Washington State

Axios

Israeli president to meet with Biden at White House next week

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will meet with President Biden at the White House next week, the Israeli President’s Office announced. Why it matters: It will be Herzog’s first visit to Washington since assuming office. The visit will also take place less than a week before the elections in Israel.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Meet the House GOP’s New Crop of Marjorie Taylor Greenes

One was present during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Two spoke at a rally outside the Capitol last September demanding “justice” for those jailed for their alleged crimes there.One used the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade to call for the end of gay marriage. Another happily threatened to tear-gas journalists. And another wrote a bill in the Missouri legislature that was half-jokingly dubbed the “Make Murder Legal Act.”One promised to vote no on almost every bill and subpoena every federal agency. And another called the FBI’s raid on Mar-A-Lago this summer “worse than Watergate.”All of them...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

Biden wades into U.K. politics: Tax cut plan was "mistake"

President Biden on Saturday knocked U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss’ controversial economic package as a "mistake," adding that he wasn't the only one who thought so. Why it matters: Biden's White House had previously declined to comment on the controversial economic package, which roiled financial markets and led to the ouster of the U.K.'s finance minister on Friday, Reuters notes.
OREGON STATE
Axios Seattle

MAGA Republican faces rural Democrat in 3rd Congressional District

A Southwest Washington Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump could soon be replaced by a far-right candidate who instead wants to impeach President Biden. Driving the news: Voters in Washington's 3rd Congressional District have a choice in next month's election between Republican Joe Kent, a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump, or Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a rural Democrat who owns an auto shop.
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

Biden to announce release of oil in bid to curb gas prices

President Biden is expected to authorize the release of more oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in an effort to bring down gas prices, senior administration officials announced Tuesday. Driving the news: 15 million barrels will be released in December as part of the 180 million barrels the administration had...
Axios

Where to buy over-the-counter hearing aids

Hearing aids are now available without a prescription online and at stores across the country. Why it matters: It's a move the White House said Monday could benefit nearly 30 million Americans and could lower average prices by as much as $3,000 per pair, according to FDA estimates. Adults with...
KANSAS STATE
Axios

New super PAC forms as Jim Banks eyes House GOP leadership role

A new, well-funded super PAC is supporting the political priorities and policy agenda of Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana, an ambitious GOP House member expected to compete for the House majority whip role if his party wins power, people involved in the effort tell Axios. Why it matters: A Banks-blessed...
INDIANA STATE
Axios

Sneak peek: New book goes inside the Trump impeachments

From Chapter 11 of "Unchecked: The Untold Story Behind Congress's Botched Impeachments of Donald Trump," out tomorrow from Rachael Bade of Politico and Karoun Demirjian of The Washington Post:. "Privately, Trump and his top White House aides were extremely concerned about losing GOP lawmakers' support once they learned the full...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Cap on care costs likely to be delayed as Jeremy Hunt demands ‘eye-watering’ cuts

A long-promised cap on social care costs is likely to be delayed again, as the new chancellor searches for “eye-watering” emergency cuts.Jeremy Hunt is believed to be preparing to put back by at least one year Boris Johnson’s promise of an £86,000 ceiling on bills for conditions such as dementia – due to start in October next year.The King’s Fund think tank urged Mr Hunt to “press ahead without delay”, fearing the cap will be abandoned altogether if he stalls, as happened when the idea was dropped in 2015.But the go-slow was welcomed by the County Councils Network, which...
Axios

Silicon Valley's congressman offers a midterm warning

Ro Khanna, the Democrat who represents a big chunk of Silicon Valley in Congress, is still optimistic that his party will hold onto the House and that Congress will pass meaningful regulations of Big Tech . But if Republicans win the House, he warns, they'll devote less time to those issues and more to investigating Hunter Biden.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios

State Department confirms American imprisoned in Saudi Arabia over tweets

The State Department confirmed Tuesday that American citizen Saad Ibrahim Almadi remains imprisoned in Saudi Arabia after he was sentenced to 16 years in prison for posting tweets critical of the Saudi government. The big picture: The confirmation comes after Almadi's son publicly criticized the State Department for neglecting his...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Pope Francis calls for reforms to the United Nations in new book

Pope Francis is urging for reforms to the United Nations — specifically to the UN Security Council — in an upcoming book, saying the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine have exposed its limitations, according to AFP. Why it matters: In the book, Francis criticizes the...
Axios

Treasury Department looks for climate risks lurking in property insurance

The Treasury Department is launching a first-of-its-kind initiative to uncover climate-related risks to private insurance markets. The big picture: Property insurance is becoming harder to find and more expensive in states like California that have been hard hit by climate change-related extreme weather events. Similar dynamics are at work in...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

J.D. Vance and Blake Masters dodging the Romney label in 2022

Venture capitalists Blake Masters and J.D. Vance are Republicans running for the U.S. Senate, but many voters in Arizona and Ohio may be unaware of their business backgrounds. Why it matters: This is a departure from conventional campaign strategies for political novices who have spent most of their careers in the private sector. If successful, it could represent a new normal.
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

European Union agrees to train 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers

The European Union agreed Monday to provide training to 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers and assist the country in purchasing additional military equipment to help it defend against Russia's invasion. Why it matters: The new training mission comes in response to Ukraine’s request for military support as the invasion nears eight months...
Axios

Axios

