Read full article on original website
Related
Israeli president to meet with Biden at White House next week
Israeli President Isaac Herzog will meet with President Biden at the White House next week, the Israeli President’s Office announced. Why it matters: It will be Herzog’s first visit to Washington since assuming office. The visit will also take place less than a week before the elections in Israel.
Meet the House GOP’s New Crop of Marjorie Taylor Greenes
One was present during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Two spoke at a rally outside the Capitol last September demanding “justice” for those jailed for their alleged crimes there.One used the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade to call for the end of gay marriage. Another happily threatened to tear-gas journalists. And another wrote a bill in the Missouri legislature that was half-jokingly dubbed the “Make Murder Legal Act.”One promised to vote no on almost every bill and subpoena every federal agency. And another called the FBI’s raid on Mar-A-Lago this summer “worse than Watergate.”All of them...
Biden wades into U.K. politics: Tax cut plan was "mistake"
President Biden on Saturday knocked U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss’ controversial economic package as a "mistake," adding that he wasn't the only one who thought so. Why it matters: Biden's White House had previously declined to comment on the controversial economic package, which roiled financial markets and led to the ouster of the U.K.'s finance minister on Friday, Reuters notes.
Biden plots his first piece of post-midterms legislation: codifying Roe
President Biden on Tuesday said that he would make an abortion rights bill the first piece of legislation he will send to Congress next year if Democrats elect more senators and his party keeps control of the House. Why it matters: With exactly three weeks until Election Day and the...
MAGA Republican faces rural Democrat in 3rd Congressional District
A Southwest Washington Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump could soon be replaced by a far-right candidate who instead wants to impeach President Biden. Driving the news: Voters in Washington's 3rd Congressional District have a choice in next month's election between Republican Joe Kent, a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump, or Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a rural Democrat who owns an auto shop.
Biden to announce release of oil in bid to curb gas prices
President Biden is expected to authorize the release of more oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in an effort to bring down gas prices, senior administration officials announced Tuesday. Driving the news: 15 million barrels will be released in December as part of the 180 million barrels the administration had...
SCOTUS declines to take up case challenging racist rulings about U.S. territories
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a lawsuit challenging a series of racist century-old rulings in a bid to pursue birthright citizenship for residents of American Samoa. Why it matters: The rulings, known as the Insular Cases, dictated that residents of territories do not have the same...
Where to buy over-the-counter hearing aids
Hearing aids are now available without a prescription online and at stores across the country. Why it matters: It's a move the White House said Monday could benefit nearly 30 million Americans and could lower average prices by as much as $3,000 per pair, according to FDA estimates. Adults with...
New super PAC forms as Jim Banks eyes House GOP leadership role
A new, well-funded super PAC is supporting the political priorities and policy agenda of Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana, an ambitious GOP House member expected to compete for the House majority whip role if his party wins power, people involved in the effort tell Axios. Why it matters: A Banks-blessed...
Sneak peek: New book goes inside the Trump impeachments
From Chapter 11 of "Unchecked: The Untold Story Behind Congress's Botched Impeachments of Donald Trump," out tomorrow from Rachael Bade of Politico and Karoun Demirjian of The Washington Post:. "Privately, Trump and his top White House aides were extremely concerned about losing GOP lawmakers' support once they learned the full...
Congress braces for new members who were at Capitol on Jan. 6
Three people who were on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6 stand a serious chance of returning to the site of the deadly riot next January — this time as duly elected Republican members of Congress. Why it matters: Democratic members who were on the other side of the attack...
Cap on care costs likely to be delayed as Jeremy Hunt demands ‘eye-watering’ cuts
A long-promised cap on social care costs is likely to be delayed again, as the new chancellor searches for “eye-watering” emergency cuts.Jeremy Hunt is believed to be preparing to put back by at least one year Boris Johnson’s promise of an £86,000 ceiling on bills for conditions such as dementia – due to start in October next year.The King’s Fund think tank urged Mr Hunt to “press ahead without delay”, fearing the cap will be abandoned altogether if he stalls, as happened when the idea was dropped in 2015.But the go-slow was welcomed by the County Councils Network, which...
Silicon Valley's congressman offers a midterm warning
Ro Khanna, the Democrat who represents a big chunk of Silicon Valley in Congress, is still optimistic that his party will hold onto the House and that Congress will pass meaningful regulations of Big Tech . But if Republicans win the House, he warns, they'll devote less time to those issues and more to investigating Hunter Biden.
State Department confirms American imprisoned in Saudi Arabia over tweets
The State Department confirmed Tuesday that American citizen Saad Ibrahim Almadi remains imprisoned in Saudi Arabia after he was sentenced to 16 years in prison for posting tweets critical of the Saudi government. The big picture: The confirmation comes after Almadi's son publicly criticized the State Department for neglecting his...
Pope Francis calls for reforms to the United Nations in new book
Pope Francis is urging for reforms to the United Nations — specifically to the UN Security Council — in an upcoming book, saying the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine have exposed its limitations, according to AFP. Why it matters: In the book, Francis criticizes the...
Treasury Department looks for climate risks lurking in property insurance
The Treasury Department is launching a first-of-its-kind initiative to uncover climate-related risks to private insurance markets. The big picture: Property insurance is becoming harder to find and more expensive in states like California that have been hard hit by climate change-related extreme weather events. Similar dynamics are at work in...
N. Korea fires artillery in ‘serious warning’ as S. Korea, U.S. conduct defense drills
North Korea fired hundreds of artillery shells near the border with South Korea on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday in what it called a "serious warning" as Seoul held annual defense exercises.
J.D. Vance and Blake Masters dodging the Romney label in 2022
Venture capitalists Blake Masters and J.D. Vance are Republicans running for the U.S. Senate, but many voters in Arizona and Ohio may be unaware of their business backgrounds. Why it matters: This is a departure from conventional campaign strategies for political novices who have spent most of their careers in the private sector. If successful, it could represent a new normal.
European Union agrees to train 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers
The European Union agreed Monday to provide training to 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers and assist the country in purchasing additional military equipment to help it defend against Russia's invasion. Why it matters: The new training mission comes in response to Ukraine’s request for military support as the invasion nears eight months...
Andrew Cuomo to host new weekly podcast, leaves door open to politics
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is launching a new podcast on the subscription podcast platform Quake, he told Axios. Why it matters: It's the former governor's first major public undertaking since resigning last year in the wake of a sexual harassment scandal. Details: The new hour-long show, called "As...
Axios
Washington, DC
96K+
Followers
52K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0