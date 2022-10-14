ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsburg, PA

Hailee Sheetz leads Mifflin County to decisive victory over Susquehanna Twp. in field hockey showdown

Mifflin County picked up a convincing 3-0 victory against Susquehanna Twp. Tuesday behind a stellar outing by Hailee Sheetz. Sheetz netted all three goals for the Huskies. Her first goal came less than three minutes into the first quarter to set the tone for the contest. With less than two minutes left in the opening quarter, Sheetz found the back of the net for the second time to extend the lead.
Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan’s status to be determined for Penn State; Lions still drawing New Year’s Six projections, and more

Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature the latest bowl projections for the Lions and a look at the latest on the health of Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan. Despite Saturday’s 41-17 smackdown at the hands of Michigan, Penn State is still drawing some New Year’s Six attention in the latest batch of bowl projections, which Daniel Gallen compiled for Lions247. Two prominent national writers still have the Lions playing in the Orange Bowl, which could be helped by projecting Ohio State into the College Football Playoff. Also working in Penn State’s favor is its reputation for drawing big crowds and TV ratings, which tends to bump the Lions up the lists of bowl committees.
Penn State football mailbag: The Drew Allar question everyone is asking

Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about all things Penn State in the aftermath of the Michigan debacle. A reminder that you can have your voice heard in my mailbags moving forward. You can tweet at me, message me or join our text subscriber service — the best way to connect with our PennLive team — to have me answer your questions this season.
