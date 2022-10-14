Bard Valley Natural Delights® Shares Exclusive Insights on the Global Produce & Floral Show; Bridgette Weber, Danny Seo, and Mackenzie Burgess Detail

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundatedVictorSeminole County, FL
Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for FoodiesL. CaneFlorida State
This "boring" graveyard is considered one of the scariest in FloridaEvie M.Orlando, FL
Related
andnowuknow.com
Fresh Solutions Network's Side Delights® Launches New Potato Packaging; Kathleen Triou Details
NEWPORT BEACH, CA - The trade show floor will come alive when Fresh Solutions Network (FSN) debuts the new Side Delights® package refresh at the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) Global Produce & Floral Show. The supplier will be showcasing the new line at booth #2162 when the show takes place in Orlando, Florida, later this month.
andnowuknow.com
Broccoli Supply Tight With Strong Demand as the Industry Anticipates a Slow Arizona/Mexico Start; Ippolito International's Jacob Abramson Discusses
SALINAS, CA - As predicted earlier last month, the ample volumes of broccoli have tightened into a market high on demand and low in supply. Strong grower partners like Ippolito International continue to work to ensure quality product while balancing the challenges posed by Mother Nature, making for a dynamic market overall as we approach the transition from California’s central valley/coast growing regions to Arizona/Mexico and holiday promotions.
andnowuknow.com
Mango Category Takes the Number 10 Spot for Volume Velocity
ORLANDO, FL - The mango sector is one filled with opportunity, and that opportunity is marked by its rising popularity with consumers and strong standing in the retail space. According to the National Mango Board (NMB), mangos have broken the top 10 in whole fruit volume velocity, showcasing major success for the retailers and the entire mango industry that contributed to such an achievement.
fox10phoenix.com
Feds tells Arizona to remove shipping containers along border wall. We have why
The Bureau of Reclamation sent the letter last week, calling for the existing containers near the desert city of Yuma to be removed and no new ones placed. The letter says the bureau wants to prevent conflicts with two federal contracts already awarded and two more pending to fill two border wall gaps near the Morelos Dam in the Yuma area.
IID restores energy in Imperial Valley after weekend storm took down more than 40 power poles
The Imperial Irrigation District continues to work to repair power poles in Imperial Valley following Saturday's rain and wind. The storm brought down more than 40 power poles in El Centro and the western parts of Imperial County. On Saturday, a storm brought rain, hail, and strong winds across parts of Southern California, including the The post IID restores energy in Imperial Valley after weekend storm took down more than 40 power poles appeared first on KESQ.
Ni Una Mas documentary premiere in Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local film producer is raising awareness of domestic violence with a new movie. "Ni Una Mas" or "Not Another Woman" in English is the latest film from Roy Dorantes. He says the goal is to tackle domestic violence and bring case numbers down. "It...
State Funds $150M in San Diego, Imperial County Highway, Bridge Projects
The state has allocated nearly $3 billion for projects to improve transportation infrastructure throughout California, including more than $150 million for San Diego and Imperial counties. The allocation, by the California Transportation Commission, includes more than $452 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021...
kyma.com
Wanted man found in restaurant bathroom in El Centro
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department (ECPD) said they found a wanted man in a restaurant's restroom and discovered he had a warrant for his arrest for murder. ECPD responded to a call about an individual refusing to leave a restaurant in the 2100 block...
Lane restrictions and construction on US 95 in Yuma
The Arizona Department of Transportation said there will be lane restrictions and construction on US 95 between Avenue 9E and Fortuna Road in Yuma. The post Lane restrictions and construction on US 95 in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
El Centro Elementary school district candidates
When voting, one of the main topics is education and on November 8th the community will choose the two candidates to fill up the two trustee spot. The post El Centro Elementary school district candidates appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
U.S. Department of Interior says Arizona broke federal law with shipping container placement
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The federal government says Arizona and Governor Ducey broke the law when they placed 122 shipping containers in multiple gaps in Yuma's border wall. The containers themselves, and the placement of the containers, were both bought and paid for by the state using money from...
holtvilletribune.com
Downpour Results in Flooding, Power Outages
EL CENTRO – A downpour that included hail and strong gusts of wind inundated streets, toppled utility poles and prompted power outages across the central part of the Valley about midday Saturday, Oct. 15. The storm prompted a flash flood warning to be in effect until 5:15 p.m., Saturday,...
Yuma’s longtime favored proposition 417 on ballot
Proposition 417, the renewal of the city of Yuma's hospitality tax is on the ballot for this 2022 Midterm Election. The post Yuma’s longtime favored proposition 417 on ballot appeared first on KYMA.
Comments / 0