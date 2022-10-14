Read full article on original website
World Screen News
Cyber Group Studios & A Productions Working on Digital Girl
A Productions and Cyber Group Studios have kicked off production on the brand-new adventure-comedy superhero series Digital Girl. The series has been commissioned by the BBC in the U.K. and presold to Super RTL in Germany and Discovery Kids in Latin America. It is set to be delivered in late 2024.
World Screen News
GRB Scores MIPCOM Sales
AMC Iberia (Spain, Portugal) took on season three of Auction Kings. OSN (MENA) bagged a pair of factual series: Down to Earth with Zac Efron and Lens of Culture. SIC (Portugal) acquired five titles, among them Down to Earth with Zac Efron. The package also featured Pregnant & Dating, the documentary Remembering Whitney, Bobbi Kristina and Cinderella Bride.
World Screen News
Really? Wins MIPJunior Project Pitch Teens/Tweens
Starlight Media’s live-action series Really? has won the MIPJunior Project Pitch in the teens/tweens category. The show centers on Vika, who has endured her insignificant life for 15 years and decides she is going to commit suicide. Her plan is interrupted as the war begins in Ukraine. Really? was...
World Screen News
Space Nova Season Two Underway
SLR Productions is working on a second season of the original CGI animated series Space Nova for ABC ME. The 15×22-minute season has received production funding from both Screen Australia and the Australian Children’s Television Foundation (ACTF), as well as development funding from ABC ME and Create NSW. Space Nova will be co-produced with Giggle Garage in Malaysia and distributed internationally by ZDF Studios, with ACTF representing the series across Australia and New Zealand.
World Screen News
Creation Entertainment & Magic Frame Team for BuddyBots
Creation Entertainment Media and Magic Frame Animation are partnering for the new animated series BuddyBots. The series follows a group of robots and two teen protagonists, chronicling their adventures in a sci-fi animated world where learning and family are some of the most important values. Emmy Award winner Louis Elman (Early Man, Brave, The Imitation Game, V for Vendetta) will be the voice director for the show.
World Screen News
Cineflix Rights Closes Slew of Sales in the Nordics
Cineflix Rights has sold more than 100 hours of content from its scripted slate to platforms and broadcasters across the Nordics. Season two of the crime series Whitstable Pearl, produced by Buccaneer Media, was picked up by SVT (Sweden), Yle (Finland), TV2 (Denmark), NRK (Norway) and Acorn TV (Nordics). Viaplay...
World Screen News
New Factual Kids’ Titles for CBBC & CBeebies
BBC Children’s has unveiled a slate of new series focusing on the environment, local history and world stories for CBBC and CBeebies. Among the new titles is My Life, a series of individual documentary films that follow the highs and lows of children across the world. The “My Life: Rapping for Change” episode centers on 8-year-old singer-rappers born and raised in Mathare, one of the biggest slum areas in Kenya.
World Screen News
A+E Networks Notches Up Format Deals
A+E Networks Global Content Sales has landed a raft of deals from its growing formats slate, including Channel 4 signing up for a local adaptation of Alone. A self-shot survival competition series, Alone was picked up by Channel 4 for a brand-new iteration of the format to be produced by The Garden. The six-part series will see ten contestants dropped into the remote Canadian wilderness, equipped with only a handful of basic tools. Each must survive the harsh elements alone.
World Screen News
Julianne Moore Joins New Sky & AMC Drama
Academy Award- and BAFTA-winning actor Julianne Moore (Still Alice, Far From Heaven) is set to star in to the new Sky original and AMC Networks drama Mary & George. Written by DC Moore (Killing Eve, Temple), Mary & George is based on the true story of Mary Villiers, who moulded her son to seduce King James I and become his lover. Through her scheming, the pair rose from humble beginnings to become the richest, most titled mother and son in England.
World Screen News
Inter Medya Takes on Deception
Inter Medya has acquired the distribution rights for the drama Deception (Aldatmak), broadcast on ATV on Thursday nights in Turkey. Produced by TIMS&B Productions (Bitter Lands), Deception stars Vahide Perçin, Ercan Kesal, Mustafa Uğurlu, Yusuf Çim and Feyza Sevil Güngör. Murat Saraçoğlu, who also directed Bitter Lands, serves as director, and Yıldız Tunc, the screenwriter of Bitter Lands, is writing.
World Screen News
U.S. Presale for Marie Antoinette
Banijay Rights has presold the new eight-part historical drama Marie Antoinette to PBS Distribution in the U.S. The U.S. deal marks the latest international sale for the CANAL+ Creation Originale, produced by Banijay Studios France, CAPA Drama and Les Gens. Banijay Rights also presold the drama to BBC Two in the U.K. and BBC First in Australia.
World Screen News
Dandelooo Scores Presale for Fantastic Antics
Dandelooo has presold the 2D comedy edutainment series Fantastic Antics to the kids’ educational platform Da Vinci. Produced by Les Films Jack Fébus, the series sees three heroes cross eras, territories and ancient societies to introduce children to historical cultures and show how they were the foundation of modern civilization.
From the Triffids to Blake’s 7 and Ghostwatch: the BBC’s greatest cult classics
The Beeb has seemingly spent a century trying to scar the nation. Here are its most influential – and most terrifying – cult hits so far
World Screen News
A+E Networks Signs on for More Miss Scarlet and the Duke
A+E Networks Global Content Sales has been appointed to distribute seasons two and three of Miss Scarlet and the Duke in key markets worldwide (excluding the U.S., U.K., Ireland, English-speaking Canada, Africa and Benelux). Season three of the detective drama set in 19th-century London is slated to premiere in the...
World Screen News
BBC Studios Appoints for International Formats & Production
BBC Studios has named Fiona Wassenberg as head of BBC Studios Benelux production and Isabel Durán as format sales director for Iberia and Latin America. Wassenberg is responsible for BBC Studios’ formats and production business across Benelux. Wassenberg will work closely with BBC Studios’ unscripted format partners in the market, as well as commissioners and producers in the region. She is based in Amsterdam. Prior to joining BBC Studios, Wassenberg spent nearly 16 years at the Dutch public broadcaster Omroep MAX, most recently as commissioning editor and content acquisitions.
World Screen News
TV Kids Screenings Festival: Animasia Studio
Animasia Studio has four highlights in the TV Kids Screenings Festival, including its hit non-dialogue slapstick comedy Harry & Bunnie and an action series for kids aged 6 to 11, Dragon Force 3—Monsters Rise. Dragon Force 3—Monsters Rise highlights “universal values of friendship, self-reliance, sacrifice and true heroism,” says...
World Screen News
Beyond Rights Hires Senior VP of Development
Beyond Rights has brought on Steve Jones to its London-based team in the newly created role of senior VP of development. Jones’ industry experience includes serving as commissioning editor and executive producer for entertainment and factual at Sky 1, executive producer for factual and factual entertainment at Discovery Networks Europe, development executive and series producer at CJZ Productions and executive producer and development executive at Endemol Southern Star. He also co-founded Big Little Fish Television in 2019, which he co-ran for more than two years.
World Screen News
Tim Davie, Tom Fussell Talk BBC Creativity, Global Ambitions
In Cannes today to receive the inaugural Studio of Distinction Award at MIPCOM, Tim Davie and Tom Fussell outlined BBC Studios’ global ambitions and the pubcaster’s emphasis on innovation and impactful content. Fussell, CEO of BBC Studios, opened the Media Mastermind Keynote by outlining the gains at the...
World Screen News
Banijay to Take Reality Series The Hotel Global
Banijay has secured the global rights for the Argentinean reality competition series The Hotel. Produced by Diego Guebel’s BOXFISH for Canal 13 in Argentina, where it is known locally as El Hotel, the competition reality series sees 16 celebrity contestants isolate themselves for four months in a luxury hotel on the outskirts of a city—but with one catch: the luxury establishment does not employ any staff.
World Screen News
Banijay UK Acquires Mam Tor Productions
Banijay UK has acquired Mam Tor Productions, which is behind the hit BBC One drama Chloe. Mam Tor focuses on high-end, contemporary and original returning series and works predominantly with new talent, women and other underrepresented groups. Its latest series, the six-part original drama Chloe, was a hit for BBC One earlier in the year and was acquired by Amazon Prime Video.
