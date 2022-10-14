Read full article on original website
Activision's Ricochet Anti-Cheat Update Gives Look Into Banned Account Numbers
Activision's Ricochet Anti-Cheat Team isn't messing around, as their progress report reveals massive strides in banning hacker accounts. Call of Duty titles have been marred by cheaters and hackers over the years, leading to Activision's Ricochet Anti-Cheat initiative. Activision's response to cheaters has been met with both praise and criticism by fans of the series. Hackers have been reduced drastically since the implementation of this initiative, but the program isn't perfect as players still encounter lobbies that have been hacked.
How to Watch Konami's Silent Hill Reveal
Konami has announced that new Silent Hill updates will be revealed this Wednesday. Here's how to watch along.
New Bayonetta Actor Responds to Controversy
Bayonetta's new voice actor, Jennifer Hale, has responded to controversy surrounding PlatinumGames' offer of $4000 to previous voice actor Hellena Taylor.
Bayonetta Voice Actor Says PlatinumGames Offered Just $4K to Reprise Role, Asks Players to Boycott Threequel
The original voice of Bayonetta is calling for fans of the series to boycott the launch of Bayonetta 3 after she was seemingly offered $4,000 to reprise her role in the upcoming title.
Dead Space Remake Expanded Gameplay Revealed
EA and Motive Studio have revealed more details for the upcoming Dead Space remake's expanded gameplay features.
Warzone Fans Find Secret Room in Fortune's Keep
One Warzone player has stumbled across a secret room hidden in Fortune's Keep. Here's how to find it. Call of Duty loves hiding secrets and easter eggs in their games, and Warzone has never been an exception. Season 4's Fortune Keep map quickly became a popular destination, thanks in part to its many hidden secrets waiting to be discovered. One player took to Reddit to to show how they accidentally stumbled across one of Fortune Keep's secrets — a hidden room concealed behind an unsuspecting dartboard.
