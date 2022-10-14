ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lithia Springs, GA

Ex-Yale medical school employee from Georgia sentenced for stealing $40M in electronics

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DFsQH_0iZIU7Jy00

WASHINGTON D.C. — A former official at Yale University’s medical school was sentenced Thursday to more than nine years in prison for carrying out a $40 million scam involving computers and other electronics.

Jamie Petrone was arrested last year and pleaded guilty in March to wire fraud and filing a false tax return.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, beginning in at least 2013 Petrone used her position as director of finance and administration for the school’s department of emergency medicine to order millions of dollars of computer and electronic hardware for the school but shipped the goods to a company that paid her and resold them.

Petrone, 43, of Lithia Springs, Georgia, made individual orders of under $10,000 that ensured she wasn’t required to seek additional approval, according to prosecutors. She used the proceeds for luxury cars, real estate and travel.

Petrone also filed false federal tax returns from 2013 to 2016 and didn’t file any returns from 2017 to 2020, according to the U.S. attorney’s office, causing a total loss to the government of more than $6.4 million.

In addition to her 109-month sentence, Petrone was ordered to pay full restitution and forfeit $560,000 seized from her company’s bank account in addition to six vehicles, including two Cadillac Escalades.

“Today in court, Ms. Petrone profoundly apologized to Yale University for her inexcusable actions,” her attorney, Frank Riccio, said in an email. “She continues to accept responsibility and intends on continuing with making restitution.”

IN OTHER NEWS

NJ firefighter convicted for role in $50M prescription drug fraud Sher directly received approximately $115,000 for his role. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
allongeorgia.com

Former City of Atlanta Commissioner Convicted for Accepting Bribes

According to the U.S. Dept of Justice, a federal jury convicted the former City of Atlanta Commissioner of Watershed Management today for accepting bribes from an Atlanta contractor in exchange for steering city business worth millions of dollars to the contractor’s company. According to court documents and evidence presented...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia college student killed by propellor moments after stepping out of date-night plane

STATESBORO, Ga. — A Georgia Southern University student died Sunday night after being struck by a propellor moments after disembarking from a small plane. Both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the death at Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport in southeast Georgia, FAA spokesman Steve Kulm confirmed to The Associated Press.
STATESBORO, GA
claytoncrescent.org

BREAKING: Franklin, Anderson named in slander suits

Attorneys for Clayton County Parks and Recreation employee Brandon Turner have filed separate lawsuits for slander against Clayton County Commissioners Felicia Franklin and Alieka Anderson, alleging the commissioners defamed Turner by falsely calling him a “convicted felon.”. Turner, who is the adult son of Chairman Jeff Turner, was the...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

APS: School-by-School Crime Summaries Not Available to Public

ATLANTA — A retired businessman who follows the Atlanta Public School system (APS) contends the district makes it virtually impossible to find out the level of crime in individual schools. Crime in general and certainly crime in schools is a top issue for a lot of people, but Ed Johnson tells Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Richard Belcher that APS is anything but transparent about school-by-school data.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta woman charged with defrauding millions in hurricane relief funds

ATLANTA - An Atlanta woman is facing dozens of charges of defrauding the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, out of more than millions in Hurricane Maria relief funds. Officials with the Department of Justice have charged 43-year-old Tiffany Brown with 11 counts of major disaster fraud, 14 counts of...
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Theft charges for former Salvation Army worker in Newton Co

An ex-employee of the Salvation Army was arrested earlier this month for the misappropriation of funds, according to Covington police. According to officials, on Aug. 17, Covington police began an investigation after reports arose of possible misuse of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The Salvation Army contacted Newton...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

US Secret Service Atlanta hunting down COVID relief fraudsters

ATLANTA — When COVID-19 hit, jobs tanked, small businesses collapsed, families suffered, and millions of paychecks disappeared. As dollars started flowing out in COVID related Paycheck Protection loans (PPP), and unemployment benefits to rescue struggling businesses and help those who lost jobs, millions of dollars ended up the hands of fraudsters and scammers.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Brother of homebuilder shot and killed during carjacking in Buckhead grateful killer is behind bars

The brother of a homebuilder who was shot and killed during a carjacking in Buckhead says he is grateful his brother’s killer and the killer’s accomplice are behind bars. “We want to thank the officer and the detectives for their quick work in finding these guys,” Ron Eberhart told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden during a phone interview on Tuesday. “I do want to thank the three parties that called 911 that took the time to actually you know call for help.”
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
195K+
Followers
135K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy