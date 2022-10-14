Read full article on original website
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For October 18, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Last Friday night, Deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 52 and Bennett Road for a report of a vehicle abandoned in the roadway. State Fair Towing arrived on scene shortly after and towed the vehicle to their lot for safekeeping. All damage was noted on the tow sheet, and an outside inventory was taken of the vehicle.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: fatal crash on MO-43, diver dies at Roaring River
VERNON CO., Mo. — On Saturday night, Missouri Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash occurred along MO-43, 2 miles north of Moundville, Missouri. The single-vehicle crash involved a 2015 Ford Fusion traveling south on MO-43, driven by 21-year-old Torie N. Thomas of Pittsburg, Kansas. She died at the scene and was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Click here to read more about this story.
KRMS Radio
Eldon Man Faces Charges In Miller County Crash
An Eldon man faces several charges for a one-vehicle wreck in Miller County early Saturday morning which left the two occupants of the car with serious injuries. The Highway Patrol says 18 year old Gavin Cadwalleder was cited for DWI resulting in serious injuries, failure to drive on the right side of the roadway, no insurance, possession of a controlled substance and several other violations.
MSHP Arrest reports for October 17, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 44-year-old Jason C. Davis of Sedalia at 2:56 p.m. Sunday in Pettis County. He was suspected of felony driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked or suspended and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway. Davis was taken to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released.
mykdkd.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (10/17)
Found Property in the 100 blk Parmelee Dr/Report taken (Windsor) Rifle stolen out of vehicle in public hunting area – 400 blk SW 250 Road / report taken. Possession of narcotics, 200 blk North St, Windsor, report taken. Citation issued to Caroline Wishon, age 30, of Dow City Iowa,...
KCTV 5
Excelsior Springs man seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A multi-vehicle crash in Jackson County left an Excelsior Springs man with serious injuries Saturday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the two-car crash occurred at 2:38 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Missouri Highway 210 just west of Missouri Highway 291. According to a crash...
Multi-county pursuit, shots fired at police, subject in custody
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday afternoon, Oct 15, 2022 a vehicle involved in a hit and run in rural Vernon County was located by a Barton County Deputy in Lamar, Mo. The suspect vehicle did not stop for the Deputy and fled. The Deputy initiated pursuit which the made its way north on I-49. Reported speeds up to 130 mph....
myozarksonline.com
Morgan County Youth Killed In Friday Night Accident
An unnamed 16-year-old Florence youth was killed in a two-vehicle accident at 7:28 Friday night on Missouri 135 in Morgan County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a car driven by a juvenile boy crossed the center line of the road and struck a pickup truck driven by 46-year-old Dennis L. Mefford of Versailles. The young man was pronounced dead at the scene. Mefford was transported to Capital Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
Pittsburg, Kan. woman dies in Missouri crash
VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday evening, October 15, 2022 around 9:30 p.m. Missouri State Highway Patrol report a fatal crash occurred along MO-43, two miles north of Moundville, Mo. The single vehicle crash involved a 2015 Ford Fusion traveling south on MO-43, driven by Torie N. Thomas , 21, of Pittsburg, Kan. She died at the scene and was sole...
‘Out of Control’ Male Assaults Officer
On Monday at 8:15 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 1500 block of South Osage for a reported intoxicated subject who was out of control. The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Brandon Jackie Cooper of the Osage address in Sedalia. Cooper allegedly assaulted an officer on scene. Cooper was taken...
KYTV
Search for missing Camden County man continues nearly 9 years after he disappeared
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The search for a missing Camden County man continues nearly 9 years after he went missing. Donald Erwin was last seen on December 29, 2013. Monday family, friends, and a volunteer search team combed portions of the Lake of the Ozarks. “When he first went missing...
lakeexpo.com
Semi Overturns, Blocking Highway 5 On Monday Afternoon
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. — Highway 5 was blocked Monday afternoon due to non-injury vehicle accident in front of Captain Ron’s. According to a photo taken by the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District, it appears that a semi-truck overturned and blocked a lane of traffic on Highway 5. "Please...
La Monte Man Injured After Car Struck by Kenworth
A La Monte man was injured after his car was struck by an 18-wheeler Friday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2007 Acura TL, driven by 59-year-old Ruben Barajas-Arroyo of La Monte, attempted to cross the westbound lanes of US 50 at R Route T just after 7:30 a.m., and failed to yield to a westbound 2005 Kenworth driven by 63-year-old David W. Meyer of Sedalia.
kmmo.com
SALINE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT INVESTIGATES THREAT TO MARSHALL HIGH SCHOOL
Saline County Sheriff’s Deputies investigated a threat to Marshall High School on the evening of October 16. According to Sheriff Cindi Mullins the threat came from a student on social media stating “don’t come to school tomorrow.”. Authorities did an assessment of the situation and found no...
krcgtv.com
16-year-old killed in car crash Friday night
MORGAN COUNTY — A 16-year-old was killed in a car crash Friday night in Morgan County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at 7:48 p.m. on MO 135 just north of Butterfield Cutoff. The crash occurred when the teenager crossed the center...
Fire destroys home in Pettis County
Pettis County, Mo. (KMIZ) A home in Pettis County is a total loss after a fire early Friday afternoon. The small fire started on tractor that was in use just after 1:00 p.m. on Drake and Buckley Road. According to the Pettis County Sheriff's Office, the operator of the tractor was able to escape and The post Fire destroys home in Pettis County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two Green Ridge Residents Injured After Being Rear-ended by WAFB Man
Two Green Ridge residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday evening in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2000 Ford Ranger, was slowing to make a left turn at a crossover on Highway 50 and Carroll Road (east of La Monte) around 7 p.m., when a white eastbound 2018 Dodge Charger, driven by 22-year-old Kalex M. Miller of Whiteman Air Force Base, struck the Ford in the rear.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH DOMESTIC ASSAULT DUE IN COURT
A Marshall man charged with a felony for domestic assault after an incident on June 5 has a court appearance scheduled. According to a probable cause statement, authorities were dispatched to a residence in Slater for a report of assault. A woman told authorities that another woman had allegedly been assaulted by James Cole. Officers made contact with the victim, who stated that the altercation started after she posted something on social media. Cole reportedly arrived at the victim’s residence afterward and struck the victim multiple times and threatened her children.
kjluradio.com
Moniteau County man gets additional six years for stealing truck loaded with firearms
A Moniteau County man charged in two counties with stealing a truck containing firearms pleads guilty to the remainder of his charges. Daniel Purnell of Clarksburg on Friday pleaded down in Moniteau County court to four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a controlled substance. When Purnell was originally arrested in April, deputies reported finding methamphetamine in his possession. Purnell was sentenced to a total of six years on all five counts.
15-year-old killed in Blue Springs amid multiple threats Saturday night
The Blue Springs Police Department responded to multiple threats Saturday night, including a homicide that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old in the 600 block of Northeast Jefferson Street.
