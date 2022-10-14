Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Motorist Alert: New road project begins in Middleburg; expect detoursZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested on two counts of battery, false imprisonmentZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Mall announces 7th annual “Treats No Tricks” eventZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Public invited to Bonded Transportation Program meeting on road projects in Lake Asbury, Green Cove SpringsZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Publix's Popular Chicken Tender Sub: The Controversy Behind its OriginsL. CaneFlorida State
Jacksonville redistricting; canceling student debt; The Farmery; Streams of Sound
The Jacksonville City Council has decided to appeal a federal court order that found the city likely racially gerrymandered its district lines. While waiting on the appeal, the council will try to draw a new map to comply with the court order. We took a closer look at what this...
Adventure Landing plan moves forward with addition of affordable housing
Trevato Development Group agreed to add affordable housing to its proposed apartment community that would replace the Adventure Landing amusement and water park to win support from the Jacksonville Beach City Council. The City Council voted 6-1 on Monday to advance the developer’s rezoning request for the Beach Boulevard property...
Jacksonville may ban balloon releases
When Nicole Crosby looked for the City Council chamber earlier this summer, she asked a stranger for directions. He told her they could walk there together, and along the way, he asked about the box of deflated, torn balloons she held. She explained how she planned to speak during public...
First Lady in Jax: Disaster fund for Ian is up to $45 million
Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis was in Jacksonville on Monday to talk about Hurricane Ian relief. At an afternoon news conference, she announced more than $45 million has been raised so far for the Florida Disaster Fund. She made the announcement at Adamec Harley-Davidson of Baymeadows, which is donating money...
New fire rescue units hit the streets in Jacksonville
The first of more planned advanced Critical Care Rescue Units are operating on Jacksonville’s streets now, funded from Jacksonville’s 2023 budget. Along with the usual advanced life-saving equipment when someone is injured in a fire, crash or other incident, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department’s two new rescue units also carry high-level critical care medications like blood clot stabilizers and drugs to lower rapid heart rates.
Jacksonville hotel industry recovering from pandemic slump
Jacksonville's hotel industry, alongside other Florida markets, is showing a major increase in revenue compared with 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. A new report from the American Hotel and Lodging Association and Kalibri Labs ranks Jacksonville 45th out of the 50 top hotel markets. But when it comes to recovering from the revenue slump caused by the pandemic, Jacksonville nears the front of the pack with other Sunshine State metropolises like Miami, Tampa and Fort Lauderdale.
Scientists have concerns about St. Johns River, report says
Data about the St. Johns River show “the need for concern in many aspects of the health of the river,” a yearly report from a team of environmental scientists concludes. The 2022 State of the River Report, a 300-plus page compendium of metrics about the river’s lower basin in Northeast Florida, highlighted problems including tributaries contaminated with fecal bacteria, long-term increases in salinity, loss of wetlands and declines in underwater grass beds that are important for fisheries.
HaLeigh Cummings’ father to be released from prison
HaLeigh Cummings’ father, Ronald Cummings, will be released from prison on Wednesday. He pleaded guilty to drug trafficking in 2010, the year after the disappearance of his 5-year-old daughter. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office considers the case an unsolved homicide. Ronald Cummings was never a suspect because he was...
Clay County sheriff’s lieutenant fired after second DUI charge
Clay County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Christopher Coldiron, arrested Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence, was fired Monday, a spokesman confirmed. Coldiron was also arrested in December 2021 by FHP and accused of the same crime, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Coldiron was a patrol lieutenant with...
