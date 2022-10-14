Nearly a decade has passed since the disbandment of My Chemical Romance (MCR), the post-hardcore, pop-punk group led by frontman Gerard Way. And as a generation of Vans Warped Tour devotees grew up, so, too, did Gerard’s 13-year-old daughter, Bandit, who is now of age to appreciate her father’s music in all its angsty glory. At the Oct. 15 show of the band’s reunion tour, which had been postponed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gerard’s daughter was front and center at the Kia Forum with a squad of her friends. The vocalist dedicated his 2006 hit song “Teenagers” to...

6 MINUTES AGO