Lexington, SC

wach.com

Tuesday Tails: Moby and Bob

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — This big guy is Moby, an approximately four year old pup coming in over 80 pounds but is a gentle giant. Though he is large he is not intimidating and fancy's himself a lap dog and loves back scratches, who doesn't?. He is a fan...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Physics Day at the State Fair: A decades long tradition

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Whether a physics fan or not, Tuesday was a day of fun at the South Carolina State Fair. It's a tradition starting back in 1996, partnering with the University of South Carolina (USC). "I love the fair, I love physics. Just combining the two, it's...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Gamecocks seek program's first win over Texas A&M

COLUMBIA, SC. (WACH) — A slightly chilly October breeze greeted the Gamecocks as they took to the podium Tuesday ahead of a Saturday night matchup hosting Texas A&M. Though for South Carolina football, things feel like they're heating up. The Gamecocks are fresh off an upset win over Kentucky...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Spooky Season: Haunted Houses in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It is officially Halloween season in the Midlands. Here are a few Haunted Houses you can visit for those who celebrate. Hall of Horrors Haunted is an annual attraction that returned during the month of October. The theme of the hall this year is an all-new Vampire themed haunt: Blood Reign. Officials with the Hall of Horrors say the attraction is the hottest haunted attraction in the Midlands.
CAYCE, SC
wach.com

skyWACH Weather visit with Midway Elementary School 3rd graders

Cassatt, SC — The 3rd graders at Midway Elementary School in Cassatt, SC had a special morning with a visit from Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight. The three classes met with Josh in the gym eager to learn more about weather. They were able to build a cloud in a...
CASSATT, SC
wach.com

USC commemorates first three Black students with sculpture

Columbia, S.C (WACH) — Nearly 60 years after the University of South Carolina desegregated, they are recognizing the role of the school's first three black students admitted since reconstruction. USC hired an acclaimed sculptor to create a monument in their honor. "I want people to feel the equals of...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

A plan to revamp a long-neglected mall is moving forward

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — After years of talks to redevelop Richland Mall in Forest Acres, a plan to revamp the area is one step closer to becoming a reality. Richland County council approved tax incentives on the project during a final vote at a meeting on Oct. 18.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Man hospitalized after Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department reports a man is suffering life-threatening injuries after a shooting. Officials said the shooting occurred around 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, on the 5000 block of Burke Avenue. Officers originally arrived in the area for a spot shooter alert. Details...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

South Carolina school report cards released with ratings

PROSPERITY, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Education Oversight Committee (EOC) and the SC Department of Education (SCDE) held a joint news conference Monday at Prosperity-Rikard Elementary School to announce the release of the 2022 School Report Card, reflecting the results of the 2020-2021 school year. Officials say the release...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wach.com

South Carolina women's basketball named unanimous preseason No. 1

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina women's basketball team is picking up right where they left off. On Tuesday, the Gamecocks were named the unanimous No. 1 team in the country in the AP Top 25 preseason poll. The Gamecocks, who received all 30 first-place votes and are...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Columbia Police find missing 74-year-old with a medical condition

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: Columbia Police says Bullock was found safe and checked on by medical professionals as a precaution. ORIGINAL: The Columbia Police Department is searching for a missing 74-year-old woman with a medical condition. Police say a relative reported Zelda Bullock missing Monday night after she...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Richland County deputies searching for missing 17-year-old

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies are looking for a missing 17-year-old teen last seen after leaving a Columbia school. Officials say 17-year-old Nicholas Kelleher was last seen leaving Olympia School October 17 during the school day. Kelleher was seen wearing a white polo shirt and khaki...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Student charged with bringing stolen gun to Keenan High School

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A Keenan High School student has been charged with bringing a loaded gun to school, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. A 17-year-old boy is charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm under 18, possession of a stolen firearm, and unlawful carry.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Demons down Cavaliers in back and forth battle

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Lugoff-Elgin and Richland Northeast battled it out in a game that featured 7 lead changes in the Sonic Friday Night Rivals game of the week. In the end it was the Lugoff-Elgin Demons who came out on top 35-28.
LUGOFF, SC

