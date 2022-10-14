ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Ex-politician held in Vegas reporter slaying to stay jailed

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A local judge rejected a former elected official’s bid Tuesday to be freed from jail pending a preliminary hearing of evidence that he killed a veteran Las Vegas investigative journalist who wrote articles critical of him and his managerial conduct. Ex-Clark County Public Administrator...
Police: High-powered handgun used in Vegas officer killing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man accused of killing a veteran Las Vegas patrol officer fired 18 shots with a high-powered handgun that an official described as an “AK-47 pistol,” including one that penetrated the officer’s ballistic vest and one that wounded the man’s mother-in-law in the leg, a top police official said Monday.
