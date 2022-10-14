Read full article on original website
Some counties in Arkansas will have jail expansion on their ballot, here's what to know
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Midterm election day is three weeks away and we want to make sure you are prepared as you head to the polls. Washington, Benton, and Madison counties all have jail expansion measures on the ballot. In Benton and Madison counties, the issue is split into two parts.
Owens Corning expanding Fort Smith operation
The state of Arkansas announced Tuesday that Owens Corning, a global building and construction materials leader is expanding operations in Fort Smith.
New nursing home being built in south Fort Smith
A new $20-million, skilled nursing facility is in the works for U.S. 71 South in Fort Smith. A building permit was issued Oct. 5 for the nursing home that will be owned and managed by a Fort Smith-based company. The permit was for construction of a commercial building with a...
Northwest Arkansas is going to experience historic cold temperatures this week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas is going to experience historic cold temperatures this week. Highs will be in the 50s Monday and the 40s on Tuesday. We haven't had highs in the 40s since March. The lows are what make the week truly historic. Monday night into Tuesday morning,...
Everything you need to know for early voting in Arkansas
On October 24, Arkansas voters can cast their ballot in the General Election, so it's time to start taking a look at your sample ballot, and getting familiar with your candidates and ballot issues.
Fayetteville police looking for cash theft suspects
Fayetteville police are looking for two suspects believed to be involved in a $5,000 cash theft on August 15.
Cheba Hut marijuana-themed sandwich shop finds Fayetteville location
It’s been a few years since marijuana-themed sandwich shop Cheba Hut told us of their plans to open a Fayetteville location. Now, it appears they’ve found their spot. According to a Facebook page that popped up recently, the restaurant will be located at 1947 N. College Avenue, in the space formerly home to Arvest Bank.
Cyclo-Cross World Cup wraps up in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Centennial Park at Millsap Mountain once again played host to a Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Cyclo-Cross World Cup event. Sunday was the second year in a row for Fayetteville to be the site of both the Elite Women and Elite Men UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup races. It also capped off the weekend-long OZCX Festival held at the park which featured, music, local vendors and food.
Benton County deputy involved in deadly Decatur shooting identified
A Benton County deputy was involved in a fatal shooting on Falling Springs Road in Decatur on October 15.
Arkansas deputy fatally shoots tractor-driving man with gun
DECATUR, Ark. (AP) — A 71-year-old man was fatally shot by a northwest Arkansas sheriff’s deputy who found him driving a tractor and displaying a handgun, authorities said. Nelson Amos was fatally shot Saturday by a Benton County sheriff’s deputy, according to Arkansas State Police. State police said Sunday that they were investigating the shooting. […]
Fall craft fairs open in Northwest Arkansas
Craft fairs will be held all over Northwest Arkansas starting Oct. 13 and ending Oct. 15. Every October, hundreds of thousands of people visit NWA to shop for hand-made pottery, stained glass, baskets and more from local artisans. The Ozarks Regional Arts and Craft Fair will be held at the...
Arkansas police searching for missing woman
Fayetteville Police is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 35-year-old woman.
Arkansas State Police identify man killed by Benton County deputy
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a deputy shot and killed a 71-year-old man on Saturday, Oct. 15 in Decatur. The shooting took place on Falling Springs Road, the sheriff's office said. The deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave. Arkansas State...
Fire Chief: Large fire in Mulberry near Chastain Road
MULBERRY, Ark. — A large fire has been confirmed near Chastain Road and Graphic Road in Mulberry, according to fire chief Jeff Brown. Brown told 5NEWS he has requested assistance from agencies in Mountainburg, Kibler and the Arkansas Forestry Service. "We had three dozers, a skid steer, two planes,”...
Man dies less than 24 hours after being booked into the Crawford County Detention Center
VAN BUREN, Ark. — A Van Buren man died less than 24 hours after being booked into the Crawford County Detention Center, according to Sheriff Jim Damante. Jacob Jones was arrested by Van Buren police Friday afternoon. On Saturday, jailers were notified that Jones was unresponsive and began CPR. Jones had a weak pulse when he was taken by EMS to a local hospital. According to Damante, Jones later died.
Crawford County sheriff’s office faces second use-of-force lawsuit after Mulberry incident
FORT SMITH — One of the Crawford County sheriff’s deputies facing a lawsuit over an arrest captured in a video that went viral in August was sued Friday by a woman claiming he also used excessive force against her during an arrest about two months earlier. Attorneys Adam...
Northwest Arkansas Food Bank receives $3.5 million grant from Alice L. Walton Foundation
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank (NWAFB) announced that it was gifted a $3.5 million grant from the Alice L. Walton Foundation to support its capital campaign and healthy food initiatives. $3 million has been granted in the form of a matching gift to support the construction...
Deer tested for chronic wasting disease after being tranquilized on U of A campus
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Whitetail deer in Arkansas may be a common sight for many, but for college students at the University of Arkansas (U of A), it was a surprise to find a deer on campus. Yamyla Keshavjee says she came across a deer on Monday morning outside of...
First of its kind, K9 training comes to Arkansas
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — More than a dozen law enforcement agencies from across Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma are attending the North American Police Work Dog Association (NAPWDA) workshop being held in Clarksville. The training began Monday, Oct. 10, and ends Thursday, Oct. 13. The City of Clarksville and its police...
Defensive Back Hudson Clark Delivers Perfect Response to Lunatic Fringe
After a lot of the recliner expert fans criticized him, Sam Pittman's most dependable delivered again.
