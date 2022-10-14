ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrenville, SC

WJBF

Man dies after being tasered during arrest attempt￼

An Augusta man is dead after being tased by a Richmond County deputy who was trying to arrest him. Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Christopher Tyrone Blount died after an attempt to take him into custody. Just after midnight on Sunday, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a call regarding […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Investigation into death of child found in Augusta pool, mother charged

#UPDATE | October 18, 2022 (WJBF) – Domonique Yvette Murray, the mother of 2-year-old, Justus Hyman, has been charged with 2nd Degree Cruelty to Children following the incident on October 16th. According to a warrant, the child was unsupervised by his mother. Authorities say he went out the rear living room door to a patio […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

One man injured in shooting at Dogwood Terrace

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded late Monday afternoon to a shooting incident on the 2000 block of Dudley Drive at Dogwood Terrace. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 5:32 p.m. Monday. Officials say one man was shot at least once and transported...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Body Found in Beech Island This Morning

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says a person riding a bicycle discovered a body on the ground near 124 Spann Hammond Road just after 8:00 a.m. today. The black male victim appeared to have at least one gunshot wound. Information is limited at this time, but Aiken County authorities are asking for any information that could help with the investigation. Contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811, or you can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons involved.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Deputy identified in deadly Augusta stun-gun incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has released details about the deputy who used a stun gun on a man who died afterward. The deputy was identified Monday as Cpl. Tommy Gunn, who has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation into the death of Christopher Blount, 45, of Hephzibah.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

2nd person in a week dies of opioid overdose in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second time in a few days, a person has died of an opioid overdose in Grovetown. The latest death happened over the weekend in the 200 block of Hayne Drive, according to police. The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had possibly ingested cocaine...
GROVETOWN, GA
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police: Alleged Hobby Lobby shoplifter identified

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police says they’ve identified an alleged shoplifter. Authorities say the woman is suspected to have been involved in several shoplifting incidents at Hobby Lobby on Sunset Blvd. More information will become available when shared.
LEXINGTON, SC
WRDW-TV

Man dead, deputy on leave after Augusta stun-gun incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man died over the weekend after a deputy used a stun gun on him, authorities said. As is routine, the deputy is on leave during the investigation of the incident. Just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a home on the 3400 block of...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams responds to audit

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After an audit took a deeper look at how Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams was spending money, he came in to give his side. We sat down with him for a one-on-one interview to see what he has to say. Williams says the county started looking...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Richmond County investigators look into two separate homicides in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate homicides. Deputies responded to B Street in Olmstead Homes for shooting at 9:20 p.m. Upon arrival, the deputies learned that a man had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle where he died. Then around 10:30 p.m., […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

1, dead, 1 injured in Monday night shooting on Washington Road in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Monday, October 17th, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Washington Road, near Stevens Creek Road. Upon arrival, Deputies located one victim, identified as 32-year old Reginald Eugene Johnson of Boyscout Road, who was deceased and a second victim who was shot at least one time in the leg. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
FOX Carolina

Staff injured at DJJ, SLED deployed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said they’ve been called to help at the Department of Juvenile Justice on Broad River Rd. Officials said an active incident is underway and multiple agencies are responding. A spokesperson for the DJJ confirmed one staff member had been injured in the incident. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
COLUMBIA, SC
wgac.com

Richmond County Girl Reported Missing

A Richmond County teenager has been reported missing. Fourteen-year-old Tacalyn Armour was last seen Saturday in the 3100 block of Eagle Rock Road. Armour is black, 5’2″ and 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing dark-colored leggings and a black pullover jacket. Authorities say Armour may be headed...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA

