Guardians returning to New York for winner-take-all ALDS Game 5 after 4-2 loss to Yankees
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The American League Division Series is returning to New York for a winner-take-all Game 5 on Monday night at Yankee Stadium. Try as they might, the Guardians could not find a way to eliminate Gerrit Cole and the Yankees on a cold and wet Sunday night at Progressive Field. Cole pitched seven innings and the Yankees did just enough offensively to beat the Guardians, 4-2, to even the best-of-five series at 2-2.
Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees Game 4: Watch American League Division Series live for free (10/16/22)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Guardians can end the American League Division Series and advance to the ALCS to face the Astros if they beat the Yankees on Sunday night in Game 4. First pitch is at 7:07 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: DirecTV Stream (free trial); Hulu +...
Cleveland Guardians, New York Yankees starting lineups for ALDS Game 4, Oct. 16, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here are the lineups for Sunday’s American League Division Series Game 4 between the Guardians and Yankees. Where: Progressive Field, 7:07 p.m. TV/radio: TBS, WTAM 1100 AM, WMMS 100.7 FM and the Guardians Radio Network. Teams: Guardians (4-1) vs. Yankees (1-2). Starting pitchers: RHP Cal...
Yankees mock Josh Naylor with ‘rock the baby’ celebration as they close out ALDS Game 5 win
NEW YORK -- Josh Naylor, Cleveland’s Incredible Bulk, had Yankee’s Bleacher Creatures turn on him Tuesday and he loved it. While the Yankees were eliminating the Guadians with a 5-1 win in the fifth and deciding game of the American League Division Series, the fans took particular delight in harasing Naylor during his four at-bats with chants of “Who’s your daddy?”
Watch Josh Naylor smash a 405-foot solo home run and ‘rock the baby’ in front of Gerrit Cole (Video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Josh Naylor smashed a 405-foot home run off Yankees starter Gerrit Cole in the fourth inning and celebrated by “rocking the baby” as he circled the bases in Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field. It was Naylor’s first home...
Guardians’ replay struggles continue as they fail to challenge after Andrés Giménez beats out grounder
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Guardians had their share of problems with replay review challenges through the first four games of the American League Division Series. Those struggles continued in Game 5 on a play that Cleveland should have challenged, but did not. With two out in the top of...
Guardians’ Aaron Civale exits ALDS Game 5 early after allowing HR to Giancarlo Stanton (Video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Aaron Civale’s start in Game 5 of the American League Division Series was over almost as soon as it began Tuesday at Yankee Stadium. When he departed, the Guardians were behind 3-0. Civale retired just one of the five batters he faced, striking out New York’s Aaron Judge, but allowing a three-run home run to Giancarlo Stanton in the first inning.
Terry Francona on Guardians’ 2022 postseason run: ‘This needs to be a starting place for us’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With the sting of a Game 5 loss to the Yankees still fresh, Guardians manager Terry Francona acknowledged that his club’s future remains very bright. When asked to assess how far the Guardians came in 2022, Francona said he hopes his players realize just how proud the coaches and front office are of them and how much they care about them.
Shane Bieber joins the bullpen for ALDS Game 5: Guardians takeaways
NEW YORK -- Shane Bieber was in the Guardians bullpen Tuesday for the fifth and deciding game in the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium. Manager Terry Francona and pitching coach Carl Willis felt he shouldn’t start the game because of the right shoulder injury he suffered 2021.
Cleveland Guardians not happy with how Monday’s postponement went down
NEW YORK -- The Guardians aren’t happy with the way Monday night’s postponement of the fifth and deciding game of the American League Division Series was handled in negotations with the Yankees and MLB. They felt that the game could have been played Monday night after the rain...
Game 5 ALDS: TBS winds up coverage of Guardians-Yankees series
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Here’s our look at TBS’ coverage of the deciding Game 5 of the American League Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees. The Yankees won, 5-1. Calling the game. Bob Costas (play-by-play) and Ron Darling (analyst) called the game at Yankee...
Previewing the Cavaliers’ 2022 season, Browns vs. Ravens: Tim Bielik, Sam Amico on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Tim Bielik of cleveland.com recaps the Browns’...
