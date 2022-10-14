Read full article on original website
andnowuknow.com
Broccoli Supply Tight With Strong Demand as the Industry Anticipates a Slow Arizona/Mexico Start; Ippolito International's Jacob Abramson Discusses
SALINAS, CA - As predicted earlier last month, the ample volumes of broccoli have tightened into a market high on demand and low in supply. Strong grower partners like Ippolito International continue to work to ensure quality product while balancing the challenges posed by Mother Nature, making for a dynamic market overall as we approach the transition from California’s central valley/coast growing regions to Arizona/Mexico and holiday promotions.
Lane restrictions and construction on US 95 in Yuma
The Arizona Department of Transportation said there will be lane restrictions and construction on US 95 between Avenue 9E and Fortuna Road in Yuma. The post Lane restrictions and construction on US 95 in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Preparing for possible tsunamis in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The ocean waves in Santa Cruz County are calm and at ease. However, one day, this ocean could pose a threat to the local communities. According to a tsunami hazard map from the California Department of Conservation, Santa Cruz County is one of 20 coastal counties that could have a tsunami. The post Preparing for possible tsunamis in Santa Cruz County appeared first on KION546.
Mosquitoes with potentially deadly viruses invade Santa Cruz County
A specific breed of mosquito, that potentially carries deadly viruses, has surfaced in Santa Cruz County. The insects could carry dengue, chikungunya, Zika, and yellow fever; diseases which are not currently found in California.
fox10phoenix.com
Feds tells Arizona to remove shipping containers along border wall. We have why
The Bureau of Reclamation sent the letter last week, calling for the existing containers near the desert city of Yuma to be removed and no new ones placed. The letter says the bureau wants to prevent conflicts with two federal contracts already awarded and two more pending to fill two border wall gaps near the Morelos Dam in the Yuma area.
GV Wire
Coalinga Forced to Pay ‘Criminal’ Price to Get Water for Residents
California’s crippling three-year drought is revealing the unique water vulnerabilities of small towns across the San Joaquin Valley. And while the state has stepped in to help impoverished communities and residents whose wells have gone dry due to plummeting groundwater levels, the handful of towns on the valley’s west side that rely on surface supplies are largely on their own.
Lompoc Record
Central Coast residents remember Kristin Smart following Paul Flores conviction
Not long after the guilty verdict in a Salinas courtroom, Central Coast residents began to react to the finding in a saga that began 26 years ago with the disappearance of Kristin Smart outside a Cal Poly dorm. "I moved to California the year she disappeared," said Tiffany Wilson, as...
Column: City needs to oppose new cannabis stores
Seneca famously said “…nothing happens to the wise person contrary to their expectations”. And so most Paso Roblans know that the city council is pursuing an ill-advised plan to permit Paso pot shops. (retail cannabis stores). The city and some local business leaders have joined forces to chase tax revenue at the expense of our unique, small-town Americana atmosphere. It appears the city has been sold a bill of goods by cannabis entrepreneurs like Helios Dayspring, who is now serving prison time for bribing San Luis Obispo County politicians.
Storm clean-up continues in Imperial County
About 4600 residents were left without power after a storm blew through the Imperial Valley. The post Storm clean-up continues in Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
Prepare for infected mosquitos in Imperial County
The Public Health Officials recently found a mosquito pool positive for St. Louis Encephalitis and with the recent floods this weekend it is common for mosquitos to be attracted. The post Prepare for infected mosquitos in Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
State Funds $150M in San Diego, Imperial County Highway, Bridge Projects
The state has allocated nearly $3 billion for projects to improve transportation infrastructure throughout California, including more than $150 million for San Diego and Imperial counties. The allocation, by the California Transportation Commission, includes more than $452 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021...
Imperial Valley experiences power outages and flooding
The Imperial Valley is seeing a series of floods and power outages during this Saturday's storm. The post Imperial Valley experiences power outages and flooding appeared first on KYMA.
Santa Cruz city SEIU worker strike underway, hundreds at the picket lines
The first strike in Santa Cruz city history began as early as 4 a.m. Monday, with hundreds at picket lines around the city by 9 a.m. Representatives of SEIU and the city were scheduled to meet again later Monday morning, this time with a state mediator.
KSBW.com
Commitment 2022: Meet the candidates for mayor of Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — The race for the Mayor of Salinas places incumbent Kimbley Craig against local businessman Amit Pandya. Craig is hoping she’ll get elected to a second term as mayor while her opponent is making his third run at the office. “I will not be leaving this...
El Centro Elementary school district candidates
When voting, one of the main topics is education and on November 8th the community will choose the two candidates to fill up the two trustee spot. The post El Centro Elementary school district candidates appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Cody’s Closet Provides Beds to Comfort Less Fortunate Kids
IMPERIAL – With the pouring rain serving as an intimidating backdrop, one 7-year-old El Centro boy named John began an epic quest to get something he has never had before: his own bed. His destination was the second annual bed giveaway hosted by Cody’s Closet at the Imperial County...
andnowuknow.com
Monterey Mushrooms Celebrates 50th Anniversary at International Fresh Produce Association Global Produce & Floral Show; Shah Kazemi Shares
WATSONVILLE, CA - It’s all golden for Monterey Mushrooms as the company rings in its 50th anniversary, commonly referred to as the golden anniversary. To celebrate, the supplier is urging International Fresh Produce Association Global Produce & Floral Show attendees to stop by their booth, #3361, and reminisce on the past five decades in business.
Increase in the price of goods causing Central Coast businesses to raise prices
The price of goods is increasing rapidly, forcing a Central Coast distillery to hike up prices for the second time this year.
kprl.com
Juror Excused in Smart Trial 10.17.2022
We learn that a juror in the Ruben Flores murder trial was excused last week after speaking to a priest about the trial. The jurors were advised they cannot speak about the case to spiritual advisers and therapists. Especially, therapists. The juror admitted to the judge that he went to confession and talked about the case with his priest. So, he’s excused.
Mexican flag burned at UC Santa Cruz during move-in weekend
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- UC Santa Cruz has acknowledged that a new student's Mexican flag was burned while their family was visiting with them during their move-in weekend. The Mexican, Chicanx, and Latinx communities held protests all week to get the school to acknowledge and do something about what they feel is a hate crime. The The post Mexican flag burned at UC Santa Cruz during move-in weekend appeared first on KION546.
