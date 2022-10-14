Road to first winning season since 1999 started in summer for Thomas Worthington

Joey Zalewski caught a pass from Will Cooper on a hitch route and took it 7 yards before being knocked out of bounds. It seemed like nothing special, but third-year coach Mike Picetti said that play turned the momentum for the Thomas Worthington football team as it rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat Marysville 35-17 on Oct. 7.

The victory secured the first winning season since 1999 for the Cardinals, who were 6-2 overall and tied for the OCC-Cardinal Division lead with the Monarchs, Dublin Jerome and Olentangy Berlin at 2-1 before playing Hilliard Darby on Oct. 14. They were fourth in the Division I, Region 3 computer ratings and close the regular season Oct. 21 at home against Berlin.

“It wasn’t that big of a catch (yardage-wise),” Picetti said. “Their (defensive back) came flying up to tackle him. (Zalewski) stiff-armed this kid and his head hit the turf before his feet did. Our sideline at that point was like, ‘Oh my God, we can play with these guys.’ I honestly believe that’s where the game turned.”

Thomas was at minus-29 yards of total offense in the first quarter and minus-6 yards midway through the second quarter.

A roughing the punter penalty before Zalewski’s reception gave the Cardinals life. Later, he caught a 25-yard pass from Cooper on the sideline to set up a Jaden Fields 2-yard touchdown run to get them on the board.

“For the last three years, it seemed like every time we were in a big game, we could never get a break,” Picetti said. “I don’t know if the football gods finally said, ‘Here, you’ve paid your dues. It’s been 23 years, there’s your sixth (win).’ Everything fell into place. We didn’t turn the ball over and we got some stops. We finally figured them out and somehow pulled out a win that, at the end of the first quarter, I don’t think anybody on the planet thought we could do.”

Thomas’ only other winning season since the opening of Worthington Kilbourne was in 1992 when it went 7-3 overall and finished 4-1 in the OCC-Ohio to tie Westland and Gahanna for its last league title. The Cardinals have won 15 league titles, nine of them in the OCC, including the inaugural title in 1968, which they shared with Gahanna.

“Everything we did this offseason (and) every time we had to wake up early, it all felt like it paid off (when we beat Marysville),” said two-way lineman Francis Brewu, who had 48 tackles, 11 sacks and two forced fumbles through eight games as a defensive tackle. “It was one of the best nights of my life, to be honest.”

Thomas still has other milestones to reach, including its first home playoff game. The Cardinals were seeded 16th in last year’s playoffs, falling at top-seeded Upper Arlington 49-0 in the first round in their first appearance since 1986 and third overall. They won their only regional title that year in the second of back-to-back playoff appearances.

While Zalewski’s stiff-arm may have turned the game at Marysville, Thomas’ season was altered long before. The Cardinals participated in a pair of camps over the summer with the first, which was about teamwork and leadership, run by the Ohio National Guard on June 28 at Camp Sherman in Chillicothe.

They also attended a three-day camp in late July at Ashland University that was more football-oriented.

“The National Guard put us through a workout and everything they did was designed around leadership, building the program and building trust with one another,” Picetti said. “It was fun to watch it because you could see kids in the program you didn’t think had those (leadership) qualities and they came to life that day.”

Thomas hadn’t gone through a full, unencumbered offseason in Picetti’s time. The COVID-19 pandemic altered the lead-up to the 2020 season and Worthington Schools went back to remote learning for a few weeks because of the pandemic in January and February 2021.

“When I first got here, there were a lot of challenges,” Picetti said. “But it was more mental than anything. I remember sitting in film sessions with these kids and asking questions. One of the questions that I asked was, ‘Why is it OK for guys to keep making mistakes?’ And one of the kids said, ‘Well, it’s always been that way here, coach.’

“Getting past that was difficult. Getting the kids to believe that they don’t just have to let it happen anymore, that was the biggest challenge.”

Cooper, who grew up going to Thomas games, was well aware of the previous culture.

“I’ve been coming to games since I was 7 years old and every year seeing Thomas (not have success),” said Cooper, who was 181-for-255 passing for 2,649 yards with 31 touchdowns and seven interceptions through eight games. “I wanted to be that change – the same with everyone else (on the team). Both (of those camps) were really important for us – getting together, getting better and working as a team.”

Through eight games, Zalewski (43 catches, 888 yards, 14 touchdowns), Simon Smith (22 catches, 477 yards, 6 TDs) and Fields (91 carries, 528 yards, 6 TDs) led the offense.

Linebacker Connor Smith (61 tackles), defensive back Collin Scalise (56 tackles, 3 interceptions), linebacker Sam Lacher (51 tackles) and Zalewski (42 tackles, 13 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries) were leading the defense.

Brewu also has been seeing more time on the offensive line at right tackle after the Cardinals lost left tackle Andrew Shifflette to a season-ending knee injury in the opener, a 44-6 win over Beechcroft on Aug. 19.

“(The camps) just taught us to keep going and keep fighting as a team and the results will come from that,” Brewu said. “I spent a lot of time working with Andrew Shifflette this offseason on pass rush. He’s one of those guys you never had to beg to go out there. After his injury, it messed up the rotation a little bit. I’m just doing what I can to help out the team.”

The camps changed the dynamic of the team, according to Picetti.

“These kids spent a lot of time in the offseason working together,” he said. “It’s such a kid-led team and they went above and beyond to what we were doing (as coaches). A lot of that goes back to building the trust and building the unity that we worked really hard on. Leaders were born from it.”

