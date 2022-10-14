ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Variety

My Chemical Romance Reunion Proves a Communion for the Punk-Starved: Concert Review

Nearly a decade has passed since the disbandment of My Chemical Romance (MCR), the post-hardcore, pop-punk group led by frontman Gerard Way. And as a generation of Vans Warped Tour devotees grew up, so, too, did Gerard’s 13-year-old daughter, Bandit, who is now of age to appreciate her father’s music in all its angsty glory. At the Oct. 15 show of the band’s reunion tour, which had been postponed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gerard’s daughter was front and center at the Kia Forum with a squad of her friends. The vocalist dedicated his 2006 hit song “Teenagers” to...
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Will No Longer Share Subscriber Forecasts As the Company Sharpens Revenue Focus

Netflix will no longer be providing forecasts for its subscriber numbers, as the streamer moves toward a greater focus on revenue.  “We have such a wide range of price points, different partnerships all over the world, [that] the economic impact of any given subscriber can be quite different. And that’s particularly true if you’re trying to compare our business with other streaming services,” Spencer Wang, Netflix’s vp of finance, investor relations and corporate development, said on the investor video Tuesday. More from The Hollywood ReporterHenry Selick Found Solace in 'Wendell & Wild' After He Says John Lasseter Helped Sink 'The Shadow King'Netflix...

