ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Meet the 19-year-old running for the Ohio House

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old Miami University student is running for a seat in the Ohio House of Representatives, campaigning on bipartisanship and an end to extremism.  Sam Lawrence, a second-year political science student, is the Democratic nominee running to unseat two-term Republican Rep. Sara Carruthers in Ohio’s 47th District. The newly redrawn Butler […]
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

Former l’Auberge owner remembered for helping transform Dayton-area dining

A former four-star Kettering restaurant owner is being remembered as helping transform dining in the Dayton area. Josef Reif, who operated l’Auberge as part of a decades-long restaurant career in the Dayton area, succumbed to prostate cancer Friday, according to Hospice of Dayton. The Centerville resident was 78. Reif...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Miami Valley pharmacist talks Adderall shortage

"It definitely does increase during school time. So we do see kind of a dip during the summer months when the kids are not in school. At this time of year, usually we see, pretty much consistently every month, those prescriptions coming through," Aylor explained.
KETTERING, OH
columbusunderground.com

New Gay Bar The Olive Tree Opens in Bellefontaine

After hosting their first drag show in February, The Olive Tree has since received its liquor license, making it the first ever gay bar in Bellefontaine. With a rebranding celebration on October 15, owner Tyler Berry said he never would have guessed a few months ago that the space would be where it is today.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WDTN

Three departments respond to Piqua fire

According to our partners at the Miami Valley Today, Piqua firefighters responded to a fire on the 500 block of Park ave around 10:30 p.m. on October 16. When crews arrived, they saw flames coming from one side of the home and quickly began to tackle the blaze.
PIQUA, OH
WKRC

Studies show some COVID-19 long-haulers never fully recover

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two new studies on COVID-19 long-haulers show some people never fully recover. A new warning shows just how long the symptoms of COVID-19 can last, and why you may raise your odds of those symptoms lingering if you get infected more than once. "I was on a...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

How area cities are responding to loss of neighborhood trees

Patrick Higgins is more than halfway to his goal of planting 125 trees at the 5-acre Sugarcreek Twp. home he bought two years ago. “You don’t have to have five acres,” he said. “You can have a quarter of an acre and plant two or three native trees and make a difference.”
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy