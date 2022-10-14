Read full article on original website
msu.edu
New reports: Michigan students’ academic progress; district support
Students in Michigan have started to recover from the negative academic consequences caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to research from Michigan State University’s Education Policy Innovation Collaborative, EPIC. There are important lessons from the past two school years that policymakers, educators and stakeholders can use as they direct resources and design policies and programs aimed at accelerating learning.
