Wichita County, TX

Man arrested after 1-year-old son tests for 3 drugs

By Larry Statser
 4 days ago

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The father of a one-year-old boy is jailed after CPS files a report with police about drug tests on the boy and his parents.

Connard Lee Riddles is charged with child endangerment and had bond set at $15,000, according to records.

The investigation began in July after police had checked on the welfare of the boy’s mother.
The child was placed in CPS custody two days later. The CPS report stated both parents admitted using meth in the presence of their son.

Hair follicle drug tests were ordered and the results showed the child tested positive for meth, cocaine and marijuana. Riddles tested positive for meth, cocaine and marijuana and the mother tested positive for meth and marijuana.

Riddles has previous arrests for possession of a controlled substance and marijuana, five charges of public intoxication and two arrests for violation of parole.

Records do not show any charges filed in this case against the mother.

