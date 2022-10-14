Read full article on original website
Mastercard Teams With Paxos to Help Banks With Crypto Trading
Mastercard is expanding its partnership with cryptocurrency trading platform Paxos by launching Crypto Source, a new program to help financial institutions (FIs) up their game when it comes to crypto trading. Under an expanded agreement, Paxos will provide crypto-asset trading and custody services on behalf of banks, while Mastercard will...
Seamless B2C Transactions Demand Interoperability Across African, Global Payment Systems
With some 40 currencies across 54 countries, divergent preferences for payment methods and even the same payment method processed differently depending on the country, it’s safe to say the African payment landscape is deeply fragmented. But Omoniyi Kolade, CEO at pan-African payment company. , is optimistic about the opportunities...
EMEA Daily: Coinbase Taps Solarisbank Exec for Growth in Europe
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Coinbase has hired a new managing director for EMEA, and Samsung is launching its digital wallet in 11 new markets. Coinbase hired the former chief operating officer for Solarisbank to advance its current expansion drive across Europe. Daniel Seifert joined Coinbase...
India’s Paytm Payments Bank Names Rathore Interim CEO as Gupta Retires
Paytm Payments Bank is adding several seasoned banking and financial services leadership personnel as it works to keep up with the mass-digitization going on in society at large, a press release said. The update will see Deependra Singh Rathore being the new interim CEO for now, in addition to his...
JPMorgan Names Madhav Kalyan Head of Asia Pacific Payments
JPMorgan Chase & Co. has named Madhav Kalyan head of Asia Pacific Payments, succeeding Sridhar Kanthadai, who is moving into the role of co-head of Global Payment Rails and Payment VAS. Kalyan’s move is effective Nov. 1 and Kanthadai will help with the transition of responsibilities, JPMorgan Chase & Co....
Bank of America: Zelle Transactions Replace ‘the Check Is in the Mail’
Bank of America’s latest earnings results show that consumers’ embrace of digital banking — particularly P2P transactions — continues to grow by double-digit percentages. And, along the way, consumers’ financial health, and propensity to spend, is at least as strong as it had been before the...
Big Tech Eyes Untapped Cloud Opportunities in MEA Markets
In recent years, cloud data centers and the scalable server power they provide businesses have emerged as one of the most critical infrastructural components of a well-oiled digital economy. From small eCommerce businesses to global enterprises, the likes of Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure now provide essential business services to companies of all varieties.
Bond Financial Technologies, i2c Partner on Credit Card-as-a-Service
Embedded finance platform Bond Financial Technologies has partnered with digital payment and banking technology provider i2c to launch credit card-as-a-service solutions. The Bond Credit Builder Card allows businesses to offer consumers a secured credit building program, while the Bond Credit solution enables businesses to create personalized credit products for individuals and small businesses and provide immediate access to a virtual credit card for those who are approved, the companies said in a Monday (Oct. 17) press release.
500 Global Sellers Weigh In on the Value of APAC Expansion
500 Global Sellers Weigh In on the Value of APAC Expansion. Asia Pacific (APAC) is a key strategic region for countless international eTailers. Thirty-eight percent of merchants across the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada either already sell to APAC customers or intend to do so within the next year,
Edenred Buys IPS to Create End-to-End Solution for Managing AP
Digital payments platform Edenred has acquired invoice automation vendor IPS and said this will give the clients of its corporate payment subsidiary, Edenred CSI, access to an end-to-end integrated solution for managing the entire accounts payable (AP) process. With the acquisition of IPS, with which Edenred has been collaborating since...
TreviPay, KHI Team to Debut Aviation Network Payment Platform
B2B payments and invoicing network TreviPay has launched the TreviPay Aviation Network. The network provides a “co-branded, closed-loop card solution” for fixed-base operators (FBOs) and flight support service organizations that serve the general and defense aviation industries, as well as their customers, according to a Tuesday (Oct. 18) news release.
AP Automation Can Save Finance Teams $400 an Invoice
Efficiency is the key to preserving margins in an age where macro-concerns dominate and inflation rages. Chief financial officers (CFOs) and their finance teams are well aware of the need to run leaner. At the same time, the demands on those finance professionals are only getting more onerous, especially as...
More Brands Will Offer Secured Credit Cards for Customers During Uncertain Economic Times
Amid economic challenges, the credit landscape is shifting, Roy Ng, co-founder and CEO of Bond, writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. Over 150 million individuals in the U.S. are considered financially at risk today, according to Experian and...
FIs, Startups and Policymakers Drive Intra-African Trade, Payments Within EU-Style Customs Union
Africa is often lagging behind when it comes to global trade but in recent years, projects aimed at building a more autonomous pan-African economy, many of them under the rubric of the African Union (AU), are seeking to redress that balance and secure a more prosperous future for Africans. A...
Samsung Wallet to Launch in 11 New EMEA Markets
Samsung Electronics will launch its Samsung Wallet in 11 new markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) before the end of the year, the company announced in a Friday (Oct. 14) press release. The digital wallet will also become available in Kazakhstan and Vietnam. The EMEA countries set...
Sezzle Signs New $100M Credit Facility with Bastion, Replaces Goldman
Buy now pay later (BNPL) firm Sezzle signed a new $100 million credit facility with affiliates of Bastion Management, which will work as an administrative agent for the lenders. The new receivables funding facility replaces its prior facility with Goldman Sachs Bank USA and Bastion, and will support Sezzle’s operations...
EMEA Daily: Meta to Sell Giphy Following CMA Ruling
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the U.K’s Competition and Markets authority announced that Meta is set to sell Giphy following the authority’s antitrust ruling. Meanwhile, Wise upgraded its outlook for 2022 against a backdrop of increased transaction fees for customers. Wise, the U.K.-based cross-border money...
B2B Payment Firm Moneff Buys Financial Lifestyle App StormPay
B2B payment service provider Moneff has acquired millennial- and Generation Z-focused financial lifestyle app StormPay. With the acquisition, Moneff will gain greater access to the consumer market, while StormPay will be able to further develop its capabilities and customer experience, the companies said in a Tuesday (Oct. 19) press release.
Today in B2B Payments: Solutions Target B2B Trade, AP Automation, Logistics
Today in B2B payments, Bryzos CEO Shep Hickey and ChemDirect President Dave Haase say firms in smokestack industries are moving to modernize B2B trade, OpenEnvoy CEO Matthew Tillman explains how automated payables solutions can save $400 per invoice and Freightos CEO Zvi Schreiber notes that firms in the freight ecosystem will be missing out if they lack digital connection. Plus, papmall allows businesses to send cross-border payments to freelancers.
Square Terminal Adds Niche Commerce Tools for Retail, Appointments
Square is introducing two specialized commerce tools on Square Terminal to make it easier for online merchants worldwide to sell their products and services. Square for Retail and Square Appointments on Square Terminal are two solutions aimed at retailers and beauty and personal care professionals so they can provide customers with convenient on-the-go checkout experiences that save time, according to a press release on Monday (Oct. 17).
