City of Cape receives funding for infrastructure project

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Work is underway in Cape Girardeau to connect multiple parks and neighborhoods that will also provide a way for pedestrians across Kingshighway. The new sidewalks will go from Arena Park, down Cape Rock Drive to Perryville Road. Many people have yards in the path of the project.
Preparing your plants for the drop in temps

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Leaves are falling and so are the temperatures. That means you need to protect some of your outdoor plants if you want to keep them. A horticulture field specialist from the University of Missouri Extension Office said we’ll see what they call a “killing freeze” on Monday night, and any plants that are left out will be damaged.
Scott Co. students learn dangers of drinking and driving

The water levels of the Mississippi River are still low in Cape, just under 6 and a half ft, which one local scientist say is exciting but also a safety concern. Today, a Heartland organization recognized the rescuers who saved the life of a 12-year0old boy in Cape Girardeau earlier this year.
PAW Patrol Live! coming to Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” is coming to Cape Girardeau. Mark your calendars for November 15-16 at the Show Me Center. The shows start at 6 p.m. each day. According to a release from VStar Entertainment Group, the Broadway-style performances include...
City of Cape receives funding for sidewalk project

New era beings at CGI/Contour takes over in Paducah on December 6th. A New era begins at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport as the first flight from Cape to Nashville, Tennessee takes to the skies.
Be safe if you're exploring low river levels

One dead, one injured in falls from cliffs in Shawnee Forest

One person died and another was injured in separate falls from cliffs in southern Illinois' Shawnee National Forest over the weekend. A female fell Saturday in rural Union County from the Inspiration Point Observation Area, near Grand Tower. That person later died, according to reports. No further information has been released, as the investigation is still in its early stages.
$3.4 million released for Cairo Port development

Work is underway in Cape Girardeau to connect multiple parks
Fire department urges safety when heating your home

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Heartland is about to get some weather we haven’t had in a while. We are going to be dipping down into some frigid temperatures with the next several days ranging from lows in the 20′s to highs in the 50′s. With...
FREE ACCESS: Officials plead with residents to stop burning

SIKESTON — Despite burn bans being in place throughout the region, local fire crews have battled a higher-than-usual number of vegetation blazes in the past several weeks, and they have one, clear message for residents: Stop burning. “We have been extremely busy with fires started from burning trash and/or...
Low water levels cause issues for boats

It's not December yet but temperatures in the Heartland are getting low. We could even see lows in the 20's later this week. One Cape Girardeau man is perfecting his art by balancing rocks on top of one another along the riverfront. Mississippi River levels low enough to walk.
Mock car crash educates students on the dangers of driving impaired

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Students at one Heartland school got an up-close education on the dangers of drinking and driving with a mock car crash on Monday, October 17. Scott County Central students gathered around as their classmates took part in acting out a scene of what occurs with a deadly car crash.
Shooting suspect arrested in Cape Girardeau

A suspect in a deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau has been arrested. Police say 18-year-old Izaiah James Turner was arrested Sunday following the shooting shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bellevue and Fountain streets. When officers arrived, they found a person laying on the ground. Police said...
Safety on the Mississippi River

Today, a Heartland organization recognized the rescuers who saved the life of a 12-year0old boy in Cape Girardeau earlier this year. Low water levels on the Mississippi River continue to attract people from all over. Currently the river in Cape sits at just above six feet.
Cape Girardeau homicide prompts Major Case Squad response

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad was activated after a homicide near Bellevue and Fountain Street in Cape Girardeau at about 5:52 pm on Saturday, Oct. 15. Contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department if you have any information. 573-335-6621 (business line) 573-339-6313 (anonymous line)
