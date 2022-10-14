ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Public Health Warning Issued Related to Recent Sewage Discharge

Boston, Massachusetts
 4 days ago

BOSTON—October 14, 2022—The following is a public health warning related to a recent sewage discharge, also known as a combined sewer overflow (CSO). State regulations require local public health departments to provide notice to the public when these discharges may create a risk to public health, including when a discharge lasts for more than two hours.

Massachusetts Water Resources Authority Outflow MWR203, located in the Upper Inner Harbor, upstream of North Washington St. Bridge, experienced a treated discharge or overflow starting on October 14th at 1:01am, creating a potential public health risk. This overflow ended at 3:02am and this advisory will expire 48 hours after that time. Check the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority website here for current updates about this discharge. This event may potentially affect waters in Boston Inner Harbor. 

The public is advised to avoid contact with affected water bodies for at least 48 hours after a sewage discharge or overflow, during rainstorms, and for 48 hours after rainstorms end, due to increased health risks from bacteria or other pollutants associated with urban stormwater runoff and discharges of untreated or partially treated wastewater.

A combined sewer overflow occurs when a large storm overwhelms the combined sewerage system causing rainwater to mix with wastewater and discharge to a nearby water body. This prevents sewage backups into homes and businesses.

More information about CSOs and public health is available at www.boston.gov/cso. 

###

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W4txW_0iZIS6Mp00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Are energy blackouts the future? Natural gas shortages could affect power plants

MEDWAY -- As demand for electricity in the region peaks, the West Medway Generating Station comes to life. Its five generators primarily run on natural gas. But that’s a fuel which could be in lower supply this winter than last. In fact, some experts are suggesting it’s even possible, with a prolonged cold snap, to see energy blackouts in the Northeast during the next few months.
MEDWAY, MA
bostonagentmagazine.com

Developer proposes multifamily affordable housing in Mattapan

A developer is proposing the construction of a multifamily development at 1471 Blue Hill Ave. in Mattapan. According to the small project review application filed with the Boston Planning & Development Agency on Oct. 3, the 27,164-square-foot lot currently houses two billboards within Mattapan Square’s Community Commercial Subdistrict. The...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Power surge in Waltham leaves some residents with broken devices

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWALTHAM -- Eversource crews are still working in Waltham after a surge forced residents to lose power for 24 hours this weekend.The company said the issue began at a Waltham substation causing abnormal voltage. They are still working to discover the root cause. However, they believe the area is safe.The mayor's office said 13 traffic lights are still not working properly and have been set to flash.Residents told WBZ-TV their lights began to flicker brightly as the surge happened. The extra power blew out surge protectors and in some instances caused damage to electronics or furnaces."I did see someone showing a burned surge protector. It very well could cause a fire," said Varsham Papikian, a Waltham homeowner with a trash can full of blown surge protectors and a busted furnace, "What if it happens and someone is not even home?"Eversource is urging people with any property damage to submit a claim on their website. The city of Waltham also has a link to the form on its website.
WALTHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police in Massachusetts have issued advisory following reports of scam targeting parents that have children attending public school

Police in Massachusetts have issued an advisory following reports of a financial scam targeting parents that have children attending a public school in Boston. The Boston Police Department has been made aware of three separate incidents where parents of students enrolled in the Boston Public School system have received calls that their child was in danger or kidnapped. The scammers had information about the parent’s child, including their name, and demanded the parent send money through Western Union. This type of scam is called a kidnapping scam and is meant to trick a parent or grandparent into thinking that their child is in danger so that they will pay a ransom. In some cases, the scammers can have very detailed information and use that to convince a parent/grandparent that the scam is real.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

200 Students Sick as Virus Spreads in Groton Elementary School, Closing Early Friday

A virus is causing students to get sick at an elementary school in Groton, Massachusetts, prompting its early dismissal Friday, the superintendent said. Florence Roche Elementary School has been assessed by the Board of Health, Groton-Dunstable Regional School District Superintendent Laura Chesson said in a statement. She said the school was being closed early because of "the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students."
GROTON, MA
Watertown News

City’s New Trash & Recycling Rules & Fees Start This Week

The following information was provided by the City of Watertown:. The City of Watertown recently ratified the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection 2030 Solid Waste Master Plan. This plan establishes the goal of a 30 percent statewide reduction in disposal tonnage between now and 2030. The Watertown Department of Public...
WATERTOWN, MA
WCVB

Boston Public Market lands new location at Logan International Airport

BOSTON — Boston Public Market is opening a new location Tuesday inside Logan International Airport. The new marketplace at Terminal C will feature several vendors, including Beantown Pastrami, Fresh Eats, Market Bagel, Mother Juice and Red's Best. The airport said the marketplace will offer "a refreshing pause for busy...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy