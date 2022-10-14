ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron, CA

andnowuknow.com

Broccoli Supply Tight With Strong Demand as the Industry Anticipates a Slow Arizona/Mexico Start; Ippolito International's Jacob Abramson Discusses

SALINAS, CA - As predicted earlier last month, the ample volumes of broccoli have tightened into a market high on demand and low in supply. Strong grower partners like Ippolito International continue to work to ensure quality product while balancing the challenges posed by Mother Nature, making for a dynamic market overall as we approach the transition from California’s central valley/coast growing regions to Arizona/Mexico and holiday promotions.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Preparing for possible tsunamis in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The ocean waves in Santa Cruz County are calm and at ease. However, one day, this ocean could pose a threat to the local communities. According to a tsunami hazard map from the California Department of Conservation, Santa Cruz County is one of 20 coastal counties that could have a tsunami. The post Preparing for possible tsunamis in Santa Cruz County appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Feds tells Arizona to remove shipping containers along border wall. We have why

The Bureau of Reclamation sent the letter last week, calling for the existing containers near the desert city of Yuma to be removed and no new ones placed. The letter says the bureau wants to prevent conflicts with two federal contracts already awarded and two more pending to fill two border wall gaps near the Morelos Dam in the Yuma area.
YUMA, AZ
GV Wire

Coalinga Forced to Pay ‘Criminal’ Price to Get Water for Residents

California’s crippling three-year drought is revealing the unique water vulnerabilities of small towns across the San Joaquin Valley. And while the state has stepped in to help impoverished communities and residents whose wells have gone dry due to plummeting groundwater levels, the handful of towns on the valley’s west side that rely on surface supplies are largely on their own.
COALINGA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Column: City needs to oppose new cannabis stores

Seneca famously said “…nothing happens to the wise person contrary to their expectations”. And so most Paso Roblans know that the city council is pursuing an ill-advised plan to permit Paso pot shops. (retail cannabis stores). The city and some local business leaders have joined forces to chase tax revenue at the expense of our unique, small-town Americana atmosphere. It appears the city has been sold a bill of goods by cannabis entrepreneurs like Helios Dayspring, who is now serving prison time for bribing San Luis Obispo County politicians.
PASO ROBLES, CA
KSBW.com

Commitment 2022: Meet the candidates for mayor of Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. — The race for the Mayor of Salinas places incumbent Kimbley Craig against local businessman Amit Pandya. Craig is hoping she’ll get elected to a second term as mayor while her opponent is making his third run at the office. “I will not be leaving this...
SALINAS, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Cody’s Closet Provides Beds to Comfort Less Fortunate Kids

IMPERIAL – With the pouring rain serving as an intimidating backdrop, one 7-year-old El Centro boy named John began an epic quest to get something he has never had before: his own bed. His destination was the second annual bed giveaway hosted by Cody’s Closet at the Imperial County...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
andnowuknow.com

Monterey Mushrooms Celebrates 50th Anniversary at International Fresh Produce Association Global Produce & Floral Show; Shah Kazemi Shares

WATSONVILLE, CA - It’s all golden for Monterey Mushrooms as the company rings in its 50th anniversary, commonly referred to as the golden anniversary. To celebrate, the supplier is urging International Fresh Produce Association Global Produce & Floral Show attendees to stop by their booth, #3361, and reminisce on the past five decades in business.
WATSONVILLE, CA
kprl.com

Juror Excused in Smart Trial 10.17.2022

We learn that a juror in the Ruben Flores murder trial was excused last week after speaking to a priest about the trial. The jurors were advised they cannot speak about the case to spiritual advisers and therapists. Especially, therapists. The juror admitted to the judge that he went to confession and talked about the case with his priest. So, he’s excused.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Mexican flag burned at UC Santa Cruz during move-in weekend

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- UC Santa Cruz has acknowledged that a new student's Mexican flag was burned while their family was visiting with them during their move-in weekend. The Mexican, Chicanx, and Latinx communities held protests all week to get the school to acknowledge and do something about what they feel is a hate crime. The The post Mexican flag burned at UC Santa Cruz during move-in weekend appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA

