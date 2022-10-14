ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barling, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
talkbusiness.net

New nursing home being built in south Fort Smith

A new $20-million, skilled nursing facility is in the works for U.S. 71 South in Fort Smith. A building permit was issued Oct. 5 for the nursing home that will be owned and managed by a Fort Smith-based company. The permit was for construction of a commercial building with a...
FORT SMITH, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Cheba Hut marijuana-themed sandwich shop finds Fayetteville location

It’s been a few years since marijuana-themed sandwich shop Cheba Hut told us of their plans to open a Fayetteville location. Now, it appears they’ve found their spot. According to a Facebook page that popped up recently, the restaurant will be located at 1947 N. College Avenue, in the space formerly home to Arvest Bank.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Cyclo-Cross World Cup wraps up in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Centennial Park at Millsap Mountain once again played host to a Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Cyclo-Cross World Cup event. Sunday was the second year in a row for Fayetteville to be the site of both the Elite Women and Elite Men UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup races. It also capped off the weekend-long OZCX Festival held at the park which featured, music, local vendors and food.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KOLR10 News

Arkansas deputy fatally shoots tractor-driving man with gun

DECATUR, Ark. (AP) — A 71-year-old man was fatally shot by a northwest Arkansas sheriff’s deputy who found him driving a tractor and displaying a handgun, authorities said. Nelson Amos was fatally shot Saturday by a Benton County sheriff’s deputy, according to Arkansas State Police. State police said Sunday that they were investigating the shooting. […]
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Fall craft fairs open in Northwest Arkansas

Craft fairs will be held all over Northwest Arkansas starting Oct. 13 and ending Oct. 15. Every October, hundreds of thousands of people visit NWA to shop for hand-made pottery, stained glass, baskets and more from local artisans. The Ozarks Regional Arts and Craft Fair will be held at the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Fire Chief: Large fire in Mulberry near Chastain Road

MULBERRY, Ark. — A large fire has been confirmed near Chastain Road and Graphic Road in Mulberry, according to fire chief Jeff Brown. Brown told 5NEWS he has requested assistance from agencies in Mountainburg, Kibler and the Arkansas Forestry Service. "We had three dozers, a skid steer, two planes,”...
MULBERRY, AR
KHBS

Man dies less than 24 hours after being booked into the Crawford County Detention Center

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A Van Buren man died less than 24 hours after being booked into the Crawford County Detention Center, according to Sheriff Jim Damante. Jacob Jones was arrested by Van Buren police Friday afternoon. On Saturday, jailers were notified that Jones was unresponsive and began CPR. Jones had a weak pulse when he was taken by EMS to a local hospital. According to Damante, Jones later died.
VAN BUREN, AR
5NEWS

First of its kind, K9 training comes to Arkansas

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — More than a dozen law enforcement agencies from across Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma are attending the North American Police Work Dog Association (NAPWDA) workshop being held in Clarksville. The training began Monday, Oct. 10, and ends Thursday, Oct. 13. The City of Clarksville and its police...
CLARKSVILLE, AR
5NEWS

5NEWS

Fort Smith, AR
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Smith local news

 https://www.5newsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy