Southfield police searching for missing 71-year-old man with dementia

The Southfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 71-year-old man who has dementia.

Police say Cornell Wardlow walked away from his home near Franklin Road and Northwestern Highway around 7:25 a.m. on October 14.

Wardlow is described as 5’ 11” and about 200 pounds with brown eyes, black and gray hair and a mustache.

He was last seen wearing a grey sweater, black pants and black shoes. Police say he is a Vietnam veteran and walks with a limp.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (248) 796-5500 with reference report number 22-34752.