Man who wanted to blow up Democratic HQ must have psych exam
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A judge has ordered a psychiatric examination for a California man who pleaded guilty to plotting to firebomb the state Democratic Party’s headquarters and other buildings in Northern California. A federal judge in San Francisco issued the order last Friday for Ian Rogers of Napa. His Oct. 27 sentencing date was postponed. Rogers acknowledged that he conspired to attack targets associated with Democrats after former President Donald Trump's reelection defeat in 2020. The same judge last month rejected a plea agreement that could have meant a lesser sentence for Rogers, saying he hadn't appeared to show any remorse for his actions — except for getting caught.
Wisconsin Republican Michels: 'I will never arrest a doctor'
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor is suggesting he would not enforce the state’s near-total ban on abortions, adding he would never arrest a doctor. Tim Michels is locked in a tight race with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, with abortion a major issue. Michels' position on abortion has been changing. He used to back the state's near total ban, but now he supports rape and incest exceptions. And at a Tuesday campaign apeparance, he suggested he would not enforce the 1849 Wisconsin law that makes it a felony to perform an abortion.
NC clinics want nurses to offer medication-induced abortions
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Abortion providers and an abortion-rights group want some judges to permit more trained health professionals in North Carolina to prescribe pills for medication-induced abortions. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic filed a request Monday asking that a law be blocked that limits the dispensing from just certain licensed physicians. They say physician assistants, nurse practitioners and certified nurse midwives who work at clinics have expertise to dispense the medicines. They say such a change is needed because many out-of-state residents are seeking abortions in North Carolina following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision striking down Roe v. Wade. State lawmakers and officials defending the law will get to weigh in.
Enbridge will pay $11 million to settle pipeline violations
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — State regulators say Enbridge Energy, the owner and operator of the Line 3 pipeline project in northern Minnesota, will pay more than $11 million after investigations identified water quality violations and three aquifer breaches related to the pipeline’s construction The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Department of Natural Resources on Monday announced the results from investigations of water quality violations and aquifer breaches related to the construction project. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison also said he has filed a misdemeanor criminal charge against Enbridge for taking water without a permit at the Clearbrook aquifer. A statement from Enbridge said that the charge will be dismissed following one year of compliance with state water rules.
Audit hits N. Dakota on vaccine handling; agency disputes it
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A state audit says the North Dakota Health Department stored thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses at incorrect temperatures or without temperature data over the past two years — and that some of the vaccine was administered to patients. The health department disputed the audit released Tuesday. Tim Wiedrich, who heads the agency’s virus response, says no non-viable vaccines were given to patients. The state analysis said nearly 2,000 Moderna doses were stored at incorrect temperatures and were administered to patients. The audit also found nearly 13,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccines were issued from storage with missing temperature data. Neither the Health Department nor the auditor's office is recommending revaccination.
Former prosecutor sentenced for bribery, extortion, fraud
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former state attorney in north Florida has been sentenced to three years and four months in federal prison for participating in a bribery and extortion scheme. Court records show 54-year-old Jeffrey Siegmeister was sentenced Monday in Jacksonville federal court. He previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to use a facility of commerce for bribery and extortion and three other charges. Siegmeister was the elected state attorney for the 3rd Judicial Circuit of Florida from 2013 through 2019. According to court documents, Siegmeister conspired with one defense attorney over several years by soliciting bribes in exchange for the favorable disposition of charges. In a separate case, officials say Siegmeister dismissed two DUI charges in exchange for a $20,000 discount on a tractor.
February execution date set for Missouri man who killed four
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court has set a February execution date for a suburban St. Louis man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three children nearly 18 years ago. The court announced Tuesday that Leonard Taylor is to be executed Feb. 7 at at the state prison in Bonne Terre. Taylor was sentenced to death in 2008 for the shooting deaths of 28-year-old Angela Rowe, and her three children, ages 5, 6 and 10. Their bodies were found in their home in Jennings on Dec. 3, 2004. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Jennings' case in May, 2022, leading to the setting of an execution date.
Man charged with abusing body of woman last seen in Florida
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A man is charged with abusing the corpse of a former girlfriend whose body was found in a shallow grave in an Alabama barn days after the two had met in the Florida Panhandle to exchange custody of their daughter. Authorities in St. Clair County, Alabama, say 35-year-old Marcus Spanevelo is accused of mistreating the remains of Cassie Carli. But news outlets report he isn't charged in her death. Carli was last seen in March after meeting Spanevelo in the parking lot of a restaurant in Navarre, Florida, where she went to pick up their preschool-age daughter after a visit with the man. Her body was found in Alabama following Spanevelo's arrest.
Report: Hurricane Ian farm loss could reach $1.56B
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A new report finds preliminary agriculture losses in Florida from Hurricane Ian’s high winds and drenching rains could reach $1.56 billion, with citrus, cattle, vegetable and melon operations hit the hardest. The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences report Tuesday said there could be many impacts that are yet to emerge from flooded acreage and depend in part on whether some damaged crops can be replanted to salvage some of the winter vegetable growing season. The estimated losses this year are for a high scenario of $1.56 billion and a low potential loss of about $787 million.
DA drops plans to seek death penalty in theater shooting
YORK, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped plans to seek the death penalty against a man accused of killing a man and wounding a woman when he opened fire inside a movie theater in Pennsylvania almost three years ago. Twenty-three-year-old Anu-Malik Johnson is charged with first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangering and related offenses in the December 2019 shooting of 22-year-old Andre White Jr. at Regal Cinemas 13 in West Manchester Township. A judge two years ago declined to bar York County prosecutors from seeking capital punishment, but this week the district attorney's office dropped plans to do so, citing a mitigation report from the defense and other considerations.
Lockwood celebrates first football senior night with win over Hardin
LOCKWOOD--Lockwood and Hardin are two teams that have struggled to find their footing in a competitive class A. The Lions are playing their first varsity football season, and the Hardin Bulldogs got their first win in a couple years last year and are trying to build with a first-year head coach.
