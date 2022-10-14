BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A man is charged with abusing the corpse of a former girlfriend whose body was found in a shallow grave in an Alabama barn days after the two had met in the Florida Panhandle to exchange custody of their daughter. Authorities in St. Clair County, Alabama, say 35-year-old Marcus Spanevelo is accused of mistreating the remains of Cassie Carli. But news outlets report he isn't charged in her death. Carli was last seen in March after meeting Spanevelo in the parking lot of a restaurant in Navarre, Florida, where she went to pick up their preschool-age daughter after a visit with the man. Her body was found in Alabama following Spanevelo's arrest.

NAVARRE, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO