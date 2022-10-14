ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
profootballnetwork.com

Carson Wentz May Have Thrown His Last Pass for the Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders squeaked out a win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football, and while they may have won that battle, they appear to have lost the war. Carson Wentz fractured his right ring finger against the Bears and is facing a 4-6 week recovery, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Having lost their starting quarterback for the second consecutive season, how will the Commanders move forward? And what does the future hold for Wentz?
WASHINGTON, DC
profootballnetwork.com

Buy Low, Sell High Week 7: Should Managers Buy Low on Wan’Dale Robinson and Sell High on Marquise Brown?

Week 6 of the fantasy football season continued to bring us more ups and downs and head-scratching moments. Savvy fantasy managers will be able to take advantage of these ebbs and flows to improve their teams. Here are a handful of players entering Week 6 of the fantasy football season that presents an optimal opportunity to buy low or sell high on.
profootballnetwork.com

Green Bay Packers in S-T-R-E-S-S After 27-10 Loss to New York Jets

The Green Bay Packers are out of the early season and are out of excuses, especially after this 27-10 loss to the New York Jets at home. They’re a tepid team fighting more for relevance than for a playoff spot, and it’s difficult to take them seriously as a contender.
GREEN BAY, WI
profootballnetwork.com

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles Game Will Revolve Around Pass Rush

This should be a better primetime game than the Broncos-Chargers Monday Night Football contest, and the classic offense-defense matchup should make for some exciting football. This should set the standard for the division race unless the Giants can keep up their seemingly unsustainable pace in the coming weeks. On paper,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
profootballnetwork.com

49ers vs. Falcons Week 6 Preview and Prediction

Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 6. How will the Falcons’ ground game matchup with the 49ers’ premier run defense? Will Marcus Mariota be able to put the Falcons’ offense on his back?. And, which NFC...
ATLANTA, GA
profootballnetwork.com

Is Deon Jackson or Phillip Lindsay a Waiver Wire Add in Week 7?

The quickest way to fall behind in a fantasy football league is to become complacent and rely on the team you drafted, neglecting the all-important waiver wire. As managers make numerous waiver claims for Week 7, hoping to strengthen their roster, should Deon Jackosn or Phillip Lindsay be a priority addition off the waiver wire at Tennessee?
TENNESSEE STATE
profootballnetwork.com

Barstool promo code turns $20 NFL bet into $150 with completed pass

Our Barstool promo code provides bettors with a nearly automatic bonus on their first NFL wager. There are several intriguing matchups in Week 6, including the Cowboys vs. Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Barstool Sportsbook. STATES: KS, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. PROMO...
profootballnetwork.com

Is Rondale Moore or Robbie Anderson a Waiver Wire Add in Week 7?

The situation with the Arizona Cardinals’ WR room has left both Rondale Moore and Robbie Anderson as potential waiver wire targets for fantasy football managers in Week 7. The combination of the Cardinals trading for Anderson with an extended layoff for Marquise Brown has left an intriguing situation. Let’s examine whether Moore or Anderson are Week 7 waiver wire targets — or if fantasy managers are better off looking elsewhere.
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Announcers Week 6: CBS and FOX NFL Game Assignments This Week

Let’s look at the Week 6 NFL announcers across FOX, CBS, ESPN, and NBC. Which game has each network sent their lead announcer crew to, and how are the crews split across the 13 games on Sunday and Monday? Let’s take a look at all the games on the Week 6 NFL schedule and which crew is calling each one.
profootballnetwork.com

Is Ronnie Rivers or Malcolm Brown a Waiver Wire Add in Week 7?

The 2022 fantasy football season has continued to take twists and turns to the next level. We’re on top of the latest developments to make sure you’re in the best position to backfill roster spots and replace slumping playmakers. You don’t need to be in a prime position to win a Week 7 waiver wire claim to get a helpful boost.
profootballnetwork.com

Marquez Callaway Waiver Wire Week 7: Is the Saints’ Current WR1 Worth a Pickup?

Week 7 was a relatively light week on the injury front, but the New Orleans Saints came into the week down their top three wide receivers. That thrust Marquez Callaway into the WR1 role. How much of a priority is Callaway for fantasy football managers to add off the waiver wire ahead of Week 7?
profootballnetwork.com

Minnesota Vikings Make No Apologies for Being 5-1 — Even if Few Believe They’re Particularly Good

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Of the 66,000-plus at Hard Rock Stadium here Sunday, good luck finding any that was happier than Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. Cook, the Miami native who played more than a half-dozen games at this stadium in high school and college, was in the visiting locker room less than an hour after he broke off a game-clinching 53-yard touchdown run against his hometown team.
