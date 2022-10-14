Read full article on original website
S.C. man accused of stealing ashes belonging to ex-girlfriend’s mother to buy heroin, deputies say
AIKEN, S.C. — Deputies say a South Carolina man stole cremated remains of his ex-girlfriend’s mother and used them to get heroin. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The victim told the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office that her ex, 19-year-old Jackson Rutland, called to...
wach.com
'They're killing everybody': Residents who call hotel home react to deadly shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Some Richland County residents say they’re feeling as if they live in a forgotten community in the hotel they call home. It comes days after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Magnuson Hotel early Saturday morning. WACH FOX News still doesn’t know the name of the victim.
Man dies after being tasered during arrest attempt￼
An Augusta man is dead after being tased by a Richmond County deputy who was trying to arrest him. Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Christopher Tyrone Blount died after an attempt to take him into custody. Just after midnight on Sunday, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a call regarding […]
Investigation into death of child found in Augusta pool, mother charged
#UPDATE | October 18, 2022 (WJBF) – Domonique Yvette Murray, the mother of 2-year-old, Justus Hyman, has been charged with 2nd Degree Cruelty to Children following the incident on October 16th. According to a warrant, the child was unsupervised by his mother. Authorities say he went out the rear living room door to a patio […]
Victim shot at least once in South Augusta near Old Savannah Road
A victim is in stable condition at an area hospital after a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon on the 2000 block of Dudley Drive near 15th Avenue and Old Savannah Road in South Augusta.
WRDW-TV
One man injured in shooting at Dogwood Terrace
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded late Monday afternoon to a shooting incident on the 2000 block of Dudley Drive at Dogwood Terrace. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 5:32 p.m. Monday. Officials say one man was shot at least once and transported...
wgac.com
Body Found in Beech Island This Morning
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says a person riding a bicycle discovered a body on the ground near 124 Spann Hammond Road just after 8:00 a.m. today. The black male victim appeared to have at least one gunshot wound. Information is limited at this time, but Aiken County authorities are asking for any information that could help with the investigation. Contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811, or you can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons involved.
WRDW-TV
Deputy identified in deadly Augusta stun-gun incident
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has released details about the deputy who used a stun gun on a man who died afterward. The deputy was identified Monday as Cpl. Tommy Gunn, who has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation into the death of Christopher Blount, 45, of Hephzibah.
Dead man found on Spann Hammond Road in Beech Island identified , investigation underway
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) – Investigators were called to the Spann Hammond Road in Beech Island for a death investigation. Around 8:08 a.m. Monday, a bicyclist called 911 when he saw a Black male lying on the ground near 124 Spann Hammond Road. When deputies and Aiken County EMS arrived on scene, the victim, identified […]
WRDW-TV
2nd person in a week dies of opioid overdose in Grovetown
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second time in a few days, a person has died of an opioid overdose in Grovetown. The latest death happened over the weekend in the 200 block of Hayne Drive, according to police. The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had possibly ingested cocaine...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police: Alleged Hobby Lobby shoplifter identified
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police says they’ve identified an alleged shoplifter. Authorities say the woman is suspected to have been involved in several shoplifting incidents at Hobby Lobby on Sunset Blvd. More information will become available when shared.
WRDW-TV
Mom in jail as 2-year-old son takes final breath after drowning incident
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office confirms a 2-year-old died Monday night after falling into a family friend’s pool on Sunday. The incident occurred on the 3400 block of Merrimac Avenue. Justus Hyman was pronounced dead at 5:50 p.m. on Monday after being transported to...
Missing 14-year-old Augusta girl may be headed to Screven County, investigators say
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old. Tacalyn Armour was last seen on October 15th on Eagle Rock Road, not too far from Wrightsboro Road in Augusta. Tacalyn was wearing dark colored leggings and a black pullover jacket. The teen may be […]
WRDW-TV
Man dead, deputy on leave after Augusta stun-gun incident
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man died over the weekend after a deputy used a stun gun on him, authorities said. As is routine, the deputy is on leave during the investigation of the incident. Just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a home on the 3400 block of...
WRDW-TV
Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams responds to audit
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After an audit took a deeper look at how Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams was spending money, he came in to give his side. We sat down with him for a one-on-one interview to see what he has to say. Williams says the county started looking...
Richmond County investigators look into two separate homicides in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate homicides. Deputies responded to B Street in Olmstead Homes for shooting at 9:20 p.m. Upon arrival, the deputies learned that a man had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle where he died. Then around 10:30 p.m., […]
1, dead, 1 injured in Monday night shooting on Washington Road in Augusta
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Monday, October 17th, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Washington Road, near Stevens Creek Road. Upon arrival, Deputies located one victim, identified as 32-year old Reginald Eugene Johnson of Boyscout Road, who was deceased and a second victim who was shot at least one time in the leg. […]
FOX Carolina
Staff injured at DJJ, SLED deployed
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said they’ve been called to help at the Department of Juvenile Justice on Broad River Rd. Officials said an active incident is underway and multiple agencies are responding. A spokesperson for the DJJ confirmed one staff member had been injured in the incident. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
wgac.com
Richmond County Girl Reported Missing
A Richmond County teenager has been reported missing. Fourteen-year-old Tacalyn Armour was last seen Saturday in the 3100 block of Eagle Rock Road. Armour is black, 5’2″ and 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing dark-colored leggings and a black pullover jacket. Authorities say Armour may be headed...
Photo released of truck possibly tied to Pelion arson investigation
PELION, S.C. — Pelion Police have released surveillance video they believe may be connected to an arson investigation that has been underway since late August. The fire happened on Aug. 25 in the 100 block of Summerland Court around 11:45 p.m. The fire resulted in heavy damage to a...
