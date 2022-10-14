Read full article on original website
As charter schools spread across Ohio Valley, a controversial curriculum begins to take hold
Charter schools have had a strong presence in Ohio, since being legalized in the 1990s. Currently there are over 300 active in the state.
Meet the 19-year-old running for the Ohio House
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old Miami University student is running for a seat in the Ohio House of Representatives, campaigning on bipartisanship and an end to extremism. Sam Lawrence, a second-year political science student, is the Democratic nominee running to unseat two-term Republican Rep. Sara Carruthers in Ohio’s 47th District. The newly redrawn Butler […]
Dayton officer named National Policeman of the Year
According to Dayton Police and Fire, Officer Thadeu Holloway was presented with the award by the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
Former l’Auberge owner remembered for helping transform Dayton-area dining
A former four-star Kettering restaurant owner is being remembered as helping transform dining in the Dayton area. Josef Reif, who operated l’Auberge as part of a decades-long restaurant career in the Dayton area, succumbed to prostate cancer Friday, according to Hospice of Dayton. The Centerville resident was 78. Reif...
‘No time to react’: Ohio couple start petition for safer highways
"We did not have any time to react or prepare for such an impact and ended up going full speed through the doe, making it bounce behind our vehicle."
Miami Valley pharmacist talks Adderall shortage
"It definitely does increase during school time. So we do see kind of a dip during the summer months when the kids are not in school. At this time of year, usually we see, pretty much consistently every month, those prescriptions coming through," Aylor explained.
Middletown businesses concerned with influx of people experiencing homelessness
Business owners told stories of customers being confronted by hostile individuals who made threats to their personal safety and damage to personal property.
Capture, don't kill: Ohio wants this invasive insect intact. For now.
The Ohio Department of Agriculture is asking people in Hamilton County to keep an eye out for an invasive insect. The spotted lanternfly has been found on Cincinnati's West Side. The bugs have already been found in Cuyahoga and Jefferson counties, and officials are trying to prevent populations here. “There’s...
Search underway for missing Miami Township teen
Melena Young was last seen at her Miami Township residence on Sunday, Oct. 16 and left without telling her mother, according to a release.
New Gay Bar The Olive Tree Opens in Bellefontaine
After hosting their first drag show in February, The Olive Tree has since received its liquor license, making it the first ever gay bar in Bellefontaine. With a rebranding celebration on October 15, owner Tyler Berry said he never would have guessed a few months ago that the space would be where it is today.
Three departments respond to Piqua fire
According to our partners at the Miami Valley Today, Piqua firefighters responded to a fire on the 500 block of Park ave around 10:30 p.m. on October 16. When crews arrived, they saw flames coming from one side of the home and quickly began to tackle the blaze.
Amid nationwide rise in pastor burnout, some Ohio clergy hope community connection is the answer
CINCINNATI — A circus performance, a petting zoo and a cookout aren’t the usual trappings of a Sunday service at the Warehouse Church. But for senior pastors Sadell and Sherman Bradley the monthly events in Washington Square Park demonstrate everything they want their ministry to accomplish. They get...
Woman killed in Springfield crash identified
A 29-year-old man was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 west on US 40 when he collided with a car driven by 30-year-old Saxzonee Grisham, who was turning left at the intersection with Upper Valley Pike.
Studies show some COVID-19 long-haulers never fully recover
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two new studies on COVID-19 long-haulers show some people never fully recover. A new warning shows just how long the symptoms of COVID-19 can last, and why you may raise your odds of those symptoms lingering if you get infected more than once. "I was on a...
One in hospital, another arrested after Dayton shooting
Police responded around 1:30 a.m. on Monday to 2025 Emerson Ave.
Air Force Museum hosts new after-hours event
The adults-only (21+) event will be held on Nov. 5th at the museum from 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
One dead after Careflight called to Springfield crash
CareFlight has been called to the scene and serious injuries have been reported, said OSHP.
Springfield snow plow fleet prepares for winter weather
“As we transition from warm weather operations to winter operations, we also have to transition the purpose of these vehicles,” said Service Department Director Chris Moore.
How area cities are responding to loss of neighborhood trees
Patrick Higgins is more than halfway to his goal of planting 125 trees at the 5-acre Sugarcreek Twp. home he bought two years ago. “You don’t have to have five acres,” he said. “You can have a quarter of an acre and plant two or three native trees and make a difference.”
Video: Ohio officer attempts to de-escalate during mental health call before being stabbed in neck
DAYTON, Ohio — Recently released body cam footage shows the lengths one Ohio officer took to de-escalate a mental health call before being stabbed by a suspect. In the video shared by Dayton Now, viewers can hear officers using numerous de-escalation methods to speak with 29-year-old Tyler Patrick, seemingly building trust with the individual.
