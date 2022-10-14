ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Roundtable: What is at stake in the race for Illinois Governor?

By Community Roundtable
The Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
 4 days ago
Appalled and saddened by what GOP has become

Although I am not altogether enthusiastic about the Illinois Democratic Party, their nominee is certainly preferable to the nominee of what is still called the Republican Party, although it now bears little resemblance to the party that formerly presented itself under that name. As someone who has actually voted for Republicans in the past, and who believes in a two- (or multi-) party system, I have been appalled and saddened by the devolvement of the Republicans into what the party has become. Like many others, I will be delighted to have the electioneering conclude, so we will all be spared the ads which hurl unpleasant (and unproven) accusations vilifying the other candidate in any given race. Unlike "originalists," I do not believe that any branches of our government should primarily serve the interests of white males with property. Therefore, I will vote for the party that, more than its opponent, represents the interests and welfare of the majority of us. — Laurie Muelder

Both crime and economy worsened under Pritzker

There are two major issues in this particular race; crime and the economy. Under Gov. Pritzker crime is escalating and the economy is declining, both at an alarming rate. Check with your local chief-of-police or your local Sheriff. Ask how many officers they are short. It’s the same everywhere.

Those of us who have lived in the state for all or most of their lives know better than to believe that the election will be completely fair and honest. (Most of my time has been spent in or near Chicago. Think about it!) Nevertheless, there is another “vote” going on now and Illinois is losing. People are “voting with their feet.” Illinois has been losing population at an unprecedented rate. Corporations, the wealthy, jobs and workers are fleeing the state. With them is going a wealth of tax revenue. The rest of us will have to make it up. — Charlie Gruner

Neither candidate seems prepared to tackle pension reform

The stake? Fiscal responsibility. I have had a wish list of four items for this state government for years. Only one has been granted: Get rid of Mike Madigan. The other three? Pension reform, term limits and non-biased gerrymandering. I will focus on the pension CRISIS. Pritzker gets the bigger picture on the pension crisis wrong. It would take someone with a big set to address the monstrous unsecured debt of the current 660 or so public pensions. The only way to do that is to address the state constitutional amendment and that pretty much guarantees that few are willing to step up. Some minor improvements have slowed the overall debt.

Pritzker and the state legislature assisted in getting two small pension systems to combine which is a baby step at most. Bailey sees the problem as well but he isn’t the one to carry the water to put out this fire. His persona would entrench the current state legislator lifers and moderate voters because he espouses some bat crap crazy ideas. This is where my wish number two could assist: term limits. I have always said that the only way to get Illinois on track is to turn the state capitol upside down, shake every politician out of those hallowed halls and have a new election with those that are not tainted by years of “experience.” — Stephen Podwojski

Bailey little to offer other than being a sycophantic Trump supporter

Hours after the horrific Independence Day parade shooting in Highland Park, Darren Bailey made it clear to the people of Illinois what type of governor he would be. He said, "Let’s pray for justice to prevail, and then move on and let’s celebrate the independence of this nation." The outrage at his insensitive comments was immediate, causing him to issue an apology. He pivoted from the apology and said enforcing red flag laws, which he voted against as a state senator, would have prevented this tragedy.

Bailey has little to offer voters besides being a sycophantic Trump supporter. Using the former president's playbook, he made outrageous claims devoid of fact as part of his campaign platform. He compared abortion to the Holocaust and stated that Jewish rabbis agreed with him though they denied the claim. Illinois voters must reject MAGA candidates who support extremist views and want to deny basic human rights. The fairness of elections and the protection of our most vulnerable citizens are at stake in these midterms. — John Hunigan

Permissive on crime, chasing businesses out — same as the old boss

Nothing is at stake in the governor’s race. JB will spend a tiny fraction of his fortune, Darren Bailey will continue to make missteps and this bluest of blue states will re-elect our one party government. That one party government will continue to pass permissive criminal laws in the name of “equity.” Crime will continue unchecked as the ruling party revels in its wokeness.

They will continue to tax business and job creators to chase them out of the state (can you say Boeing and Caterpillar?). We, the citizens of the Land of Lincoln, will be proud to live with our new motto “Abortion Capital of the Midwest.”

The day after he’s re-elected, JB will be looking for ways to use the power he grabbed during the pandemic- closing schools, churches and businesses when he feels like it.

As the song says, “Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.” — Harry Bulkeley

A Republican governor means four years of political gridlock

What’s at stake? Competence. Governance in the public interest. Fiscal responsibility. Planning for the future. A state government that actually gets things done. Please, everybody who wants to second-guess Gov. Pritzker’s actions in office, remember the Rauner years! Setting aside Darren Bailey’s far-right social agenda, do we really want to go back to four years of gridlock with the legislature? No state budget? No money for higher education? Payments to citizens and local government backed up for months and years?

Legislators are elected based on population not square miles, so unless Chicagoland falls into Lake Michigan, the legislature will continue to be dominated by Democrats. The big money behind Bailey wants gridlock, that’s the most they can hope for. A toothless Republican governor powerless to enact his agenda but ready to block anything coming from the legislature and eager to amplify the socio-religious craziness that has captured his party. This would mean dysfunctional government at a time when we need bold action to address climate change and economic decline. And it would further inflame the tribal hostilities dividing our political culture. — David Amor

Pretty much everything at stake in race for Illinois governor

I am not trying to avoid answering this question, but what is at stake in the Illinois gubernatorial race in November is exactly the same things that are at risk in all of the other state (and many local races). The current political climate in both Illinois and the entire country is so divided that the two main parties cannot even attempt to see things in the way their competitors do. If JB Pritzker wins the office again, I am going to assume that things will move along much in the way they are now and that they have been for the past three years. If Darren Bailey overtakes him on Nov. 8, I would imagine that there will be many changes that will come very quickly from access to abortion to qualifications for state welfare benefits.

To summarize, pretty much EVERYTHING is at stake in the race for Illinois governor. — Jeannette Chernin

For Pritzker this could be a step toward presidency

For JB, this could be a step toward the presidency. Biden may be planning to run again, but he is getting slower every day. With a dearth of Democratic governors and senators who can appeal beyond the base, Pritzker has a chance. It’s a slim chance, but he has money.

Bailey should know that there is little a Republican governor can do if the legislature is determined to humiliate him — moreover, he is the Republican candidate only because the Democrats saw that he was most easily accused of being extreme, then paid for pro-Bailey ads and encouraged the base to cross over and vote for him. That is an argument for closed primaries, restoring primaries to their original purpose — for members of each party to pick their own candidates.

The two candidates disagree on everything, but especially on whether Illinois should continue to be a one party state. — William Urban

The Community Roundtable runs each Sunday and is made up of local writers. Community writers answer one question each week in 150 words or fewer.

Comments / 35

JDog2020
4d ago

Regardless of what your political view is, Spanky must not be re-elected, for the Safety act alone. Vote red, you and your families safety depends on it!

Reply(4)
24
Earl H
4d ago

killed small business, unconstitutional lock downs,high crime, high taxes. someone tell me the pro things that out weigh the cons. please tell me.

Reply(1)
15
Pam Morrow
4d ago

Another “journalist” who uses his political beliefs in posting his articles instead of remaining UNBIASED and just reporting the facts

Reply
10
