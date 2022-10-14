ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

WTOP

Gov. Hogan urges CareFirst, Johns Hopkins health system to resolve impasse

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. A lingering contract dispute between the state’s largest health care system and its biggest insurance carrier is threatening to disrupt the health coverage that hundreds of thousands of Marylanders rely on — and Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is urging the two sides to resolve their differences as quickly as possible.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

National Premium beer brewing in Maryland for first time since 1996

National Premium is once again brewing its beer in Maryland for the first time since 1996. Heavy Seas Brewing is now manufacturing the beer with its original recipe. For decades, National Premium, National Bohemian and Colt 45 were brewed in Baltimore's Highlandtown neighborhood. Then, the brewery moved to Halethorpe before it was discontinued in 1996 and then moved to Delaware in 2011.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

7 Maryland billionaires among the 400 richest in the nation, Forbes says

BALTIMORE -- Seven Marylanders landed on Forbes ranking of the 400 wealthiest people in America, with two sports team owners leading the pack. All of the locals on the list are white men who are over 55 years old, with the oldest of them nearing 100. With net worths of $6.4 billion, Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti and Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner are tied at #143 on the list. Bisciotti co-founded Allegis Group in 1983 with his cousin. According to Forbes, the company is now the largest staffing firm in the country, with $12.3 billion in yearly revenue. Bisciotti, 62, bought the Ravens...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Maryland's new Emmett Till Alert System issues its first alert at 'severe' level

ODENTON, Md. — Maryland's new Emmett Till Alert System released a "severe" warning Sunday night that involves threats of possible violence against Black child care centers. Providing more information at a news conference Monday afternoon, African American leaders sounded an alarm intended to heighten awareness and increase vigilance in Maryland and across the country.
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

DC leaders holding panel discussion on public safety

WASHINGTON — On the heels of another deadly shooting in D.C., some leaders are coming together to discuss how to make the city safer. Ward 2 Councilmember Brooke Pinto is moderating a panel discussion Tuesday night, featuring D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine, US Attorney Matthew Graves, DC Police Chief Robert Contee, and TRIGGER Project founder Tia Bell.
WASHINGTON, DC
touropia.com

27 Best Things to Do in Maryland

Fittingly described as ‘America in Miniature’, the Mid-Atlantic state of Maryland has something for everyone to enjoy. Whether it is quaint historic towns or lively seaside resorts that you are after or secluded barrier islands and soaring mountains; it definitely won’t disappoint with all that it has to offer.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Former DC Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart due in court Monday

ARLINGTON, Va. - Former D.C. Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart is set to appear in court Monday. Geldart is facing charges following a heated exchange in a Virginia parking lot that was caught on camera. Video, given exclusively to FOX 5, shows the moment Geldart grabbed Dustin Woodward – a trainer...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

'Lessons learned' | New Maryland rail car factory could offer struggling Metro some relief

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Hitachi Rail unveiled a new factory in Hagerstown, Maryland Tuesday that is slated to build hundreds of new 8000-series rail cars for Metro. Looking for luck, Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD), Hitachi Rail officials, and Metro leaders filled in one eye on a Japanese daruma doll as they celebrated the new factory that will deliver as many as 800 new rail cars. Metro's older 7000-series cars are still under investigation by the NTSB for a mysterious issue that can lead their wheels to spread apart and derail.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
CarBuzz.com

Washington DC Says You Can't Turn Right On A Red Anymore

Washington, DC legislators have announced that the district will eliminate right turns at red lights in almost all cases starting in 2025. According to legislators, the idea is to keep pedestrians from being hit by a car and not about eliminating options for navigating traffic. With large trucks, SUVs, and crossovers being so popular, one can see why pedestrians need extra protection from something like a Ford F-150.
WASHINGTON, DC
rewind1051.com

JMU named one of the best in Virginia

James Madison University is one of the ten best colleges and universities in the state of Virginia. Personal finance website WalletHub has released its 2023’s Best College & University Rankings and ranked J-M-U as the tenth best school in the commonwealth. Analyst Jill Gonzales explains how WalletHub came up...
HARRISONBURG, VA
