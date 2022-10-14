Read full article on original website
Preparing for Their Future
Empowering and preparing students for life after high school is important, and this happened at last week’s College and Career Fair. Close to 500 students, including all of the district’s juniors and seniors, as well as students from nearby districts participated in this event. Students had the opportunity to talk to approximately 70 colleges, businesses, union representatives, technical/trade schools, and military representatives.
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (10/17)
Found Property in the 100 blk Parmelee Dr/Report taken (Windsor) Rifle stolen out of vehicle in public hunting area – 400 blk SW 250 Road / report taken. Possession of narcotics, 200 blk North St, Windsor, report taken. Citation issued to Caroline Wishon, age 30, of Dow City Iowa,...
16-year-old killed in car crash Friday night
MORGAN COUNTY — A 16-year-old was killed in a car crash Friday night in Morgan County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at 7:48 p.m. on MO 135 just north of Butterfield Cutoff. The crash occurred when the teenager crossed the center...
