Boone County, WV

Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Boone County

By Jessica Patterson
 4 days ago

BOONE COUNTY (WOWK) – A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Boone County.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the woman, identified as 31-year-old Jada Booth, was struck on Rt. 17 near Ottawa around 8:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 in Boone County.

Deputies say no charges will be filed against the driver of the vehicle.

