ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver mayoral candidate Andy Rougeot raises $25,000, self finances $250,000

By Alex Edwards, alex.edwards@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EOzir_0iZIWUMc00
Andy Rougeot has raised $25,000 in his bid to become Denver's next mayor. This dwarfs the current leader, Thomas Wolf, who has raised just over $18,000.  Gazette file photo

Andy Rougeot, one of 12 candidates vying to be Denver's next mayor, has released details on his campaign finances up to this point. The deadline for other candidates to report contributions is Monday Oct. 17.

Rougeot said he has raised $25,000 for his mayoral bid. However, he said he made a $250,000 donation to the campaign. This exceeds the current leading campaign in fundraising, which is Thomas Wolf's at more than $18,000.

"Whether it was in the U.S. Army, or as the owner of my small maintenance business repairing storage facilities, I’ve always put in the work side-by-side with my fellow soldiers and workers — this campaign will be no different," Rougeot said in a statement. "I will put in the work, the sweat, and the financial resources necessary to win this race and deliver for the people of Denver.”

There are 11 other candidates in the mayors race. The amount they have reported to the clerks raised up to this date is in parentheses:

  • Thomas Wolf ($18,110.27)
  • Ean Tafoya ($9,650.44)
  • Jesse Parris ($1,944.00)
  • Kelly Brough ($0)
  • Anna Burrell ($0)
  • Alex Cowans ($0)
  • Marcus Giavanni ($0)
  • Leslie Herod ($0)
  • Aurelio Martinez ($0)
  • Deborah Ortega ($0)
  • Ken Simpson ($0)

The reported amounts will change as candidates file their contribution reports for the third quarter next Monday.

A list of candidates and their contributions can be found online.

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock counters with $7.5 million compromise for 2023 budget

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock offered a $7.5 million compromise in response to the Denver City Council's proposal to add $17.5 million to 2023 budget. In a counteroffer, Hancock agreed to add $6.2 million to the budget for library improvements, plus $500,000 to improve security camera systems. Funding for the latter will come from the American Rescue Plan Act. Hancock also offered more funding in some areas but rebuffed other requests. ...
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Denver Initiated Ordinance 307: The one on sidewalks

Denver’s sidewalks can be perfectly smooth walkways, bumpy flagstones, disintegrating concrete, or, sometimes, completely non-existent. It all depends on where you are, because the city has struggled for years to expeditiously repair and build new sidewalks. One big part of the problem: sidewalks are the responsibility of property owners.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver City Council to formally approve new Denver Police chief Monday

The Denver City Council Monday will look to shore up flood control improvements in the city's Globeville neighborhood with another $6.3 million, according to its published agenda. The additional $6.3 million for flood control improvements, part of the Globeville Levee Project, comes via Bill 22-1246. The bill raises the total agreement between the city and the Mile High Flood District to almost $13.5 million. Denver residents can watch the meeting...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

HUDSON | A Colorado labor corollary to the railroad dispute

This column appears precisely 50 years after my arrival in Colorado behind the steering wheel of a U-Haul truck towing a spanking new Toyota Land Cruiser. Parking for the night at a Motel 6 along West 6th Avenue, I had just three days to rent an apartment, unload our somewhat meager belongings and unpack boxes before my children, ages one and two, would fly into the Queen City of the Plains with their mother. We were abandoning Washington, D.C., where I had been working for the Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company (C&P), in favor of Denver and Mountain Bell. Long before Tim Wirth and the 1983 divestiture of AT&T into seven "baby Bells," there was a single Bell System monopoly providing dial tone coast to coast.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Metro Moves: Denver Metro Chamber welcomes new VP of Sales

Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to savannah.mehrtens@denvergazette.com. RE-HIRE. Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce announced Cayti Stein as the new vice president of sales and...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Vote NO on these Denver ballot issues

We urged a NO vote recently for Initiated Ordinance 305 on Denver’s municipal ballot. Dubbed the “eviction tax,” it’s a $12 million-a-year tax increase that will add even more to the price of renting in Denver — placing a $75 annual excise tax on nearly every rental apartment, townhome, mobile home and house in the city. It’s just what Denver doesn’t need — another rent hike. And the tax dollars it would collect would be used to hire lawyers for people facing eviction — a service Denver City Hall already provides. It’s an easy “no” vote.
DENVER, CO
arizonasuntimes.com

Celebrity Drag Queen Serves as Crossing Guard for Denver Students to Promote Safety

A Denver school featured a drag queen as a crossing guard in celebration of National Walk and Bike to School Day, according to school social media posts. Drag entertainer Dixie Krystals helped students cross the street at Denver Public School on Oct. 12 as a part of the school’s Walk & Roll to School Day, according to social media posts. Krystals was included as one of the school’s “celebrity crossing guards” in honor of Pedestrian Safety Month.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver police to receive recognition in annual ceremony Wednesday

The Denver Police Department and Denver Police Foundation will recognize officers and Denver Health paramedics Wednesday, including Preservation of Life, Medal of Honor and Officer of the Year awards. The noon Wednesday ceremony will be at the Hyatt Regency Denver, 650 15th St. Thirty-one police officers, one professional staff member, and two Denver Health paramedics will receive awards, according to a news release. Actions recognized will include the safe arrest of a man threatening suicide by explosion and creation of a gang disruption model. Note: Christian Anschutz serves as chair of the Denver Police Foundation. The Denver Gazette is owned by the Anschutz Corp. through Clarity Media Group.
DENVER, CO
Cadrene Heslop

Denver Residents To Get Cash Up To $1000 Per Month

If you or someone you love lives in Denver, Colorado, here is a state relief program geared to help with your financial troubles. Many Americans live paycheck to paycheck meanwhile others are struggling to make ends meet without a job. This new project aims to help residents heavily burdened by high costs of living. For the households accepted into the program, the receipent will recieve $1,000 per month.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver sends corrected voting booklet after errors found

The Denver Clerk & Recorder's Office is issuing an updated local ballot mailer that corrects errors in the initial booklet that was already mailed to voters. This will be sent to voters "ASAP" with the corrected information. The clerk & recorder's office said that the initial booklet contained errors for ballot questions in the Spanish version of Ballot Measures 2J and 2K, and omitted comments for Ballot Measure 2I and Ordinance 307. The officer said that the comments for those two were "received prior to deadline.""Those constraints are an explanation, but they are not an excuse. As the elected Clerk...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

2022 Halloween events in and around the Denver area

Through Oct. 29: "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" — Presented by Alley Children's Theatre, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays, Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden, $12. Tickets: minersalley.com. Through Oct. 29: Shreeek-Easy — Elevated Pop-up & High Touch Cocktail Experience, 7:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Mile High Spirits Barrel Room, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver; drinkmhs.com/tasting-room. Through Oct. 30: Corn Maze — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, Chatfield Farms, 8500 Deer...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley-Evans SD under investigation for allegd campaign violations

The Greeley-Evans School District is under investigation for potential campaign and political finance violations. The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office said its elections division is investigating to determine whether the district made prohibited expenditures in its efforts to get voters to approve a mill levy override. The Greeley Tribune reports the two complaints were filed recently by district resident Stacey Casteel, who claims the district improperly used school email systems, logos, printers and computers to persuade the public to vote yes. A district spokeswoman said it’s not been found they did anything wrong, and they’ll await the decision from the elections division. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy