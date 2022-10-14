ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Activision's Ricochet Anti-Cheat Update Gives Look Into Banned Account Numbers

Activision's Ricochet Anti-Cheat Team isn't messing around, as their progress report reveals massive strides in banning hacker accounts. Call of Duty titles have been marred by cheaters and hackers over the years, leading to Activision's Ricochet Anti-Cheat initiative. Activision's response to cheaters has been met with both praise and criticism by fans of the series. Hackers have been reduced drastically since the implementation of this initiative, but the program isn't perfect as players still encounter lobbies that have been hacked.
Warzone Fans Find Secret Room in Fortune's Keep

One Warzone player has stumbled across a secret room hidden in Fortune's Keep. Here's how to find it. Call of Duty loves hiding secrets and easter eggs in their games, and Warzone has never been an exception. Season 4's Fortune Keep map quickly became a popular destination, thanks in part to its many hidden secrets waiting to be discovered. One player took to Reddit to to show how they accidentally stumbled across one of Fortune Keep's secrets — a hidden room concealed behind an unsuspecting dartboard.
