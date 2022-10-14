Read full article on original website
CBS News
More than 522K Marylanders have received bivalent booster shot, officials say
-- More than 522,000 Maryland residents have received a bivalent booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, designed to protect against two strains of the Omicron variant, since early September, the Maryland Department of Heath said. The state health department on Monday added the data point to its COVID-19 dashboard, showing...
WTOP
Gov. Hogan urges CareFirst, Johns Hopkins health system to resolve impasse
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. A lingering contract dispute between the state’s largest health care system and its biggest insurance carrier is threatening to disrupt the health coverage that hundreds of thousands of Marylanders rely on — and Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is urging the two sides to resolve their differences as quickly as possible.
Wbaltv.com
National Premium beer brewing in Maryland for first time since 1996
National Premium is once again brewing its beer in Maryland for the first time since 1996. Heavy Seas Brewing is now manufacturing the beer with its original recipe. For decades, National Premium, National Bohemian and Colt 45 were brewed in Baltimore's Highlandtown neighborhood. Then, the brewery moved to Halethorpe before it was discontinued in 1996 and then moved to Delaware in 2011.
All Four Of Maryland’s HBCUs Among Top 15 Best Universities To Attend In The State
Two HBCUs were among the top 10 of best schools in Maryland. The post All Four Of Maryland’s HBCUs Among Top 15 Best Universities To Attend In The State appeared first on 92 Q.
Voter registration deadline is fast approaching in the DMV
WASHINGTON — Election Day is around the corner on Nov. 8 and the deadline to register to vote in the 2022 midterm elections is here. Residents can register to vote in three ways: in person, by mail or online. DC. A District resident who plans to register to vote...
7 Maryland billionaires among the 400 richest in the nation, Forbes says
BALTIMORE -- Seven Marylanders landed on Forbes ranking of the 400 wealthiest people in America, with two sports team owners leading the pack. All of the locals on the list are white men who are over 55 years old, with the oldest of them nearing 100. With net worths of $6.4 billion, Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti and Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner are tied at #143 on the list. Bisciotti co-founded Allegis Group in 1983 with his cousin. According to Forbes, the company is now the largest staffing firm in the country, with $12.3 billion in yearly revenue. Bisciotti, 62, bought the Ravens...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland's new Emmett Till Alert System issues its first alert at 'severe' level
ODENTON, Md. — Maryland's new Emmett Till Alert System released a "severe" warning Sunday night that involves threats of possible violence against Black child care centers. Providing more information at a news conference Monday afternoon, African American leaders sounded an alarm intended to heighten awareness and increase vigilance in Maryland and across the country.
WBOC
Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
DC leaders holding panel discussion on public safety
WASHINGTON — On the heels of another deadly shooting in D.C., some leaders are coming together to discuss how to make the city safer. Ward 2 Councilmember Brooke Pinto is moderating a panel discussion Tuesday night, featuring D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine, US Attorney Matthew Graves, DC Police Chief Robert Contee, and TRIGGER Project founder Tia Bell.
'Unacceptable' | DC residents say more needs to be done to make NW intersection safe
WASHINGTON — Some D.C. residents say they are fed up with routine crashes at an intersection in their Northwest neighborhood. On Sunday night, two cars collided at the intersection of Iowa Avenue and Arkansas Avenue in D.C.’s Sixteenth Street Heights neighborhood. According to witnesses on the scene, children...
touropia.com
27 Best Things to Do in Maryland
Fittingly described as ‘America in Miniature’, the Mid-Atlantic state of Maryland has something for everyone to enjoy. Whether it is quaint historic towns or lively seaside resorts that you are after or secluded barrier islands and soaring mountains; it definitely won’t disappoint with all that it has to offer.
fox5dc.com
Former DC Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart due in court Monday
ARLINGTON, Va. - Former D.C. Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart is set to appear in court Monday. Geldart is facing charges following a heated exchange in a Virginia parking lot that was caught on camera. Video, given exclusively to FOX 5, shows the moment Geldart grabbed Dustin Woodward – a trainer...
'Lessons learned' | New Maryland rail car factory could offer struggling Metro some relief
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Hitachi Rail unveiled a new factory in Hagerstown, Maryland Tuesday that is slated to build hundreds of new 8000-series rail cars for Metro. Looking for luck, Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD), Hitachi Rail officials, and Metro leaders filled in one eye on a Japanese daruma doll as they celebrated the new factory that will deliver as many as 800 new rail cars. Metro's older 7000-series cars are still under investigation by the NTSB for a mysterious issue that can lead their wheels to spread apart and derail.
Virginia man’s butternut squash breaks state record
CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. — Paul Jarosh was so focused on cultivating big pumpkins, he didn’t pay much attention to a butternut squash that was growing by as much as a foot a week during the peak of summer. The Culpeper County man came to realize its giant potential...
‘It’s such a gift’: service dogs help Maryland vets combat PTSD
A training center in Montgomery County is preparing service dogs to help wounded warriors combat PTSD.
Washington DC Says You Can't Turn Right On A Red Anymore
Washington, DC legislators have announced that the district will eliminate right turns at red lights in almost all cases starting in 2025. According to legislators, the idea is to keep pedestrians from being hit by a car and not about eliminating options for navigating traffic. With large trucks, SUVs, and crossovers being so popular, one can see why pedestrians need extra protection from something like a Ford F-150.
Ohio man who built and gift-wrapped homemade bomb in attempt to kill romantic rival in Maryland pleads guilty
BALTIMORE — An Ohio man who seriously wounded a romantic rival in Maryland by planting a homemade bomb inside a gift-wrapped box on the victim's front porch has pleaded guilty to federal weapons charges. Clayton Alexander McCoy, 32, of Chesterland, Ohio, pleaded guilty in Baltimore on Wednesday to transporting...
rewind1051.com
JMU named one of the best in Virginia
James Madison University is one of the ten best colleges and universities in the state of Virginia. Personal finance website WalletHub has released its 2023’s Best College & University Rankings and ranked J-M-U as the tenth best school in the commonwealth. Analyst Jill Gonzales explains how WalletHub came up...
Full of hot air? Virginia balloon festival faces criticism over crowds, long wait times
MANASSAS, Va. — For thousands of people, the Prince William County Balloon Festival sounded like a spectacular event in this weekend's glorious weather. But now scores of them are complaining online that the fair was a disaster. Peggy Sparks was so excited about hot air balloons firing off just...
