missing 17-year-old teen last seen after leaving a Columbia school. Officials say 17-year-old Nicholas Kelleher was last seen leaving Olympia School October 17 during the school day. Kelleher was seen wearing a white polo shirt and khaki...
Student charged with bringing stolen gun to Keenan High School
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A Keenan High School student has been charged with bringing a loaded gun to school, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. A 17-year-old boy is charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm under 18, possession of a stolen firearm, and unlawful carry.
Demons down Cavaliers in back and forth battle
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Lugoff-Elgin and Richland Northeast battled it out in a game that featured 7 lead changes in the Sonic Friday Night Rivals game of the week. In the end it was the Lugoff-Elgin Demons who came out on top 35-28.
'They're killing everybody': Residents who call hotel home react to deadly shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Some Richland County residents say they’re feeling as if they live in a forgotten community in the hotel they call home. It comes days after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Magnuson Hotel early Saturday morning. WACH FOX News still doesn’t know the name of the victim.
Allen Benedict Court set to be re-built; this time, your opinion counts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Developers are looking to move forward at the site of a Columbia tragedy. In 2019, two men died and more than 400 people were evacuated after a carbon monoxide leak at one of the oldest public housing complexes in America. Tonight, the public had the...
Richland County deputies investigating fatal shooting at Columbia hotel
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one person dead. Officials said deputies were called on Saturday, Oct. 15, to the Magnuson Hotel at 7128 Parklane Road around 1 a.m. for a shooting. They arrived to find a man...
