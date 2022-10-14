Defendant in Springfield municipal golf course case looks to disassociate from father, others charged in money-laundering conspiracy

Read full article on original website
Dennis O'Brien
2d ago
Got to wonder how they got away with it doesn't the city have some people in charge of them overseeing operations at the golf courses
Springfield CNA arraigned on assault and battery charges of elderly patient
A Springfield home health aide allegedly pushed 91-year-old Alzheimer's patient out of a chair and dragged her across the room.
westernmassnews.com
Palmer resident recalls scene of State Police search for stolen Vermont truck
Springfield Police release use of force policy proposal as part of DOJ settlement. The newly proposed policy outlines the definition of excessive force, promotes de-escalation, and also bans one controversial tactic. Updated: 6 hours ago. Authorities have released new details into an investigation that closed down a Palmer neighborhood. First...
WNYT
Man pleads not guilty to fire that damaged Berkshires restaurant
A man has pleaded not guilty to setting a fire that damaged a popular restaurant in the Berkshires. NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle report Jerry Sebastino pleaded not guilty Monday in Berkshire Superior Court. The former employee of the Old Forge restaurant in Lanesborough faced one...
Springfield CNA accused of abusing 91-year-old Alzheimer’s patient arraigned
A Springfield home health aide, who was licensed as a Certified Nursing Assistant, was formally arraigned on an assault charge in connection with a home surveillance video that reportedly showed her pushing a 91-year-old Alzheimer’s patient out of a chair and dragging her across a room, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
Springfield Law Department spent $1.7 million to settle police misconduct cases in FY22; returned $3.24 million to general fund
SPRINGFIELD - The city ended the fiscal year with $3.24 million unspent from a $5 million fund set aside to settle police misconduct cases, and the money has been returned to city coffers, a Law Department official said. But, with the start of the new fiscal year in July and...
When Lorna McMurrey died, Trulieve in Holyoke was already being probed
Safety concerns at Trulieve’s marijuana production facility in Holyoke had already set off an investigation by state authorities before an employee collapsed at work and later died, a report says. Lorna McMurray, 27, had only recently started working at the Trulieve facility before she collapsed on January 7 due...
AR-15 ghost gun, drugs recovered from court-ordered searches in Holyoke
A court-ordered search at two locations in Holyoke has resulted in investigators seizing a large quantity of heroin and cocaine, as well as two illegal guns.
New Haven man gets 5 years for trafficking cocaine
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Deltona, Florida, man will spend 66 months in jail after pleading guilty to trafficking cocaine while he lived in New Haven, according to an announcement Monday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Pedro Luis Rivera-Rodriguez, who also goes by “Cano,” will follow his sentence with four years of […]
Who killed Diane Lamarche-Leader? Angel Santiago trial seeks an answer
Two men were with Diane Lamarche-Leader the night she was beaten to death with a baseball bat before being left to burn in her Rutland home on Dec. 6, 2013. One of the men, Amador Roman, was temporarily living in the 53-year-old’s basement. He invited his friend Angel E. Santiago over to help the woman pack up to move. And after Lamarche-Leader and Roman smoked crack cocaine, the night ended in a brutal beating, robbery, burned home and stolen car.
Mistrial due to COVID exposure declared in trial of Angel Santiago, man accused of killing Diane Lamarche-Leader
A mistrial has been declared in the case of Angel Santiago, the former Worcester man accused of beating Diane Lamarche-Leader to death with a baseball bat in December 2013. “Based upon a concern for a COVID exposure, a mistrial was declared at the request of the defense,” a spokesperson for the Worcester District Attorney’s Office said.
Ryan Kennedy, 36-year-old Hampden correctional officer, dies Monday
A 36-year-old Hampden County correctional officer — who despite his age had earned distinction among his peers — died Monday, the county sheriff’s office announced. Ryan Kennedy, a Springfield resident, worked seven years for the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, officials said. “Losing someone like Ryan at...
westernmassnews.com
Thieves use BB guns to shoot out car windows in West Springfield
Thieves use BB guns to shoot out car windows in West Springfield
Adams Woman In Trouble For Loaded Weapon And OUI After Crashing Into Police Car
Here's a question, Berkshire County: What could be worse than being stopped by police for driving while drunk? How about this? Actually crashing into a police vehicle because you're driving drunk. And if that weren't bad enough, while conducting a search on your vehicle, the police find a loaded weapon...
New Britain Herald
Hartford man gets 23 years in prison for raping victim younger than 10 years old in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – A Hartford man has been sentenced to more than two decades in prison for sexually assaulting a victim younger than 10 years old in New Britain. Isaias Lopez, 39, faced a judge last week in New Britain Superior Court after previously taking a plea bargain. The...
fallriverreporter.com
Two separate busts by Massachusetts State Police nets 30,000 doses of fentanyl, 27,480 bags of fentanyl/heroin
Two busts by the Massachusetts State Police have netted big quantities of fentanyl and heroin. According to Massachusetts State Police, on Wednesday, members of the Massachusetts State Police CINRET West narcotics enforcement task force, the State Police Gang Unit, the Springfield Police Department Firearms Investigations Unit, and the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County executed a search warrant on Miller Street that resulted in the recovery of more than 27,000 individual bags of suspected heroin or fentanyl and one arrest.
Police find stolen truck in Palmer, but not the guns reportedly inside
A stolen truck parked outside a Palmer house on Tuesday reportedly had guns and body armor when it was taken overnight from Vermont, police investigating the incident said. Massachusetts State Police and the Palmer Police Department closed off 16 Gay Street around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning after police found a Chevrolet truck reported stolen out of Whitingham, Vt., last night.
WCVB
Police officer in Massachusetts stabbed while performing wellness check
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A Leominster police officer will be off the job for several weeks after he was stabbed while responding to a wellness check in the Massachusetts city, according to the police chief. Chief Aaron Kennedy said the attack happened at about 10:50 a.m. Monday at 124 Water...
Springfield Roman Catholic Diocese clergy abuse survivors’ advocate Jeffrey Trant will depart for new job in Franklin County
SPRINGFIELD - Jeffrey J. Trant, lead clergy abuse survivors’ advocate for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield, will leave the post after nearly four years to take a new job in Franklin County. The church announced the pending change Tuesday afternoon. Trant will remain with the diocese until the...
Marijuana regulators were investigating Holyoke cultivation facility before worker’s death
The Cannabis Control Commission began investigating Trulieve’s facility in the fall of 2021 due to employee complaints. A Holyoke marijuana cultivation facility was already under investigation when a 27-year-old worker died after inhaling ground cannabis dust on the job in January, state regulators confirmed. The Cannabis Control Commission began...
Matthew Tidman, guard attacked by Shirley prison inmate, is off life support
The corrections officer who survived an alleged brutal attack by an MCI-Shirley prison inmate took an “unbelievable step” forward in his recovery, according to a union statement last week. Matthew Tidman, 36, was reportedly attacked by an inmate of the MCI-Shirley medium-security prison with a metal weight to...
