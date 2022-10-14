Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY (WOWK) – A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Boone County.
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the woman, identified as 31-year-old Jada Booth, was struck on Rt. 17 near Ottawa around 8:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 in Boone County.Close
Deputies say no charges will be filed against the driver of the vehicle.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
