Pike County Commissioners discuss EMS

The Pike County Commissioners met in regular session Thursday morning.

A topic of conversation was the EMS situation that Pike County finds itself in. In February, MedCare, who currently provides ambulance service to Pike County, will terminate service to Pike County.

“We requested a consultation with you pertaining to our situation with MedCare ambulance service,” commission Jeff Chattin advised general counsel Ben Albrecht who was joining the meeting by telephone.

“They informed us they want to suspend service in February of ‘23 due to financial situations. We’re in the process of opening negotiations and one thing that is apparent is they (MedCare) are going to need some subsidy,” Chattin continued.

“The question is we have one levy for EMS left on the books, that is inactive. If we choose to activate that, how would it work in terms of us subsidizing a private company to provide (ambulance) service to the citizens of Pike County?”

“I would probably have to look again and see what that exact verbiage is in that levy,” Albrecht said.

Albrecht explained, generally, the uses for a levy largely depend on the language on the levy. “I can double check and follow up when you guys (the commissioners) meet again, and we can talk about it. I think that is going to be largely contingent or dependent on the language whether or not you cannot use it for those services.”

“They (MedCare) want to provide service to Pike County, but at the same time they can’t do it at a loss,” Chattin said.

“We’re going to continue to negotiate with MedCare, but we need to get a request for proposal (RFP) issued at some point in the near future, in case our negotiations with MedCare don’t go through,” commissioner Jerry Miller said.

“Right now their number is high enough we may do a stop gap solution until we can put another levy on the ballot. We may have to subsidize higher than we can get with a RFP for another provider, but if we wait until these negotiations are exhausted, we’ve waited too long to issue a RFP.”

Miller explained a RFP would solve two problems. First, it would get a provider to provide ambulance service in the short term, and it would show the county a number they would have to put on a levy to go in front of the voters.

“My least favorable option is to get back into ambulance service. It would take us a long time to ramp up, we would need to get a director, have to get the personnel, and have to get the equipment,” Chattin said.

Albrecht and the commissioners set up a meeting for Monday to discuss the language in the inactive levy.