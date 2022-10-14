With establishments like B&B Butchers, Georgia James, Gatsby’s, and Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, it’s easy to know where to go for a top-notch steak in Houston. Fortunately, specially-scheduled Steak Nights have been a Houston bar tradition since the percolation of the city’s vibrant dining scene, and many locals know that some of the most flavorful and affordable steaks are being cooked up in more casual places like bars, breweries, or restaurants that are certainly not steakhouses.

