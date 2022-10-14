Academy Award- and BAFTA-winning actor Julianne Moore (Still Alice, Far From Heaven) is set to star in to the new Sky original and AMC Networks drama Mary & George. Written by DC Moore (Killing Eve, Temple), Mary & George is based on the true story of Mary Villiers, who moulded her son to seduce King James I and become his lover. Through her scheming, the pair rose from humble beginnings to become the richest, most titled mother and son in England.

8 HOURS AGO