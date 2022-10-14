Read full article on original website
Mid-Penn boys stars for Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022
Northern shuts out Shippensburg 2-0 in boys soccer A handful of Mid-Penn players turned in big performances in boys soccer Tuesday. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Hailee Sheetz leads Mifflin County to decisive victory over Susquehanna Twp. in field hockey showdown
Mifflin County picked up a convincing 3-0 victory against Susquehanna Twp. Tuesday behind a stellar outing by Hailee Sheetz. Sheetz netted all three goals for the Huskies. Her first goal came less than three minutes into the first quarter to set the tone for the contest. With less than two minutes left in the opening quarter, Sheetz found the back of the net for the second time to extend the lead.
State College overcomes early deficit to edge Cumberland Valley in Mid-Penn Commonwealth field hockey showdown
State College was able to overcome an early deficit as the Little Lions downed Cumberland Valley 2-1 Tuesday. With the win, the Little Lions ended their divisional campaign with an undefeated record and will move on to face off against Mifflin County for the District 6 Class AAA Championship on Monday.
Two second quarter goals push Carlisle to field hockey shutout over Chambersburg
The Carlisle field hockey team (9-8-1) got second half goals from Calyn Clements and Alexis Bear to post a 2-0 Mid-Penn Conference victory over Chambersburg to keep its hopes alive for a postseason berth in District 3, Class 3A.
Landon Keyser, Caden Shomper lead Middletown to boys soccer win against Milton Hershey
Landon Keyser and Caden Shomper each had a goal for Middletown Tuesday in a 2-0 boys soccer win over Milton Hershey. Luke LeKites and Jacob Hernandez each had an assist in the win. Jordan Miller had seven saves for Middletown, and Gage Thomas had six for Milton Hershey.
Andrew Bream’s multi-goal performance powers Northern past Shippensburg in boys soccer tilt
In Mid-Penn Colonial action, Northern (14-3, 12-1) picked up a tightly-contested 2-0 victory against Shippensburg Tuesday. The Polar Bears will face off against James Buchanan in the season finale Thursday with a chance to earn the Colonial Divisional crown. The two sides battled back and forth in a scoreless first...
Maya Williams’ 2 goals help Central Dauphin score 5-1 field hockey win over Cedar Cliff
Maya Williams had two goals and an assist Tuesday to lead Central Dauphin to a 5-1 field hockey win over Cedar Cliff. Kaylee Zellers, Sophia Adams and Gracie Spicher each added a goal for the Rams.
Pair of Eily Houser goals lift Shippensburg field hockey team to season-ending win
A pair of goals from Eily Houser and a fourth quarter tally from Elke Staver lifted the Shippensburg field hockey team to a 3-0 shutout victory over CD East Tuesday afternoon in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division game. Houser scored at the 10:42 mark of the first quarter and again...
State College girls volleyball takes down Chambersburg in five sets
The State College girls volleyball team posted a five-set victory over Chambersburg Tuesday in a Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division match. The set scores were 23-25, 19-25, 26-24, 25-15, 15-11. For Chambersburg, Morgan Stockslager had 22 digs. Ashli Ganoe had 17 assists. Kate Etter had 8 kills and Kaylie Hanna registered...
Katelyn Strawser’s 2 goals lead Lower Dauphin past West Perry
Katelyn Strawser had two goals Tuesday to lead Lower Dauphin to a 3-2 field hockey win over West Perry. Emmy Ecculley also had a goal for Lower Dauphin. Molly Zimmerman and Jordan Byers each had a goal for West Perry.
Tanner Zeigler nets two goals as West Perry boys soccer blanks James Buchanan
Tanner Zeigler scored in the 30th minute and the 48th minute and West Perry went on to a 6-0 Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division victory over James Buchanan. West Perry (15-1-1) also got goals from Kyle Port, Garrett Bartlow, Mason Sanno and Caleb Nickel. The Mustangs outshot James Buchanan (0-16-0) by a 25-0 margin.
Northern’s Evelyn Morris notches hat trick, 100th career point in field hockey win
Northern York’s Evelyn Morris reached the 100 career point plateau, scoring a hat trick and adding two assists to help lead the Polar Bears to an 8-0 Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division victory over Greencastle-Antrim Tuesday afternoon. Lillian Fringer also notched a hat trick and two assists for Northern (16-2-1)....
How to get last-minute tickets to Penn State vs. Minnesota football game (10/22/22)
The Penn State Nittany Lions will take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers at home on Saturday, Oct. 22. Kick off is 7:30 p.m. in Beaver Stadium. Penn State is coming off its first loss of the season to Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 15, in Ann Arbor. If you would like...
Maddie Koons, Mia Libby pace G-A girls soccer to 16th win of the season
Maddie Koons and Mia Libby each netted a pair of goals to pace the Greencastle-Antrim girls soccer team to an 8-0 Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division victory over Big Spring Tuesday. Haley Noblit, Sajel Sriram and Aubrey Smith chipped in with single goals for the Blue Devils. who improved to 16-1-1...
Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan’s status to be determined for Penn State; Lions still drawing New Year’s Six projections, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature the latest bowl projections for the Lions and a look at the latest on the health of Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan. Despite Saturday’s 41-17 smackdown at the hands of Michigan, Penn State is still drawing some New Year’s Six attention in the latest batch of bowl projections, which Daniel Gallen compiled for Lions247. Two prominent national writers still have the Lions playing in the Orange Bowl, which could be helped by projecting Ohio State into the College Football Playoff. Also working in Penn State’s favor is its reputation for drawing big crowds and TV ratings, which tends to bump the Lions up the lists of bowl committees.
Susquenita girls soccer clinches Tri-Valley League title with decisive win over East Juniata
For the second consecutive season, Susquenita (13-4) captured the Tri-Valley League title as the Blackhawks dispatched East Juniata (5-10-1) 7-0 Tuesday. The Blackhawks led 2-0 at halftime and blew things open with a five-goal second half. Claire Wechsler provided the spark for the offense, finishing the contest with three goals...
Penn State football mailbag: The Drew Allar question everyone is asking
Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about all things Penn State in the aftermath of the Michigan debacle. A reminder that you can have your voice heard in my mailbags moving forward. You can tweet at me, message me or join our text subscriber service — the best way to connect with our PennLive team — to have me answer your questions this season.
30 fans ejected from Michigan Stadium in Wolverines’ win over Penn State
ANN ARBOR, MI - Fans set a new high mark for ejections from Michigan Stadium this season during Saturday’s win over visiting Penn State. There were 30 ejections during the 41-17 victory over the Nittany Lions, according to statistics provided by the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security.
Penn State’s James Franklin on Kirk Ciarrocca’s Minnesota offense, adding size to his defense, more
STATE COLLEGE – Penn State’s first loss in 2021 was the start of a collapse by James Franklin’s program that season. The Nittany Lions lost six of their final eight to finish 7-6. No. 16 PSU (5-1, 2-1) experienced defeat for the first time in 2022 last Saturday in Ann Arbor, falling 41-17 to unbeaten Michigan.
James Franklin: Calls for Drew Allar to start over Sean Clifford send ‘the wrong message’
James Franklin, as he is wont to do, didn’t indulge in an inquiry regarding the health of Sean Clifford during his weekly Tuesday press conference. Penn State’s starting quarterback exited last Saturday’s loss to Michigan in the fourth quarter with an unspecified injury, prompting true freshman Drew Allar to enter the fray.
